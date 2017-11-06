Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed (7392 Views)

Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, was killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante on Friday, November, a day after her signing out and hours after attending the school's graduation



SOURCE http://www.gistmore.com/photo-auchi-poly-student-graduation-party-shortly-killed







Such is life.

I hav nothing to say 1 Like

May God condole her family. The Vissicitudes of life. 1 Like

my condolence to her family

damn

God be with her family. This minute U re alive, next minute U re gone.. LifeGod be with her family. 7 Likes

and she didn't know that will be her last day

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



Lol. To all those mentioning me, bashing and insulting me wouldn't change the truth.

That girl is not a kid.



Deep down you yourselves know the truth. Just re-read your comments. Hypocrites! Now stop being epic for sleazy likes and get off my mentions. He he. 1 Like

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh? Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh? 17 Likes 2 Shares

sinaj:

Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh?



una no dey waste time to attack person at alllllllll, una no dey waste time to attack person at alllllllll, 2 Likes

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas to slap you dy HUNGRY me walai. Ur brain need total factory reset to slap you dy HUNGRY me walai. Ur brain need total factory reset 3 Likes



Quiet unfortunate



...

Quiet unfortunate

...

May her soul rest in peace.

Vigilantes shouldn't be given guns.



One reason why I like the UK is their strict gun control policies. Their police hardly carry gun sef

Hmmm too bad...

torin:

@GISTMORE



Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, was killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante on Friday, November, a day after her signing out and hours after attending the school's graduation



From celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilanteFrom celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilante.



SOURCE http://www.gistmore.com/photo-auchi-poly-student-graduation-party-shortly-killed













RIP RIP

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas

You're a Compound capital F O O L! You're a Compound capital F O O L! 2 Likes

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas To shook hand for your eye just dey hungry me To shook hand for your eye just dey hungry me 2 Likes

no comment

Auchi vigilante if I had my way na thunder to strike all of them

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas Shut up your dirty and useless mouth, so she can't celebrate her graduation again.Very foolish comment Shut up your dirty and useless mouth, so she can't celebrate her graduation again.Very foolish comment 2 Likes

na wa oh..



RIP

she didn't know that would be her last pose!.



Rip...God will console her family

This is serious!!!

HealthWealthy:

Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.



Only God knows her destination right now.



View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas

May God have mercy on you. U are not a human being. U should be in the forest. In fact, a single condom should have saved us from your stupidity. May God have mercy on you. U are not a human being. U should be in the forest. In fact, a single condom should have saved us from your stupidity. 2 Likes

The way graduates are dying just days after their graduation in freak circumstances calls for concern..I think people should learn to stop posting all those I am now a graduate pics on social media for now because there is really something called the evil eye oo 1 Like

YEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH HA HA HA THIS IS TOO BAD RIP SHA.

If she saw it coming, she would have stayed back at home. God knows best. Rip to her and I pray God gives her family and friends the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Human life has no value in Nigeria. Some people even think thier does are worth more than your life.



It 8s well

bigwig10:

This is serious!!! May Our day of Joy not turn Sorrowful Day In Jesus Name...Amen May Our day of Joy not turn Sorrowful Day In Jesus Name...Amen