Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Ayblaize(m): 8:44am
One of the sons of the late self-proclaimed messiah, Jesu Oyingbo, Adebola Odumosu, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a teenager.

Odumosu is being held at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, where he allegedly admitted to having sex his lover’s niece.

Trouble started for Odumosu last week after he allegedly leaked the information of the crime he committed some years ago to a United Kingdom-based blogger.

The information was to spite his estranged lover, Folashade Olatunji, a business rival to the woman he leaked the information to.


A police source said Odumosu allegedly committed the offence at Alakuko, when the victim was 14-year-old.

Aside defiling her, it was gathered that he procured at least two abortions for the teenager before his lover’s family knew he was having unlawful intercourse with the victim.

It was gathered that both families resolved to sweep the crime under carpet to save the teenager from stigmatisation, an agreement Odumosu allegedly broke after his relationship with Folashade failed.

He was said to have resorted to blackmailing Folashade and extorting her. It was gathered that the suspect allegedly held the victim’s 87-year-old grandmother hostage at a flat rented by Folashade in Lagos and threatened to keep her locked up unless certain amount of money was paid.

The source said: “The suspect is in our custody. He admitted to have had sexual relations with the girl who was a teenager at the time. The matter was reported at Alakuko Police Station but both families resolved to settle it quietly for the sake of the girl.

“At that time, he was in a relationship with Folashade. They met on Facebook and started dating. He was in India and Folashade in United Kingdom (UK). I think Folashade moved to India and they were planning to get married.


“Along the line, things did not work out and Folashade returned to the UK. They were planning to have introduction when disagreements started and they went their separate ways.

“What angered Folashade’s family was that the suspect went ahead to leak information about the rape to a UK-based online medium. The owner of the medium is a rival to Folashade and she ran the story. The whole thing they were covering up became public and that was how Folashade wrote a petition to the Police Command and the suspect tracked.

“He admitted that he had sex on several occasions with the teenager and that it was not rape because they both agreed to it. He forgot that sex with teenager was a crime under the law. He also admitted that the teenager had abortions for him. He denied leaking the information to the online medium but we have evidence that he was the one who did it.”

Police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent (ASP) said the suspect would be charged to court.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/police-arrest-jesu-oyingbos-son-defilement-kidnapping/amp/

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by cummando(m): 8:46am
Doing the bidding of his grand father



Occupy till I come

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Baawaa(m): 8:47am
He needs to break some curses

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by extralargehead(m): 8:56am
Lala, come and see this Jesus get pikin ooooo
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by erifeoluwasimi: 9:01am
so you cant continue your fathers work while it is day for night cometh when no man can work
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Handsomebeing(m): 11:03am
Not surprised.

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by psalmhorah(m): 11:03am
this man is something I cannot explain ..u had agreement with 14-years old girl... d teen even aborted.
which way lurd? ,

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by henrydadon(m): 11:04am
the capital punishment for rapist should be castration

cut the dick off so they never rape again..it as simply as that

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by IAMSASHY(f): 11:04am
undecided something serious is seriously wrong wt hm
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by NwaAmaikpe: 11:05am
shocked


Any man who can control his preek is in charge of his destiny to greatness.


Unfortunately, the preek is uncontrollable.

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by baski92(m): 11:06am
What he did was wrong even kiddnaping the old woman but to come to think of it, the little girl never reported the issue to her perent. She was enjoying her self ontill her perent notice's
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Austema(m): 11:06am
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by SatanPikin: 11:06am
That person looks like one moderator o in politics section grin
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Kendroid: 11:06am
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by eddieguru(m): 11:06am
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by AlexCk: 11:07am
Smh.

People that defile kids, teens, etc, do them normally think before they act??. As in, u even have a 'supposed lover', but noooo, na pikin u wan do. undecided.

The painful part is they'll say it's the devil. Devil that's just chilling on Nairaland reading news too.

Smh

Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by registration(m): 11:07am
Quid pro quo
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Syrine23: 11:07am
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by 12345baba: 11:07am
Defiling is the other of the day now abi?
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:08am
You use your hand kill yourself, childish man
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by muller101(m): 11:08am
Jezzz. He is a nairalander o
Very active in crime section
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Queenlovely(f): 11:09am
When my son entered puberty, I noticed his urge for sex. I just hired 2 beautiful prostitutes from the nearest red light district.
They gave him sex like he had never dreamt of. Since that day he no longer thinks of sex like any special thing.
In fact girls run after him now. Because of his level of maturity.

What's my point? Don't make your son see sex as special
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by morikee(m): 11:09am
Chai this one strong
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by sirgalahad26(m): 11:10am
shameless mofo, that your wide mouth needs some stitches so that it wont 'kobalize' you in future!
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by blessedweapon(m): 11:10am
Abeg wetin wan sweet for 14yr old body? undecided undecided undecided

Ndi mmadu sef....... Pervs angry angry
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by coolhamid(m): 11:12am
This country is just a useless country , the youths are not thinking straight, all think about is sex, clubbing and olosho
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by davodyguy: 11:12am
Oyingbo, not oyinbo
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by abejide1000(m): 11:12am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Any man who can control his preek is in charge of his destiny to greatness.


Unfortunately, the preek is uncontrollable.
There's nothing too big for you to mention...oga fun e oooo
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by 9jaBloke: 11:14am
Monkey de born goat?
Re: Jesu Oyinbo's Son Arrested For Defiling The 14-yr-old Niece Of His Girlfriend by Nwaoma198(f): 11:19am
How much be ur logo?
Peterbjking:
Hmmm. The heart of man is wicked.

