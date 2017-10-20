₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by praizblog: 4:04am
Legendary celebrity couple Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva on the red carpet of AFRIFF 2017.
Happy family.
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by praizblog: 4:04am
Family goals
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by mhizesther(f): 4:06am
May God continue to strengthen ur marriage.. I so love this couple
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by shurley22(f): 3:40pm
Cute
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by Ajeborta20(m): 3:41pm
Wow cute old couple
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by joliyp(f): 3:41pm
my dream family
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by midexz(m): 3:42pm
inspiring
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by Ibrahim9090: 3:42pm
Noted
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by maberry(m): 3:42pm
Respect
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by dayleke(m): 3:42pm
Evergreen
Forever lovely couple...
Even if there is a crack in their marriage, nobody knows...
Abi you think dem no sabi use twitter ni fa?
Those celebrities should go and learn from them....
More yrs to ur union Sir and ma...
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by MammyYoo567(f): 3:43pm
I and my boo want to be like this couple when we grow up ,cute tho.
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by dayleke(m): 3:44pm
Through the years ,
We no hear kpim....
Sebi eniyan naa ni won...
Oko ati Iyawo ti ko common ni Nollywood ....
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by Yankiss(m): 3:44pm
A good example of faithful and loving marriage in spite of celebrity status.
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by miriude: 3:45pm
Nice one
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by Osasnidas(m): 3:46pm
union made in heaven... Solid
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by GreatMindLikes: 3:46pm
Power couple.. Nice one Mr olu
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by Esseite: 3:46pm
I really dont think BUHARI IS AWARE...
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by LEXYCOM: 3:48pm
Toto dickey and co, Hope una dey learn
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by castrol180(m): 3:48pm
Nice one but I think this made a front page yesterday
|Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva On The Red Carpet Of AFRIFF 2017 by eminent007(m): 3:48pm
ok
