|Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by ThisandThat247: 7:18pm
@InsideOutBlog
Olga, the wife of Nigerian International footballer Mikel Obi, shared these photos of himself bonding with their daughters through play and story-book reading. More photo below.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:29pm
Ok
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:31pm
Cool...
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CEEcey(f): 7:32pm
Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?
Ava and Mia? Na Igbo name be that?
Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from the village.
5 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:34pm
CEEcey:You're implying that Olga ain't good.
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Benita27(f): 7:37pm
CEEcey:You sound like a kid. Must he name his kids Igbo names, and are good women strictly found in Igbo land?.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by GloriaNinja(f): 7:37pm
HE HAS CUTE DAUGHTERS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by teresafaith(f): 7:39pm
What can a russian lady offer bikonu? When we achalugo beautiful queens are here waiting for him, even if he will make us his second wife me I don't mind o
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CEEcey(f): 7:43pm
4kings:
Not implying, Am saying it
No foreign lady can be good enough for our brother!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:48pm
CEEcey:Because you said so?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by julietkcee(f): 7:51pm
More than cute
Bros J.. I tap 4rm hz blessing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
When old age hits this boy, he will know he wasted his youth and his sperm.
He should just go and marry one Awkuzu girl and stop fooling himself with this lady.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Maltaleeza(f): 8:13pm
I really pray to have set of twins too..... I don't mind having them twice and prefer same sex. Lord, please answer my prayer when its time o.
Modified
I want mine to be identical....
God answer my prayer.
2 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Masterclass32: 8:14pm
Adorable.
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by NotNairalandi(m): 8:14pm
see name ...Mia! if your daughter grow up and start mia-ndering upandun now you go say na village people dey after ur family
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by passyhansome(m): 8:14pm
okay
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by segebase(m): 8:14pm
kipo
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Tbillz(m): 8:15pm
Nigerian -Russian/ Britain born Biafran twins. Hope to hear that chain of country attachment soon when they become media ✨ stars
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Unik3030: 8:15pm
cute
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:15pm
teresafaith:
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by psalmhorah(m): 8:15pm
happy family ....
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CaptainGOOD: 8:15pm
Benita27:
He didnt say that... but trust me mikel need an igbo lady,.. for some reasons.
Relaying totally on kids u had with a white woman can be catastrophic at Times
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by ednut1(m): 8:16pm
Nigerian babes viewing this be like
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by samsard(m): 8:16pm
Best he sticks to the Russian lady, most of these Naija Igbo ladies are simply nothing but gold diggers and the ones who have nothing to offer. P34C3 0UT.
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by KreativGenius: 8:16pm
Damn it, I need one boy one girl. Damn it men
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by EmekaBlue(m): 8:16pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by SeniorZato(m): 8:16pm
CEEcey:Make him jus come marry u an
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by henrydadon(m): 8:16pm
nice..money is good
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Edopesin(m): 8:17pm
Boss
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by jomoh: 8:17pm
So? Make I fry stone
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by uzoormah(m): 8:17pm
CEEcey:busy body
|Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Queenbeee(f): 8:17pm
CEEcey:
My dear, I'm saying this in the nicest way, you need serious medical checkup urgently. Because isslike your brain is paining you.
