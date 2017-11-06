₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,742 members, 3,896,764 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 08:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) (1167 Views)
|Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Sakie: 7:28pm
As share on their Instagram page,the TV studion went up in flames at about 5:30 pm today.
Neighors and friends helped to put put the fire out pending the Lagos fire service's arrival.The cause of the fire is Still being investigated.
Watch video here
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbKYpI1llj4/
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by pp802: 7:39pm
Thanks to neighbours and friends......if not the place for don burn finish before fire service come!
1 Like
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:44pm
Probably Olamide and his goons at work.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by VocalWalls: 8:21pm
They want to get more followers...
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by passyhansome(m): 8:21pm
GG & OVER 2.5
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Edopesin(m): 8:21pm
When Watching The Tv They Always Say We Should Feel The Heat
Looks Like They Cant Handle It
3 Likes
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Tbillz(m): 8:21pm
Too much of "Hit Jamz" can spark fire from the sound city. Hopefully its not a form of "healthy rivalry "
Dstv and Tstv I hail
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by tgmservice: 8:21pm
why d place come look like face me i face you
1 Like
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by michresa(m): 8:21pm
thank God its not more than that,,,,,,
@least....
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Gazzy88(m): 8:22pm
Ooops
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by vengertime: 8:22pm
Poor wiring, cut and join electrician
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by JamaicanLove(f): 8:23pm
E yaa.. I just hope that no valuable things was lost.
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by JamaicanLove(f): 8:23pm
E yaa.. I just hope that no valuable aaset was lost in the fire..
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by free2ryhme: 8:23pm
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Lordspicy(m): 8:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:how olamide take enter this matter nw.
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by kenzysmith: 8:23pm
Humble smith gave hiptv is best and he sing rubbish as its personal song 4 us wat an irony
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by benjsniper33: 8:23pm
Ole oba to jona
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by bjolat(m): 8:23pm
Iyalaya anybody.
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by free2ryhme: 8:24pm
Sakie:
what is there to investigate
we know this it where it ends
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by seuncyrus(m): 8:24pm
oh
|Re: Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) by Simeonarome: 8:26pm
Na wa o Am i the only one that has observed that theres no Headies award this year
