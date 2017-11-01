₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,872 members, 3,894,014 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" (9154 Views)
"Leukemia: Sadiq Daba Says " I Am Not Dead Nor Dying" / Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick / Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Babatundepet: 4:44am
In an industry where the term ‘veteran’ has been bastardised, one man that truly merits that title is actor, Sadiq Daba. Sadly, he is not having the best of times and enjoying the acclaim that a true veteran deserves.
Daba has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after the actor was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.
Sunday Scoop put a call through to him during the week to find out how he was doing. “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my joystick to ease the movement of urine. I have been in and out of hospitals for a while now. Next week, I also have to go for a biopsy to determine if I would need to do a major surgery. I have leukemia to battle with, then this prostate issue comes in. The pain is just too much for me,” he stated, explaining his journey so far.
“I have been receiving treatment at LASUTH and OAUTH and the doctors have been wonderful. I was told that one of the side effects of the surgery is that my testicles would have to be removed. That means I would be castrated and I don’t think I want that. The other option is that I would have to take injections that would cost N150,000 every two months, and I have to take it for about two years. You can imagine what the total cost would be,” he added.
On whether members of the movie industry have been helpful to him, Daba said, “A few of my colleagues have been wonderful; they have tried to help as much as they can. The DGs of NTA, Censors Board, and the president of PMAN have also been of help. I can’t start carrying bowls and be going all about the place begging for money. I believe I have paid my dues. For those who know about my situation and want to help, they are welcome. Everything that I have to do is tied to money. There is no drug that is cheap.”
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-dont-want-to-be-castrated-sadiq-daba-cries-out/amp/
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by python1: 4:54am
Choi, dude still want to dey do.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by DanseMacabre(m): 6:00am
But what's up with these thespians and these illnesses that's always afflicting them
Isn't it yet time for Buhari to set up a Presidential Panel of Inquiry to look into the matter?
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by taiyesoul(m): 6:14am
Be castrated and stay alive or be spared and die.Choose one sir
6 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by free2ryhme: 6:41am
Sometimes it is not easy sha as a man
3 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Queenlovely(f): 6:42am
A
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Samsimple(m): 6:46am
He still wants to feel more toto juice
2 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Evablizin(f): 7:08am
Sorry sir,but castration will be the best option for now,leukemia,prostate cancer on you alone.
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by muller101(m): 7:13am
Remove the testicles. Wetin u wan use am do again. Na wa o
3 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by holysainbj(m): 9:06am
The thing haf sweet you die
Don't mind them
Don't remove anything o
That thing keeps mind and soul together
You fit remove am cum stil die of hbp where you dey see bumbum
4 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by sotall(m): 9:07am
OK
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Olibboy: 9:08am
baba d baba...
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by 9jayes: 9:08am
What's there to enjoy in pvssy? Moss Pvssies dey smell like rotten egg
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by neoapocalypse: 9:08am
Cut the friggin balls off!
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by MVLOX(m): 9:08am
Anoda veteran with a veteran illness
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by adisabarber(m): 9:09am
So sad.
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by HopeAlive14(m): 9:10am
Sickness is a robber
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Elmojiid(m): 9:10am
baba still wan they chuku chuku
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by karzyharsky(m): 9:10am
gt well soon
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Ginaz(f): 9:11am
Olibboy:
2 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by chyy5(m): 9:11am
Oga damn d fu#kn testicle. U go still dey sag but no akamu so u see, no babe will say u give am belle. A win win situation if u ask me
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Ginaz(f): 9:11am
Elmojiid:
Lmao
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by 9japrof(m): 9:12am
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by sarutobie(m): 9:12am
neoapocalypse:I fail to find what’s funny about this.
2 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by BrotherJesu(m): 9:14am
.
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Veeflow(m): 9:14am
Nigerian pastors with magic should just heal u na.
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Worldbest281: 9:15am
may God help u
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by ayourbamie: 9:16am
You'll not be castrated in Jesus name
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by hopefulLandlord: 9:16am
Elmojiid:
I get the joke but there are other disadvantages of castration it can also cause depression, obesity, osteoporosis, vertigo, loss of body hair and breast growth
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba: "I Don’t Want To Be Castrated" by Nbote(m): 9:20am
Dis is one of d many reasons why youths these days need to live healthy lives now so as to save demselves from some health issues wen dey begin to age.. Do u really need to drink up full crate of beer to prove u are d most high, or smoke up all d joint at once to compare urself to a chimney or eat up every junk Fud u come across simply becos u like fud or pop loads of pills becos u want to drill her from here to China... Few years from now can u say to urself, "it was all worth it"
4 Likes
Pictures Of Nigerian Celebrities / Hilda Dokubo Returns To Nollywood Movies / Wow!! Miss Chidinma Okeke Sets Instagram Ablaze With Her Outfits (photos)
Viewing this topic: mosade, AHCB, Oyetboy(m), Imfamuz, tolasa(f), sleeknick, yappie11187, kulrunsman79(m), Ajadiboye(m), Moses247(m), dudesexy111, 1acre, Johnpsite, lumzybo, Goodplace, Muzikluva(m), sleepingqueen25(f), devour129(m), banntin, ADAMUSALEH(m), danniyal(m), sisisioge, yomijnr(m), gbemmie09(f), TheGoddessA(f), EngtTemmy(m), sexybaby22(f), goodnews4me(m), falmeetme5(m), highburygonner, Blueeyedboi(m), bandad, JhaayYoung, HALLOWED, oneitalia, Darangi007, BerryScott(f), Codyt(m), teabully(m), Andrewgame42, ferdinandgeorge, Franca397, prynsex(m), tope56(m), Cloud007, Hopehall, jessejunior(m), jolaade77, mayokhun(m), kennieG, Gorilla11, hotboz, VIPERVENOM(m), davolas(m), lhordspy, deevick246(m), gentlebullet(m), dxplicit, drshamo and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13