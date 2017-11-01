₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:35pm On Nov 05
The accident pictured below occurred today at the Asa Dam bridge in Kwara State.The driver veered off the road and entered the report.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/driver-veers-off-bridgeenters-river-in.html?m=1
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Leboska(m): 9:38pm On Nov 05
Thank God it's not that bad but speed kills.
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:28pm On Nov 05
Ok
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Deseo(f): 10:29pm On Nov 05
I hope he didn't die.
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:30pm On Nov 05
His life, more important. Could be bad wheels, sleep or text and drive.
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Develpeast: 10:30pm On Nov 05
The driver entered which report?
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Niyeal(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
RIP
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by kobabe(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
Hope he wore seat belt
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Manson1(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
James bond jnr
Hope nothing happened to him sha
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 10:30pm On Nov 05
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
The writer didn't mention if the driver was a male.... Nairalanders sef
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
Did he die?
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by happiness100: 10:31pm On Nov 05
May God safe us in these ember months
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by muba4huss(m): 10:31pm On Nov 05
be wise...speed trills but kills
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
Ice Prince's action film.....
That sweet song dat year!
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Cajal(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
This information is not complete sir
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
there are two things involved
1: he thought his vehicle was an amphibian vehicle
2: he just finished watching FAST &FURIOUS
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 10:35pm On Nov 05
stephenduru:
"And entered the report"....una no dey proof read at all...by the way my nigga wan swim ni
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by sukkot: 10:36pm On Nov 05
dayum
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by inisleek: 10:36pm On Nov 05
The man didn't die,but sustained minor injuries
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by hemsquare(m): 10:37pm On Nov 05
Swimming car..... Call Hammed to come remove am since Kwatma don't know their job.
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:42pm On Nov 05
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Tsowa(m): 10:47pm On Nov 05
But the bridge is wide enough... how comes?
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by Onyiido: 10:50pm On Nov 05
Was he sleeping or what? Hope nothing happened to him?
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 10:52pm On Nov 05
look well oo. there must be camera rolling somewhere to show it an action movie they are shutting.... Na God go save us for Naija ooo
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:59pm On Nov 05
Develpeast:Entered nairaland report
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:59pm On Nov 05
Leboska:if speed kills then all F1 drivers and Moto GP riders should all be dead by now
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:01pm On Nov 05
b
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 11:01pm On Nov 05
Cutehector:what difference will that make?
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 11:05pm On Nov 05
Tsowa:
Azzin? How comes
|Re: Driver Veers Off Asa Dam Bridge In Kwara, Lands Into A River (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 11:08pm On Nov 05
Hmmm
Looks like ZeeWorld accident scene
