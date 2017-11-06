₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Weborg: 9:56am
As Shared on Instagram with caption ..
On a day like this, 6th November, which is my birthday, I, on behalf of my family, pray that God will bless you and uplift the life of every less privileged and physically challenged person.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by iamJ: 10:05am
those lips and that back
Hmmmm no wonder he is faithful
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by baski92(m): 10:21am
Fresh guy, hustle really pays,
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by kingsman66(m): 10:32am
cool
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by koolgee(m): 11:41am
Cool
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Sirpaul(m): 11:42am
this guy sabii kiss kiss for nollywood
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by damaan(m): 11:42am
Nice
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by 2chainzz(m): 11:42am
I love this union
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Edopesin(m): 11:42am
beans frying protocol 1.0 mode initiated
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by princessco: 11:42am
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by timilehin007(m): 11:43am
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by BluntBoy(m): 11:43am
Beautiful woman.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Pennah(m): 11:43am
anoda yeyebrities news on fp
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by BornAgainMay: 11:44am
At 49years and your wife is still pregnant..
Just imagine, 49-70=2, and average Life span of a Nigerian is just 70. by the time you will be 70, your baby will be 19years.
how do you intend raising this baby.
Nsukka ppl ain't known for late marriages oo
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by muller101(m): 11:44am
This man head be like Gervihno own
The forehead keeps traveling north ward.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by ekems2017(f): 11:45am
Guy wetin happen? Hope your ok
timilehin007:
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Houseofglam7(f): 11:45am
Happy birthday Andy
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by SweetJoystick(m): 11:45am
Seen, next
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by leeikem(m): 11:45am
sweet fam!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by BluntBoy(m): 11:46am
timilehin007:
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Pennah(m): 11:47am
timilehin007:guy na which kain weed u smoke diz murnin i go lyk giv am to my baes sista she too de chuk eye fr wetin weh no concern her
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by flyca: 11:49am
timilehin007:There was no article, just a picture.
Stale and dry!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:49am
Andy Okereke
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:51am
Why is he using the Jonathan hat to cover the woman's stomach?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by Bitterleafsoup: 11:51am
She is preety, great way to camouflage her stomach.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by adontcare(f): 11:53am
timilehin007:yeye
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by edo3(m): 11:53am
Na d CPM pastor's daughter be that?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by luvlymabel: 11:53am
i like the wife
but the hubby too dey kiss for movie shaa
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by wellmax(m): 12:00pm
See head. The guy is a real flatron.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by obailala(m): 12:01pm
But come ti think of it, was this man actually 24 years old when he played the lead role in Living in Bondage (1992)?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Celebrates His 49th Birthday. Shares Photo With Wife by StRichard(m): 12:05pm
BornAgainMay:she is not pregnant, look very well.
