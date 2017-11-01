₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 9:19am
Nigerian actress, Tayo Sobola had it coming since she has subtly been showing off weird occultic symbols in her customised outfits.
The controversial screen goddess got called out by online users and accused of being a free mason and a cultist for wearing garments adorned with the famous mason triangle and angels wings.
See the call out and her controversial looks below...
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 9:22am
ignorantly some people enter internal problem
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by SirMichael1: 9:22am
This is her just trying to be controversial.
If you see a real satanist, you won't even know 96% of the time unless you're extremely close. All this media publicity stunt sha. Smh
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 9:25am
It's just a dress, what's the big deal?
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:28am
OMO... i rest my case oo, these one weak me ooo money dey make people get mind, how will she just think of posting thse kinda of pictures on social media? what people use to craft attention these days , fear people sef
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:51am
If she like make she join Ayelala
Who she epp
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:55am
And so?
If she like let her play with fire and brimestone.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by maxnedu11(m): 9:56am
the devil is not omini present we sometimes give out our location and show our availability, and when they come looking we will scream Village people.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by drizslim(m): 11:23am
Superstitious nigerians
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 11:25am
who accuse am?
she arranged it.... attention seeking
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by dynicks(m): 11:25am
the attire fine simple
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:25am
She looks confused.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Pennah(m): 11:25am
hw does dat add prestige to nl mehn nl suck
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 11:26am
Dem for kukuma talk say make she no wear cloth again.Nigerians and their mumu ways .
But this girl can Bleep ehn
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by dayleke(m): 11:26am
Na her initiation she dey do na...
Not yet a "fool" member yet...
Sorry, it's full
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by davodyguy: 11:26am
Her middle finger has answered them lol
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 11:26am
Shout out to every egede men out there
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 11:27am
Damn! Some Nigerians are damn dumb
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by ezana1(m): 11:27am
Hmm
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 11:27am
All na stunt
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Kendroid: 11:28am
Hoooo my God...
How come everyone is now an Actress in Nigeria..
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 11:28am
My sweet darling aunty is not a cultist oooooo...
Aunty Tayo is forever beautiful with a playful character..
She was once a Tomboy while growing up
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 11:28am
Nigerians are dumb
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by frankfab(m): 11:31am
mhizesther:Did you see how evil those pics look?
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by perry1988(m): 11:33am
Just normal cloth nothing there stop think rubbish
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Manlikepapply: 11:33am
All I can see is the back pack....
I'm a freak for back packs
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 11:35am
Fine girl toyo bae
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 11:35am
Someone cannor wear cloth in peace again
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 11:35am
frankfab:
I'm sorry I don't see anything evil .. it's just a dress
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 11:38am
Her dressing her problem her life
|Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by tochivitus(m): 11:40am
Johnawesome:
Just dey here dey form cultist no go hustle and make money like ya mate... Anu mpama
