|Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by torin: 8:13pm On Nov 05
Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh graduate of the Auchi Polythenic, Auchi, Edo State, was killed by a stray bullet from a vigilante on Friday, November, a day after her signing out and hours after attending the school's graduation
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by torin: 8:13pm On Nov 05
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by madridguy(m): 8:16pm On Nov 05
Such is life.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by haywire07(m): 8:16pm On Nov 05
I hav nothing to say
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by sholatech(m): 8:24pm On Nov 05
May God condole her family. The Vissicitudes of life.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by segzy17(m): 8:27pm On Nov 05
my condolence to her family
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by johnkey: 10:33pm On Nov 05
damn
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Mzperry(f): 11:41pm On Nov 05
This minute U re alive, next minute U re gone.. Life God be with her family.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by McBeal10(f): 6:38am
and she didn't know that will be her last day
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by HealthWealthy(m): 7:15am
Died, after party. After involving herself in different sorts of immoralities.
Only God knows her destination right now.
Lol. To all those mentioning me, bashing and insulting me wouldn't change the truth.
That girl is not a kid.
Deep down you yourselves know the truth. Just re-read your comments. Hypocrites! Now stop being epic for sleazy likes and get off my mentions. He he.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by sinaj(f): 7:37am
HealthWealthy:Are u ok? So attending a graduation party is now immoral huh?
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by cybriz82(m): 7:45am
sinaj:
una no dey waste time to attack person at alllllllll,
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by teewhizzy4real(m): 7:52am
HealthWealthy:to slap you dy HUNGRY me walai. Ur brain need total factory reset
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by koolgee(m): 7:55am
May her soul rest in peace.
Quiet unfortunate
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by XXLDICK(m): 7:56am
Vigilantes shouldn't be given guns.
One reason why I like the UK is their strict gun control policies. Their police hardly carry gun sef
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by jagabanlewis(m): 7:56am
Hmmm too bad...
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Badonasty(m): 7:56am
torin:
RIP
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by MISTAICEY02288(m): 7:56am
HealthWealthy:
You're a Compound capital F O O L!
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Eroslee(m): 7:56am
HealthWealthy:To shook hand for your eye just dey hungry me
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by cutefergiee(m): 7:57am
no comment
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by marvin902(m): 7:57am
Auchi vigilante if I had my way na thunder to strike all of them
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by SonOfmercy007: 7:58am
HealthWealthy:Shut up your dirty and useless mouth, so she can't celebrate her graduation again.Very foolish comment
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by saydfact(m): 7:58am
na wa oh..
RIP
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by psalmhorah(m): 7:58am
she didn't know that would be her last pose!.
Rip...God will console her family
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by bigwig10(m): 7:58am
This is serious!!!
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by NEIGHBOUR(m): 7:59am
HealthWealthy:
May God have mercy on you. U are not a human being. U should be in the forest. In fact, a single condom should have saved us from your stupidity.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by FarahAideed: 7:59am
The way graduates are dying just days after their graduation in freak circumstances calls for concern..I think people should learn to stop posting all those I am now a graduate pics on social media for now because there is really something called the evil eye oo
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by Ojuororun: 7:59am
YEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH HA HA HA THIS IS TOO BAD RIP SHA.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:59am
If she saw it coming, she would have stayed back at home. God knows best. Rip to her and I pray God gives her family and friends the strength to bear this irreparable loss.
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by thedondada(m): 7:59am
Human life has no value in Nigeria. Some people even think thier does are worth more than your life.
It 8s well
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by bigwig10(m): 7:59am
bigwig10:May Our day of Joy not turn Sorrowful Day In Jesus Name...Amen
|Re: Photo Of Auchi Poly Student At Graduation Party Shortly Before She Was Killed by lelvin(m): 8:00am
Last dance
