The controversial screen goddess got called out by online users and accused of being a free mason and a cultist for wearing garments adorned with the famous mason triangle and angels wings.



See the call out and her controversial looks below...



ignorantly some people enter internal problem 3 Likes

This is her just trying to be controversial.



If you see a real satanist, you won't even know 96% of the time unless you're extremely close. All this media publicity stunt sha. Smh 13 Likes 1 Share

It's just a dress, what's the big deal? 1 Like

money dey make people get mind, how will she just think of posting thse kinda of pictures on social media? what people use to craft attention these days , fear people sef OMO... i rest my case oo, these one weak me ooomoney dey make people get mind, how will she just think of posting thse kinda of pictures on social media? what people use to craft attention these days , fear people sef





Who she epp If she like make she join AyelalaWho she epp 3 Likes

And so?





If she like let her play with fire and brimestone.

the devil is not omini present we sometimes give out our location and show our availability, and when they come looking we will scream Village people. 3 Likes

Superstitious nigerians



she arranged it.... attention seeking











who accuse am?she arranged it.... attention seeking

the attire fine simple







She looks confused. She looks confused.

hw does dat add prestige to nl mehn nl suck

Dem for kukuma talk say make she no wear cloth again.Nigerians and their mumu ways .



But this girl can Bleep ehn

Na her initiation she dey do na...

Not yet a "fool" member yet...

Sorry, it's full





Her middle finger has answered them lol

Shout out to every egede men out there 1 Like

Damn! Some Nigerians are damn dumb

Hmm

All na stunt





How come everyone is now an Actress in Nigeria.. Hoooo my God...How come everyone is now an Actress in Nigeria..

My sweet darling aunty is not a cultist oooooo...



Aunty Tayo is forever beautiful with a playful character..



She was once a Tomboy while growing up

Nigerians are dumb

mhizesther:

It's just a dress, what's the big deal? Did you see how evil those pics look? Did you see how evil those pics look?

Just normal cloth nothing there stop think rubbish 1 Like

All I can see is the back pack....

I'm a freak for back packs

Fine girl toyo bae

Someone cannor wear cloth in peace again

frankfab:



Did you see how evil those pics look?



I'm sorry I don't see anything evil .. it's just a dress I'm sorry I don't see anything evil .. it's just a dress

Her dressing her problem her life