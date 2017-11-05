₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,089 members, 3,894,588 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos (3685 Views)
Davido Baby Mama Sophia And Eniola Badmus Looking Flawless On Outfits(pic,vid) / Bisola Looking Gorgeous In Long Pink Gown / ADAKU, Lolo 1 Steps Out Looking Gorgeous (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by kidap: 9:09am
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself.
The actress who is currently on vacation in Indiana, America is looking cute and pretty.
See more photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/eniola-badmus-looking-gorgeous-new-photos/
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by GloriaNinja(f): 9:16am
SHE IS LOOKING GOOD
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Mailthaddeus(m): 9:20am
All these bleachings here and there. Low self esteem.
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 9:22am
She looks like a sperm whale on two feet.
4 Likes
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by nittroboy(m): 9:31am
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by barbiecue(f): 9:44am
See her nails
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by makydebbie(f): 9:45am
Cc Kemi come and say something.
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Larrey(f): 10:49am
She's truly looking good
3 Likes
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 1:10pm
cute
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by choku123: 1:26pm
sexy mama
2 Likes
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by McBeal10(f): 1:28pm
why she con gum eagle claws for her hand nothing pesin no go see
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by dessz(m): 5:49pm
t
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:50pm
Where the cute and pretty?? I am not seeing anything
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by mhizesther(f): 5:51pm
She's looking nice
2 Likes
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by adorablevic(f): 5:51pm
cute
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 5:52pm
If this is what it means to look gorgeous,
I'd rather remain horrible.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by sKeetz(m): 5:52pm
What is gorgeous about this fat hippo?
So no one in her family or circle of friends is bold enough to tell her that she is fat and needs to hit the gym ASAP?!?
Nigerians and arselicking is like bread and beans.
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Greatmind23: 5:52pm
sugar daddies making life since 0040 bc
http://www.nairaland.com/4158773/how-cope-nigeria-cops-successful#62100025
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Willykoro(m): 5:52pm
Choi, if you see what am seeing..
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by VulgarVulvas: 5:53pm
DanseMacabre:
Time to man the harpoons
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by cybriz82(m): 5:56pm
GloriaNinja:
walaii i tell u, over good sef and i like them thick see meat everywhere,
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 5:56pm
VulgarVulvas:
Hahahahahahahaha. You're a thinking man, my friend. If no be say I broke I for order one bottle of your poison for you.
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Ojuororun: 5:57pm
abeg who get her phone number?
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by sotall(m): 5:58pm
After all the Mary Kay and foundation....she still looks like this....
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 5:59pm
If I talk now, they will call it body shaming.
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by loneatar: 6:00pm
All dis extra nail ladies are fixing I don't even find it attractive
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by shinarlaura(f): 6:00pm
Looking good but those nails though. Can she even use them to hold something .
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by shinarlaura(f): 6:02pm
Willykoro:
Please tell me what u re seeing. Let me look too
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by enigmatik1809(m): 6:03pm
Mailthaddeus:
and who told you she's bleaching? you know her before?
1 Like
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by deafeyez: 6:03pm
So wetin come bring about the smile wey she dey smile.
See her lips.
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by gypsey(m): 6:04pm
this fat woman is gonna smell horribilis, her vagina will smell like rotten fish too lack of fresh air underneath
|Re: Actress Eniola Badmus Looking Gorgeous In New Photos by Rilwayne001: 6:04pm
See as she look like agege bread soaked with water
Accountants, Brand Marketers And Internal Auditors Needed! / R.kelly Is Scheduled To Perform In Abuja And Lagos / Fela Is Better Than Mj
Viewing this topic: Onyiido(f), gozzynes(m), julietene(f), Philpham, damorikoko(m), Lifestone(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, olu2014, Ayoolu(m), McAnarchy, Jalubarika(m), enigmatik1809(m), mcjendol(m), Bills2307(m), karimusaa, b0y(m), ogbs2020love, pirazo, taiy101(m), januzaj(m), BadBradley, taleetah(f), chic2pimp(m), majekoam(m), Haywhey, okomile, larivers, chrischike(m), Kessyy2k4(m), PqsMike, MrEdimulo82(m), janellemonae, agentowolabi47(m), soberdrunk(m), idreezbaba(m), Samorama, Hollasmall(m), vanitty, odigilimorrison(m), Afe11, sirAliyu(m), lordkay10(m), ignatiusez, MzYemmy, shingu(m), horciglowri(f), khaz(m), ayobase, MurderX, oyediranniyi, givenny(f), mustoupha(m), Friedyokes, solochris(m), jimmiyy, matken(m), cutestA, dominique(f), davodyguy, ladiakins(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15