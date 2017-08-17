Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia (3029 Views)

Olga, the wife of Nigerian International footballer Mikel Obi, shared these photos of himself bonding with their daughters through play and story-book reading. More photo below. 7 Likes 2 Shares

HE HAS CUTE DAUGHTERS 2 Likes 1 Share

What can a russian lady offer bikonu? When we achalugo beautiful queens are here waiting for him, even if he will make us his second wife me I don't mind o 4 Likes 1 Share

Bros J.. I tap 4rm hz blessing More than cuteBros J.. I tap 4rm hz blessing 1 Like 1 Share







When old age hits this boy, he will know he wasted his youth and his sperm.





He should just go and marry one Awkuzu girl and stop fooling himself with this lady. When old age hits this boy, he will know he wasted his youth and his sperm.He should just go and marry one Awkuzu girl and stop fooling himself with this lady. 2 Likes 2 Shares

I really pray to have set of twins too..... I don't mind having them twice and prefer same sex. Lord, please answer my prayer when its time o.



Modified

I want mine to be identical....

God answer my prayer. 2 Likes

Adorable.

...Mia! if your daughter grow up and start mia-ndering upandun now you go say na village people dey after ur family see name...Mia! if your daughter grow up and start mia-ndering upandun now you go say na village people dey after ur family

teresafaith:

What can a russian lady offer bikonu? When we achalugo beautiful queens are here waiting for him, even if he will make us his second wife me I don't mind o 1 Like

happy family ....

Benita27:

You sound like a kid. Must he name his kids Igbo names, and are good women strictly found in Igbo land?.

He didnt say that... but trust me mikel need an igbo lady,.. for some reasons.

Relaying totally on kids u had with a white woman can be catastrophic at Times He didnt say that... but trust me mikel need an igbo lady,.. for some reasons.Relaying totally on kids u had with a white woman can be catastrophic at Times

Nigerian babes viewing this be like 1 Like

Best he sticks to the Russian lady, most of these Naija Igbo ladies are simply nothing but gold diggers and the ones who have nothing to offer. P34C3 0UT.

Damn it, I need one boy one girl. Damn it men

