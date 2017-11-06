₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by CampuChan: 1:08pm
Make I no lie, I didn't notice any great improvement.
A Twitter user, Brianna Amor who is proud of the banging body she got after going under the knife has shown off her before and after photos.
http://blog.antvt.com/2017/11/06/lady-who-got-plastic-sugery-shows-off-her-before-and-and-after-body-and-people-arent-impressed/
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by rawpadgin(m): 2:13pm
Did the surgeon added more fat to her body
These babe don't know that men generally prefer natural beauty to artificial beauty
13 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Tbillz(m): 2:13pm
Something I dont Understand in the b'Utt and Bo*bs surgery, will it be inflated like tyre? Whats the normal gauge?
The lad above me said 'men prefers natural" natural or normal can be boring at times. Some men wants Natural for home Use only but Artificial for club or hotel Use only.
4 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by biacan(f): 2:13pm
Before is ok
6 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by soberdrunk(m): 2:13pm
This type of lady will be sending people's fathers on errands anyhow, you will just be driving pass the market and you will sight your 75 years old daddy buying soup things..........
Ps- Young ladies of nowadays don't have conscience anymore, i remember bumping into our family friend at the supermarket one time and as i was exchanging pleasantries with the '72 years old man' i sighted 'sanitary pads' in his shopping basket, they are all boys in the family and their mother is '69' so from my calculations she hit menopause since '1998'.................
33 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by dman4mdmoon(m): 2:13pm
ok
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by bamangar: 2:14pm
beautifully looking like a sledge hammer
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by FaniDan(f): 2:14pm
The hair style changed
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by pueflexy(f): 2:14pm
she's hot but i hope they don't end up deflating.
.
in other words jumia black friday is by the corner, check my signature
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by maxtop(m): 2:15pm
Her choice her problems ...
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by pinnket: 2:15pm
All I see here is a girl with LOW SELF ESTEEM... Too bad most girls have this same mentality about their body structure.
2 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Nobodys(f): 2:15pm
before was better....
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by chemistry157: 2:15pm
Fake bitc*es everywhere!!!
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Damilare6293: 2:15pm
All na for termites inside six feet....
6 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Patobaby12(f): 2:16pm
No difference
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Lomprico2: 2:16pm
What's d difference??
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by GloryCardinal(m): 2:16pm
Did she ask people how she look before surgery stupid idea
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by iWasNotHere(m): 2:16pm
Silly nudist ladies everywhere, no shame one bit. Can we go back to the 80's pls
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by perry1988(m): 2:17pm
Waste product
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by midehi2(f): 2:17pm
what exactly is the surgery
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by quiverfull(m): 2:17pm
The foolish ones have been born.
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by nwakibie3(m): 2:17pm
4 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by shurley22(f): 2:17pm
And what's the difference?
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:18pm
Shes beautiful I can smash that
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Earthquake1: 2:18pm
Their body, their money.
Before 2020 every rich woman must have undergone body surgery.
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by Jakumo(m): 2:18pm
Absolutely revolting and disgusting fat pig.
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by colizee(m): 2:18pm
Oh!! Before you took off your clothes you mean Cause I can any bleeping differences.
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by agarawu23(m): 2:18pm
Ladies em too fake
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by iamJ: 2:18pm
the way i dey use yansh
She wouldnt last 5 mins with me, by the time i spank and bite that ass
balloon get limit
#No Filter Attitude
2 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by ReorxTohGan(m): 2:18pm
fakey ass!!mtcheeew!!!
|Re: A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos by ValuedAssets(f): 2:18pm
JM
