Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed - Education - Nairaland

Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed

Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by torin: 8:13pm On Nov 05
@GISTMORE

Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, was killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante on Friday, November, a day after her signing out and hours after attending the school's graduation

From celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilanteFrom celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilante.

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by torin: 8:13pm On Nov 05
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by madridguy(m): 8:16pm On Nov 05
Such is life.
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by haywire07(m): 8:16pm On Nov 05
I hav nothing to say

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by sholatech(m): 8:24pm On Nov 05
May God condole her family. The Vissicitudes of life.

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by segzy17(m): 8:27pm On Nov 05
my condolence to her family
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by johnkey: 10:33pm On Nov 05
damn
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Mzperry(f): 11:41pm On Nov 05
This minute U re alive, next minute U re gone.. Life embarassed God be with her family.

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by McBeal10(f): 6:38am
and she didn't know that will be her last day sad
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by HealthWealthy(m): 7:15am
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

Modified:

Lol. To all those mentioning me, bashing and insulting me wouldn't change the truth.
That girl is not a kid.

Deep down you yourselves know the truth. Just re-read your comments. Hypocrites! Now stop being epic for sleazy likes and get off my mentions. He he.

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by sinaj(f): 7:37am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas
Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh? undecided

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by cybriz82(m): 7:45am
sinaj:
Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh? undecided


una no dey waste time to attack person at alllllllll,

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by teewhizzy4real(m): 7:52am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas
to slap you dy HUNGRY me walai. Ur brain need total factory reset

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by koolgee(m): 7:55am
May her soul rest in peace.
Quiet unfortunate

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by XXLDICK(m): 7:56am
Vigilantes shouldn't be given guns.

One reason why I like the UK is their strict gun control policies. Their police hardly carry gun sef
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by jagabanlewis(m): 7:56am
Hmmm too bad...
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Badonasty(m): 7:56am
torin:
@GISTMORE

Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, was killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante on Friday, November, a day after her signing out and hours after attending the school's graduation

From celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilanteFrom celebration to death: Photo of Auchi Poly student at graduation party shortly before she was killed by vigilante.

SOURCE http://www.gistmore.com/photo-auchi-poly-student-graduation-party-shortly-killed






RIP
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by MISTAICEY02288(m): 7:56am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas

You're a Compound capital F O O L!

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Eroslee(m): 7:56am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas
To shook hand for your eye just dey hungry me

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by cutefergiee(m): 7:57am
no comment

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by marvin902(m): 7:57am
Auchi vigilante if I had my way na thunder to strike all of them
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by SonOfmercy007: 7:58am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas
Shut up your dirty and useless mouth, so she can't celebrate her graduation again.Very foolish comment

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by saydfact(m): 7:58am
na wa oh..

RIP
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by psalmhorah(m): 7:58am
she didn't know that would be her last pose!.

Rip...God will console her family
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by bigwig10(m): 7:58am
This is serious!!!
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by NEIGHBOUR(m): 7:59am
HealthWealthy:
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.

Only God knows her destination right now.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas

May God have mercy on you. U are not a human being. U should be in the forest. In fact, a single condom should have saved us from your stupidity.

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by FarahAideed: 7:59am
The way graduates are dying just days after their graduation in freak circumstances calls for concern..I think people should learn to stop posting all those I am now a graduate pics on social media for now because there is really something called the evil eye oo

Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Ojuororun: 7:59am
YEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH HA HA HA THIS IS TOO BAD RIP SHA.
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:59am
If she saw it coming, she would have stayed back at home. God knows best. Rip to her and I pray God gives her family and friends the strength to bear this irreparable loss.
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by thedondada(m): 7:59am
Human life has no value in Nigeria. Some people even think thier does are worth more than your life.

It 8s well
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by bigwig10(m): 7:59am
bigwig10:
This is serious!!!
May Our day of Joy not turn Sorrowful Day In Jesus Name...Amen
Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by lelvin(m): 8:00am
Last dance

