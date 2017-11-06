Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Hip TV Studio Gutted By Fire At About 5:30pm Today (video) (1167 Views)

Neighors and friends helped to put put the fire out pending the Lagos fire service's arrival.The cause of the fire is Still being investigated.

Watch video here



Thanks to neighbours and friends......if not the place for don burn finish before fire service come! 1 Like







Probably Olamide and his goons at work. Probably Olamide and his goons at work. 1 Like 1 Share

They want to get more followers...

When Watching The Tv They Always Say We Should Feel The Heat



Looks Like They Cant Handle It 3 Likes

Too much of "Hit Jamz" can spark fire from the sound city. Hopefully its not a form of "healthy rivalry "

Dstv and Tstv I hail

why d place come look like face me i face you 1 Like

thank God its not more than that,,,,,,

@least....

Ooops

Poor wiring, cut and join electrician

E yaa.. I just hope that no valuable things was lost.

Probably Olamide and his goons at work. how olamide take enter this matter nw. how olamide take enter this matter nw.

Humble smith gave hiptv is best and he sing rubbish as its personal song 4 us wat an irony

Ole oba to jona

Iyalaya anybody.

what is there to investigate



oh