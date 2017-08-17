₦airaland Forum

Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by ThisandThat247: 7:18pm
@InsideOutBlog

Olga, the wife of Nigerian International footballer Mikel Obi, shared these photos of himself bonding with their daughters through play and story-book reading. More photo below.

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:29pm
Ok
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:31pm
Cool...

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CEEcey(f): 7:32pm
undecided

Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?


Ava and Mia? Na Igbo name be that?
Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from the village.

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:34pm
CEEcey:
undecided


Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?

Ava and Mia?
Na Igbo name be that?

Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from
the village.
You're implying that Olga ain't good.
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Benita27(f): 7:37pm
CEEcey:
undecided


Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?



Ava and Mia?
Na Igbo name be that?

Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from
the village.
You sound like a kid. Must he name his kids Igbo names, and are good women strictly found in Igbo land?.

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by GloriaNinja(f): 7:37pm
HE HAS CUTE DAUGHTERS

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by teresafaith(f): 7:39pm
What can a russian lady offer bikonu? When we achalugo beautiful queens are here waiting for him, even if he will make us his second wife me I don't mind o

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CEEcey(f): 7:43pm
4kings:
You're implying that Olga ain't good.

Not implying, Am saying it

No foreign lady can be good enough for our brother!!!

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by 4kings: 7:48pm
CEEcey:


Not implying, Am saying it

No foreign lady can be good enough for our brother!!!
Because you said so?

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by julietkcee(f): 7:51pm
More than cute kiss


Bros J.. I tap 4rm hz blessing

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
shocked


When old age hits this boy, he will know he wasted his youth and his sperm.


He should just go and marry one Awkuzu girl and stop fooling himself with this lady.

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Maltaleeza(f): 8:13pm
I really pray to have set of twins too..... I don't mind having them twice and prefer same sex. Lord, please answer my prayer when its time o.

Modified
I want mine to be identical....
God answer my prayer.

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Masterclass32: 8:14pm
Adorable.
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by NotNairalandi(m): 8:14pm
see name ...Mia! if your daughter grow up and start mia-ndering upandun now you go say na village people dey after ur family undecided
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by passyhansome(m): 8:14pm
okay

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by segebase(m): 8:14pm
kipo
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Tbillz(m): 8:15pm
Nigerian -Russian/ Britain born Biafran twins. Hope to hear that chain of country attachment soon when they become media ✨ stars grin
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Unik3030: 8:15pm
cute
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:15pm
teresafaith:
What can a russian lady offer bikonu? When we achalugo beautiful queens are here waiting for him, even if he will make us his second wife me I don't mind o
shocked

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by psalmhorah(m): 8:15pm
happy family ....grin

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by CaptainGOOD: 8:15pm
Benita27:
You sound like a kid. Must he name his kids Igbo names, and are good women strictly found in Igbo land?.

He didnt say that... but trust me mikel need an igbo lady,.. for some reasons.
Relaying totally on kids u had with a white woman can be catastrophic at Times
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by ednut1(m): 8:16pm
Nigerian babes viewing this be like

Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by samsard(m): 8:16pm
Best he sticks to the Russian lady, most of these Naija Igbo ladies are simply nothing but gold diggers and the ones who have nothing to offer. P34C3 0UT.
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by KreativGenius: 8:16pm
Damn it, I need one boy one girl. Damn it men
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by EmekaBlue(m): 8:16pm
Up Chelsea
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by SeniorZato(m): 8:16pm
CEEcey:
undecided


Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?



Ava and Mia?
Na Igbo name be that?

Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from
the village.
Make him jus come marry u an
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by henrydadon(m): 8:16pm
nice..money is good
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Edopesin(m): 8:17pm
Boss
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by jomoh: 8:17pm
So? Make I fry stone
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by uzoormah(m): 8:17pm
CEEcey:
undecided

Kedu nke Mikel hapu omenala mewazi omenelu?


Ava and Mia? Na Igbo name be that?
Better come back home and marry a good Igbo girl from the village.
busy body
Re: Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia by Queenbeee(f): 8:17pm
CEEcey:



Not implying, Am saying it
No foreign lady can be good enough for our brother!!!

My dear, I'm saying this in the nicest way, you need serious medical checkup urgently. Because isslike your brain is paining you.

