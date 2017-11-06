Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / A Lady's Before And After Cosmetic Surgery Photos (13770 Views)

A Twitter user, Brianna Amor who is proud of the banging body she got after going under the knife has shown off her before and after photos.



However, most Twitter users, do not see any difference between the before and after. See more photos below and tell us what you think. (before and after pictured above)





http://blog.antvt.com/2017/11/06/lady-who-got-plastic-sugery-shows-off-her-before-and-and-after-body-and-people-arent-impressed/ Make I no lie, I didn't notice any great improvement.







These babe don't know that men generally prefer natural beauty to artificial beauty Did the surgeon added more fat to her bodyThese babe don't know that men generally prefer natural beauty to artificial beauty 13 Likes

Something I dont Understand in the b'Utt and Bo*bs surgery, will it be inflated like tyre? Whats the normal gauge?

The lad above me said 'men prefers natural" natural or normal can be boring at times. Some men wants Natural for home Use only but Artificial for club or hotel Use only. 4 Likes

Before is ok 6 Likes







Ps- Young ladies of nowadays don't have conscience anymore, i remember bumping into our family friend at the supermarket one time and as i was exchanging pleasantries with the '72 years old man' i sighted 'sanitary pads' in his shopping basket, they are all boys in the family and their mother is '69' so from my calculations she hit menopause since '1998'................. This type of lady will be sending people's fathers on errands anyhow, you will just be driving pass the market and you will sight your 75 years old daddy buying soup things..........Ps- Young ladies of nowadays don't have conscience anymore, i remember bumping into our family friend at the supermarket one time and as i was exchanging pleasantries with the '72 years old man' i sighted 'sanitary pads' in his shopping basket, they are all boys in the family and their mother is '69' so from my calculations she hit menopause since '1998'................. 33 Likes

beautifully looking like a sledge hammer

The hair style changed 1 Like

she's hot but i hope they don't end up deflating.

Her choice her problems ...

All I see here is a girl with LOW SELF ESTEEM... Too bad most girls have this same mentality about their body structure. 2 Likes

before was better....

Fake bitc*es everywhere!!!

All na for termites inside six feet.... 6 Likes

No difference

What's d difference??

Did she ask people how she look before surgery stupid idea

Silly nudist ladies everywhere, no shame one bit. Can we go back to the 80's pls

Waste product

what exactly is the surgery

The foolish ones have been born.

4 Likes

And what's the difference?

Shes beautiful I can smash that

Their body, their money.



Before 2020 every rich woman must have undergone body surgery.

Absolutely revolting and disgusting fat pig.

Cause I can any bleeping differences. Oh!! Before you took off your clothes you meanCause I can any bleeping differences.

Ladies em too fake







She wouldnt last 5 mins with me, by the time i spank and bite that ass





balloon get limit the way i dey use yanshShe wouldnt last 5 mins with me, by the time i spank and bite that assballoon get limit



#No Filter Attitude 2 Likes

fakey ass!!mtcheeew!!!