



Daba has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after the actor was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.



Sunday Scoop put a call through to him during the week to find out how he was doing. “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my joystick to ease the movement of urine. I have been in and out of hospitals for a while now. Next week, I also have to go for a biopsy to determine if I would need to do a major surgery. I have leukemia to battle with, then this prostate issue comes in. The pain is just too much for me,” he stated, explaining his journey so far.



“I have been receiving treatment at LASUTH and OAUTH and the doctors have been wonderful. I was told that one of the side effects of the surgery is that my testicles would have to be removed. That means I would be castrated and I don’t think I want that. The other option is that I would have to take injections that would cost N150,000 every two months, and I have to take it for about two years. You can imagine what the total cost would be,” he added.



On whether members of the movie industry have been helpful to him, Daba said, “A few of my colleagues have been wonderful; they have tried to help as much as they can. The DGs of NTA, Censors Board, and the president of PMAN have also been of help. I can’t start carrying bowls and be going all about the place begging for money. I believe I have paid my dues. For those who know about my situation and want to help, they are welcome. Everything that I have to do is tied to money. There is no drug that is cheap.”







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-dont-want-to-be-castrated-sadiq-daba-cries-out/amp/ In an industry where the term ‘veteran’ has been bastardised, one man that truly merits that title is actor, Sadiq Daba. Sadly, he is not having the best of times and enjoying the acclaim that a true veteran deserves.Daba has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after the actor was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.Sunday Scoop put a call through to him during the week to find out how he was doing. “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my joystick to ease the movement of urine. I have been in and out of hospitals for a while now. Next week, I also have to go for a biopsy to determine if I would need to do a major surgery. I have leukemia to battle with, then this prostate issue comes in. The pain is just too much for me,” he stated, explaining his journey so far.“I have been receiving treatment at LASUTH and OAUTH and the doctors have been wonderful. I was told that one of the side effects of the surgery is that my testicles would have to be removed. That means I would be castrated and I don’t think I want that. The other option is that I would have to take injections that would cost N150,000 every two months, and I have to take it for about two years. You can imagine what the total cost would be,” he added.On whether members of the movie industry have been helpful to him, Daba said, “A few of my colleagues have been wonderful; they have tried to help as much as they can. The DGs of NTA, Censors Board, and the president of PMAN have also been of help. I can’t start carrying bowls and be going all about the place begging for money. I believe I have paid my dues. For those who know about my situation and want to help, they are welcome. Everything that I have to do is tied to money. There is no drug that is cheap.” 1 Like