Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) (7289 Views)

Man Falls Into A River During Peaceful Protest In Cameroon (Disturbing Photo) / President Macron Lands On Nuclear Submarine Like James Bond, Goes Viral (Photos) / President Adama Barrow Lands In Gambia Amid Tight Security. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: The accident pictured below occurred today at the Asa Dam bridge in Kwara State.The driver veered off the road and entered the report.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/driver-veers-off-bridgeenters-river-in.html?m=1

Thank God it's not that bad but speed kills.

Ok

I hope he didn't die.

His life, more important. Could be bad wheels, sleep or text and drive. 1 Like

The driver entered which report? 7 Likes

RIP

Hope he wore seat belt





Hope nothing happened to him sha James bond jnrHope nothing happened to him sha 1 Like

The writer didn't mention if the driver was a male.... Nairalanders sef 1 Like

Did he die?

May God safe us in these ember months

be wise...speed trills but kills

Ice Prince's action film.....





That sweet song dat year!

This information is not complete sir

there are two things involved



1: he thought his vehicle was an amphibian vehicle



2: he just finished watching FAST &FURIOUS

stephenduru:

The accident pictured below occurred today at the Asa Dam bridge in Kwara State.The driver veered off the road and entered the report.







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/driver-veers-off-bridgeenters-river-in.html?m=1

"And entered the report"....una no dey proof read at all...by the way my nigga wan swim ni "And entered the report"....una no dey proof read at all...by the way my nigga wan swim ni 2 Likes

dayum

The man didn't die,but sustained minor injuries

Swimming car..... Call Hammed to come remove am since Kwatma don't know their job.

But the bridge is wide enough... how comes?

Was he sleeping or what? Hope nothing happened to him?

look well oo. there must be camera rolling somewhere to show it an action movie they are shutting.... Na God go save us for Naija ooo

Develpeast:

The driver entered which report? Entered nairaland report Entered nairaland report 2 Likes

Leboska:

Thank God it's not that bad but speed kills. if speed kills then all F1 drivers and Moto GP riders should all be dead by now if speed kills then all F1 drivers and Moto GP riders should all be dead by now

b

Cutehector:

The writer didn't mention if the driver was a male.... Nairalanders sef what difference will that make? what difference will that make?

Tsowa:

But the bridge is wide enough... how comes?

Azzin? How comes Azzin? How comes