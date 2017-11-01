₦airaland Forum

Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 9:19am
Nigerian actress, Tayo Sobola had it coming since she has subtly been showing off weird occultic symbols in her customised outfits.

The controversial screen goddess got called out by online users and accused of being a free mason and a cultist for wearing garments adorned with the famous mason triangle and angels wings.

See the call out and her controversial looks below...

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 9:22am
ignorantly some people enter internal problem

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by SirMichael1: 9:22am
This is her just trying to be controversial.

If you see a real satanist, you won't even know 96% of the time unless you're extremely close. All this media publicity stunt sha. Smh

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 9:25am
It's just a dress, what's the big deal?

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:28am
OMO... i rest my case oo, these one weak me ooo shocked money dey make people get mind, how will she just think of posting thse kinda of pictures on social media? what people use to craft attention these days , fear people sef undecided
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:51am
If she like make she join Ayelala

Who she epp undecided

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:55am
And so?


If she like let her play with fire and brimestone.

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by maxnedu11(m): 9:56am
the devil is not omini present we sometimes give out our location and show our availability, and when they come looking we will scream Village people.

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by drizslim(m): 11:23am
Superstitious nigerians
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 11:25am
who accuse am?
she arranged it.... attention seeking





Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by dynicks(m): 11:25am
the attire fine simple
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:25am
shocked


She looks confused.
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Pennah(m): 11:25am
hw does dat add prestige to nl mehn nl suck
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 11:26am
Dem for kukuma talk say make she no wear cloth again.Nigerians and their mumu ways undecided angry.

But this girl can Bleep ehn cheesy
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by dayleke(m): 11:26am
Na her initiation she dey do na...
Not yet a "fool" member yet...
Sorry, it's full
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by davodyguy: 11:26am
Her middle finger has answered them lol

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Johnawesome(m): 11:26am
Shout out to every egede men out there

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 11:27am
Damn! Some Nigerians are damn dumb
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by ezana1(m): 11:27am
Hmm
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 11:27am
All na stunt
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Kendroid: 11:28am
Hoooo my God... sad

How come everyone is now an Actress in Nigeria.. undecided
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 11:28am
My sweet darling aunty is not a cultist oooooo...

Aunty Tayo is forever beautiful with a playful character..

She was once a Tomboy while growing up
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 11:28am
Nigerians are dumb
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by frankfab(m): 11:31am
mhizesther:
It's just a dress, what's the big deal?
Did you see how evil those pics look?
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by perry1988(m): 11:33am
Just normal cloth nothing there stop think rubbish

Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Manlikepapply: 11:33am
All I can see is the back pack....
I'm a freak for back packs
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 11:35am
Fine girl toyo bae
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 11:35am
Someone cannor wear cloth in peace again
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 11:35am
frankfab:

Did you see how evil those pics look?


I'm sorry I don't see anything evil .. it's just a dress
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 11:38am
Her dressing her problem her life
Re: Tayo Sobola Accused Of Being A Cultist Over Her Outfit (Photos) by tochivitus(m): 11:40am
Johnawesome:
Shout out to every egede men out there

Just dey here dey form cultist no go hustle and make money like ya mate... Anu mpama

