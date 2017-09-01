Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) (11072 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n55biQcgVjE



Amazing race car spotted in Lagos today. It's called the Tiger Race Car.



So na wetin you dey call racing car be dis.....

This is nice.....let's encourage Motorsports in Nigeria....It can only get better.

it's a caterham 7 , quite popular in the UK. not a racing car, just unique for it's pre-1940 design. can also be bought completely knocked down and the buyer assembles himself.



Make this toy you call car no come my area o. Cos na there it go sleep put. And if you do strong head, the road and you go share the body parts equally.

INTERESTING

Not bad, I need that red one because my area na off-road 3 Likes

Nice whip

On Nigeria road? Wasted... 1 Like

Car race ? On which road? 1 Like

soffyB:

This is nice.....let's encourage Motorsports in Nigeria....It can only get better. with our roads? with our roads? 1 Like

Dem Don chop belleful 2 Likes

why not come try this along bembo-elere road, na dia you go knw say Jesus is Lord 2 Likes

Happy sunday

brojero:

Later than the 1940's. It is based on the Lotus 7 designed by Colin Chapman. Caterham bought the rights from Lotus

Later than the 1940's. It is based on the Lotus 7 designed by Colin Chapman. Caterham bought the rights from Lotus

Abeg na wetin be today's date

Seems more like you stalked them, not just "spotted" 1 Like

Our keke is better than this

nice car

Women and good things ehh, see as that one de shine teeth for there 2 Likes

THOUGH A M NOT SURE D ESSENCE OF DIS THREAD, BUT WATS MY OWN.

Lion car race

Omo lan ke (wooden cart) fall on this one



Jus no play go dt bridge wia container dey fall anyhow otherwise.....