|Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Ayblaize(m): 8:44am
One of the sons of the late self-proclaimed messiah, Jesu Oyingbo, Adebola Odumosu, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a teenager.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/police-arrest-jesu-oyingbos-son-defilement-kidnapping/amp/
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by cummando(m): 8:46am
Doing the bidding of his grand father
Occupy till I come
4 Likes
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Baawaa(m): 8:47am
He needs to break some curses
1 Like
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by extralargehead(m): 8:56am
Lala, come and see this Jesus get pikin ooooo
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by erifeoluwasimi: 9:01am
so you cant continue your fathers work while it is day for night cometh when no man can work
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Handsomebeing(m): 11:03am
Not surprised.
2 Likes
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by psalmhorah(m): 11:03am
this man is something I cannot explain ..u had agreement with 14-years old girl... d teen even aborted.
..
which way lurd? ,
1 Like
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by henrydadon(m): 11:04am
the capital punishment for rapist should be castration
cut the dick off so they never rape again..it as simply as that
2 Likes
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by IAMSASHY(f): 11:04am
something serious is seriously wrong wt hm
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by NwaAmaikpe: 11:05am
Any man who can control his preek is in charge of his destiny to greatness.
Unfortunately, the preek is uncontrollable.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by baski92(m): 11:06am
What he did was wrong even kiddnaping the old woman but to come to think of it, the little girl never reported the issue to her perent. She was enjoying her self ontill her perent notice's
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Austema(m): 11:06am
T
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by SatanPikin: 11:06am
That person looks like one moderator o in politics section
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Kendroid: 11:06am
'
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by eddieguru(m): 11:06am
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by AlexCk: 11:07am
Smh.
People that defile kids, teens, etc, do them normally think before they act??. As in, u even have a 'supposed lover', but noooo, na pikin u wan do. .
The painful part is they'll say it's the devil. Devil that's just chilling on Nairaland reading news too.
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by registration(m): 11:07am
Quid pro quo
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Syrine23: 11:07am
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by 12345baba: 11:07am
Defiling is the other of the day now abi?
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:08am
You use your hand kill yourself, childish man
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by muller101(m): 11:08am
Jezzz. He is a nairalander o
Very active in crime section
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Queenlovely(f): 11:09am
When my son entered puberty, I noticed his urge for sex. I just hired 2 beautiful prostitutes from the nearest red light district.
They gave him sex like he had never dreamt of. Since that day he no longer thinks of sex like any special thing.
In fact girls run after him now. Because of his level of maturity.
What's my point? Don't make your son see sex as special
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by morikee(m): 11:09am
Chai this one strong
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by sirgalahad26(m): 11:10am
shameless mofo, that your wide mouth needs some stitches so that it wont 'kobalize' you in future!
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by blessedweapon(m): 11:10am
Abeg wetin wan sweet for 14yr old body?
Ndi mmadu sef....... Pervs
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by coolhamid(m): 11:12am
This country is just a useless country , the youths are not thinking straight, all think about is sex, clubbing and olosho
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by davodyguy: 11:12am
Oyingbo, not oyinbo
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by abejide1000(m): 11:12am
NwaAmaikpe:There's nothing too big for you to mention...oga fun e oooo
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by 9jaBloke: 11:14am
Monkey de born goat?
|Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Nwaoma198(f): 11:19am
How much be ur logo?
Peterbjking:
End Of The Road For Obinna Okolie - Lagos Based Criminal / Heartless!! Saudi Woman Gets Flogged From Being Gang Raped!!(pics) / Dad Catches Babysitter Sexually Assaulting Son, Beats Him To Pulp(pic)
