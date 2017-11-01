₦airaland Forum

Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:35pm On Nov 05
The accident pictured below occurred today at the Asa Dam bridge in Kwara State.The driver veered off the road and entered the report.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/driver-veers-off-bridgeenters-river-in.html?m=1

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Leboska(m): 9:38pm On Nov 05
Thank God it's not that bad but speed kills.
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:28pm On Nov 05
Ok
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Deseo(f): 10:29pm On Nov 05
I hope he didn't die.
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:30pm On Nov 05
His life, more important. Could be bad wheels, sleep or text and drive.

1 Like

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Develpeast: 10:30pm On Nov 05
The driver entered which report?

7 Likes

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
RIP
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by kobabe(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
Hope he wore seat belt
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Manson1(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
James bond jnr grin grin grin grin

Hope nothing happened to him sha

1 Like

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
The writer didn't mention if the driver was a male.... Nairalanders sef

1 Like

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
Did he die?
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by happiness100: 10:31pm On Nov 05
May God safe us in these ember months
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by muba4huss(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
be wise...speed trills but kills
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
Ice Prince's action film.....


That sweet song dat year!
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Cajal(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
This information is not complete sir
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
there are two things involved

1: he thought his vehicle was an amphibian vehicle

2: he just finished watching FAST &FURIOUS
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 10:35pm On Nov 05
"And entered the report"....una no dey proof read at all...by the way my nigga wan swim ni

2 Likes

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by sukkot: 10:36pm On Nov 05
dayum
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by inisleek: 10:36pm On Nov 05
The man didn't die,but sustained minor injuries
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by hemsquare(m): 10:37pm On Nov 05
Swimming car..... Call Hammed to come remove am since Kwatma don't know their job.
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:42pm On Nov 05
shocked
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Tsowa(m): 10:47pm On Nov 05
But the bridge is wide enough... how comes?
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Onyiido: 10:50pm On Nov 05
Was he sleeping or what? Hope nothing happened to him?
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 10:52pm On Nov 05
look well oo. there must be camera rolling somewhere to show it an action movie they are shutting.... Na God go save us for Naija ooo
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:59pm On Nov 05
Develpeast:
The driver entered which report?
Entered nairaland report grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:59pm On Nov 05
Leboska:
Thank God it's not that bad but speed kills.
if speed kills then all F1 drivers and Moto GP riders should all be dead by now grin
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:01pm On Nov 05
b
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 11:01pm On Nov 05
Cutehector:
The writer didn't mention if the driver was a male.... Nairalanders sef
what difference will that make?
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 11:05pm On Nov 05
Tsowa:
But the bridge is wide enough... how comes?

Azzin? How comes angry
Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 11:08pm On Nov 05
Hmmm

Looks like ZeeWorld accident scene angry

