@VIVIANGIST



As Shared on Instagram with caption ..



On a day like this, 6th November, which is my birthday, I, on behalf of my family, pray that God will bless you and uplift the life of every less privileged and physically challenged person.

CC; Lalasticlala



Hmmmm no wonder he is faithful those lips and that backHmmmm no wonder he is faithful



#No Filter Attitude

Fresh guy, hustle really pays,

cool

Cool

this guy sabii kiss kiss for nollywood

Nice

I love this union

beans frying protocol 1.0 mode initiated





Beautiful woman.

anoda yeyebrities news on fp

At 49years and your wife is still pregnant..





Just imagine, 49-70=2, and average Life span of a Nigerian is just 70. by the time you will be 70, your baby will be 19years.





how do you intend raising this baby.



Nsukka ppl ain't known for late marriages oo

This man head be like Gervihno own

The forehead keeps traveling north ward.











timilehin007:

Guy wetin happen? Hope your ok

Happy birthday Andy

Seen, next

sweet fam!

timilehin007:

timilehin007:

guy na which kain weed u smoke diz murnin i go lyk giv am to my baes sista she too de chuk eye fr wetin weh no concern her guy na which kain weed u smoke diz murnin i go lyk giv am to my baes sista she too de chuk eye fr wetin weh no concern her

timilehin007:

There was no article, just a picture.

Stale and dry! There was no article, just a picture.Stale and dry!

Andy Okereke

Why is he using the Jonathan hat to cover the woman's stomach?

She is preety, great way to camouflage her stomach.

timilehin007:

yeye yeye

Na d CPM pastor's daughter be that?

i like the wife























but the hubby too dey kiss for movie shaa

See head. The guy is a real flatron.

But come ti think of it, was this man actually 24 years old when he played the lead role in Living in Bondage (1992)?