₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,627 members, 3,896,188 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 03:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. (7667 Views)
Paul Arisa, Cancer Patient Is Dead (Photos) / Feb. 14th Two Years Of Body Building... Pls Rate (pic) / Woman Who Carries Oxygen Tank For Survival Flies To India For Surgery. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Mowunmiaf: 10:43am
The chance of survival of a patient who is suffering from a kidney disease, Tochi Mbonu, now hangs by a thread after she became deaf due to the delay in a kidney transplant operation.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/nigerian-kidney-patient-stranded-in-india-for-two-years/amp/
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Mowunmiaf: 10:43am
see more of her pictures here...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-kidney-patient-tochi-mbonu-stranded-in-india-for-two-years
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by NwaAmaikpe: 10:47am
I would have asked that she goes to Apostle Suleiman to heal her but since I know he is fake and his miracles are arranged.
I'd just ask that Apostle Suleiman should channel some of the money he gives Daniella Okeke to this woman in need.
20 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by njideoby(f): 10:53am
What will people gain from exploiting the sick and needy?
To crown it all the Brown is even a pastor.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by NovaCare: 11:39am
They should open a GoFundMe account and raise the funds needed for the transplant from there.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Mowunmiaf: 2:05pm
cc;mynd44 cc;lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Keneking: 2:30pm
"She said to make ends meet, she resorted to selling beans cake (moin-moin) in India to raise money for her daughter’s dialysis, until the foundation would have a change of heart."
- So touchy and not funny
- This APC government sef
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by abdelrahman: 2:30pm
haaa
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by eddieguru(m): 2:31pm
[sub][/sub][sup][/sup]
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by stepo70: 2:31pm
Haa that bad
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by booqee(f): 2:32pm
The useless pastor brown just exploited them.. I hope she gets well soon
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by jliusadura(m): 2:32pm
Keneking:Continue to blame everything on APC even when the incidence started 3 years ago.... abi na APC be the non-governmental organization that disappointed them?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by pawesome(m): 2:32pm
Even pastor yaff join bad gang
Buhari n APC...C wt de caused
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Hivazinc: 2:34pm
Let someone tell me his / her lifestyle
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Vado(m): 2:35pm
So sad. Many NGOs act all compassionate at first, only to use the victims to enrich themselves through donations. May God bless the ones aboveboard.
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by merryossai(m): 2:35pm
if Daddy freeze complain about this manipulative pastors them go say wetin hr sabi not knowing that daddy freeze is a mouth sent to set d gullible free.
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by habsydiamond(m): 2:35pm
what a pity. I pray Ur helper will find u. this shows that one shouldn't depend on human beings cos we can disappoint and we are not perfect. only God is perfect and I pray He will bring Ur helper to Ur doorstep
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by perry1988(m): 2:36pm
Yahoo pastor
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by soberdrunk(m): 2:37pm
Na wa oooo!! Kidney just failing left, right and center, dear Soberdrunk kidneys abeg behave oooo!! We nor get 11million and we cannot beg ooo
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by J0hnTrevolt(m): 2:38pm
The media somuch discouraged the kidney sellers.
May ur helper locate u soonest.!
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Nigeriadondie: 2:39pm
Pidgin2 can her ailment not be treated in d whole Nigeria. U can see how useless Nigeria really is, a country that dont even care about the welfare of its own citizens is not worth dying for.
If it were the likes of Tinubu, Bubu they can fly to anywhere and get the best treatment abroad while the ordinary Nigeria is left at the mercy of God.
Shebi they are talking of budget for 2018, so off all the budget not even a hospital can handle kidney problems including the clinic in Aso rock for which billlions was budgeted for.
Nigeria is doomed and dead.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by talk2percy(m): 2:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:lol..guy, u don dey mad now abi
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by oyetunder(m): 2:40pm
O ga
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by aysnoopy(m): 2:42pm
God, please intervene. help this young lady get life again and punish this Nigerian government.
how much is 11m to the money dem dey carry.
where are all those money dem whistle blower discover
I say it again, God punish the politician from generation to generations
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by talk2percy(m): 2:45pm
njideoby:Are u asking me to ask who?? Pastor ko...99.99% of pastors are criminals. And all these while that this gurl has been in pains, he's been going around in his exotic car exploiting more people in Jesus name. Statistics shows that their work is seen as the most dishonourable job since the history of man.
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Dearlord(m): 2:47pm
...With due respect, is there any nairalander that can assist her?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by Kzealz(m): 2:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I would have said u are a fool... But u are beyond that
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by purem(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by RELAN2446(m): 2:51pm
Ar u kidney me??
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by mhizsuzzy(f): 2:51pm
Hivazinc:
Sometimes it is not really about life style......
|Re: Nigerian Kidney Patient, Tochi Mbonu Stranded In India For Two Years. by dayleke(m): 2:54pm
May your helper find you by His grace.
Amen.
Potent Manpower Spray / Do You Want To Look Good And Live Long Without Drug ? / Health/diet Mistakes To Avoid For Those Who Want To Lose Weight
Viewing this topic: anichukwudi, kunyeo(m), olaboyeh(m), cmon(m), doyinbaby(f), surawilly(m), theodara001(f), eGarage(m), stano2(m), DrMuzungu, kd11, crayon001(m), sKeetz(m), ajilegend(m), okparea(m), pastilo, oyinkatua, bensky, Kennitrust, Binchie(f), doe, Jossh(m), brightnelly(f), laivwire(m), isaacsegun(m), sulaimon22, phadriz(m), I124U, waistaa(f), walenack(m), Flyingngel(m), Jibwillz, candlewax, Monaco2(m), mybelle(m), Edoi(m), Donald3d(m), Omen100(m), Mcjosh99(m), jamarifox(m), alcapone10, bankole200(m), wwwtortoise(m), pipedraft, ohgaee, bobnazzygon, Intrepid01(m), talk2ibk(m), TRADEMARK(m), Trustme2(m), martinsodo, maverickdude(m), olaoreofe(f), nerodenero, martinrizla(m), erico2k2(m), Joshuabak, mamanicole, YOUNGKAHUNA, Ahmadgani(m), erad(m), AAU88, kolajoo(m), iamrammy(m), justjeff, Ifeogunleye1(f), abdulrazat(m), Gh0stFreak, Babgee01(m), delikay4luv, Lexusgs430, Softboypeter, Momnee, biodun83L(m), sulips(f), elias01(m), Bonaventura(m), cutefergiee(m), Oluomo2468, tahoe(m), sharon395(f), nybol(m), ChiefMrs, Remlek1988, Sulukag, holybabayo(m), Oxster(m), Teettyllayho, cogwuche, kingkaspa, foliman(m), Abdgafarplenty(m), DaSugarBoi(m), jendoakino(m), Plolly(f) and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3