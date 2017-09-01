₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by AutoJoshNG: 1:23am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n55biQcgVjE
Amazing race car spotted in Lagos today. It's called the Tiger Race Car.
https://autojosh.com/amazing-racing-car-spotted-lagos-photos-video/
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by Giddymoney(m): 2:21am
So na wetin you dey call racing car be dis.....
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by soffyB: 7:03am
This is nice.....let's encourage Motorsports in Nigeria....It can only get better.
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by brojero: 8:37am
it's a caterham 7 , quite popular in the UK. not a racing car, just unique for it's pre-1940 design. can also be bought completely knocked down and the buyer assembles himself.
autojosh sef...
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by 3kay945(m): 11:21am
Make this toy you call car no come my area o. Cos na there it go sleep put. And if you do strong head, the road and you go share the body parts equally.
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by Unbreakable007: 2:47pm
....
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by modelmike7(m): 2:47pm
INTERESTING
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by fuckerstard: 2:47pm
Not bad, I need that red one because my area na off-road
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:47pm
Nice whip
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by seunlayi(m): 2:48pm
On Nigeria road? Wasted...
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by xreal: 2:48pm
Car race ? On which road?
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by seunlayi(m): 2:49pm
soffyB:with our roads?
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by gmumeen: 2:50pm
Dem Don chop belleful
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by t12tosin: 2:52pm
why not come try this along bembo-elere road, na dia you go knw say Jesus is Lord
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by sam4(m): 2:52pm
Happy sunday
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by 2shure: 2:52pm
where can i see honda crv tigerface chrome grill buy for lag
it fits 07 to 10 crv.
and how much
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by flimzy24: 2:54pm
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by chris81964(m): 2:55pm
brojero:
Later than the 1940's. It is based on the Lotus 7 designed by Colin Chapman. Caterham bought the rights from Lotus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotus_Seven
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by oka4ugoo: 2:55pm
Abeg na wetin be today's date
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by agwaisrael(m): 2:55pm
Seems more like you stalked them, not just "spotted"
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by chily11: 2:56pm
Our keke is better than this
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by saraki2019(m): 2:57pm
nice car
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by Sava4: 2:57pm
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by massinola(m): 2:57pm
Women and good things ehh, see as that one de shine teeth for there
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by whyx06(m): 3:00pm
Smile..
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by BlackBeatless: 3:03pm
Ok. Lots of Gists
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by buchilino(m): 3:03pm
THOUGH A M NOT SURE D ESSENCE OF DIS THREAD, BUT WATS MY OWN.
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by HtwoOw: 3:04pm
Lion car race
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by princemillla(m): 3:06pm
Omo lan ke (wooden cart) fall on this one
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by benedictekene11: 3:08pm
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by thunderbabs(m): 3:09pm
Jus no play go dt bridge wia container dey fall anyhow otherwise.....
|Re: Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) by AFONJAboiy: 3:13pm
sam4:
why u kom dey show us ur N700 pam
