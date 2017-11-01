₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Angelanest: 7:53pm
This is really disheartening. A man was allegedly killed by his own brother following a quarrel over a piece of land. According to Prince Emmanuel Shuga, the man was gruesomely killed after his hand was chopped off by his brother during the fight.
The man was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.
Prince Emmanuel who shared the photos on Facebook, wrote;
So sad!!! We tried our best buh we lost him....my people see what someone did to his fellow brother cos of land....rip bro....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/shame-man-kills-brother-fight-piece-land-photos.html
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Ifeanyi4491(m): 7:56pm
Why
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:56pm
This is no news.
Cain did the same to Abel in Genesis 4.
At least he'd get to be buried in the land he was fighting for.
Such a fool!
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:57pm
One funny thing is that he'll still be buried in that same land he's dragging
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by CaptainGOOD: 8:01pm
This is horroooooooooor!!
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by jerryunit48: 8:03pm
This Land matter ehh people should be careful, I once gave my inlaw money to buy me land only to find out that i i was scammed, he even wanted a quarrel with me and i eventually forgot about it , i now have a building , funny enough he died and I was asked to support for his burial, please people should not fight
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:08pm
wft!!!..pure wickedness!!!....even still et wosnt worth loosing an arm for,just a piece of land o!!!
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by uzoormah(m): 8:11pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Spylord48: 8:18pm
LAND? that the only thing that can cause enmity between two blood brothers and even identical twins.
Almost all the families wahala nowadays are caused by land and if one isn't careful your life will be lost in the process and the most funny thing about it Is that the land will still be there with the living still fighting for it.
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by AuroraB(f): 8:21pm
Can I un-see this
Omg
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by FarahAideed: 8:21pm
Nigeria is filled with Babarians from the President to the streetman
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by whateverkay(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by BornAgainMay: 8:25pm
dead na dead
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:27pm
Ignorance kills faster than HIV. RIP.
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 8:28pm
Because of property? RIP to him, the brother self no go enjoy the land
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:28pm
Senseless fools. A man needs to hustle hard.
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by haywire07(m): 8:29pm
So what is the doctor treating? ... Wrap him in a cloth and dump him in the hole jare
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by GloriaNinja(f): 8:37pm
THE EVIL MEN COMMIT SHA
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by ChilledPill: 8:39pm
Like the Igbo adage says
'Onye zoba ala ya zoba ukwu ya' which means if u dey drag land mak u also dey drag ur leg..... because 'Ejighi apa ala apa' dem no dey carry land for hand...
This one was dragging a land but was not dragging his legs.
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by dollytino4real(f): 8:40pm
this is ember period o! but my case is different
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by spinna: 8:45pm
Just look at the blood loss, i'm sure loss ofblood is what finished him. Pls lets be first aid conscious i bet if he had a tourniquet immediately after the injury he may have survived..
In the last days the love of men shall wax cold the Bible foretold, killing your own brother because of land, land that you will still turn into. God!
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Unik3030: 8:58pm
FarahAideed:babarians indeed! am sure u are part of them too
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by CHANNELStv2020: 9:11pm
So sad
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:11pm
Go and inherit the land in JAIL
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by birdsview(m): 9:11pm
Killing over piece of land...farmland... I sometimes weep at we Africans... we no the try at all
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by freeman95(m): 9:11pm
This one brutal ooo
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by DreI1(m): 9:12pm
Huh
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by muller101(m): 9:12pm
Jezzz this Chelsea supporter? How come his blood is not blue
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by money121(m): 9:13pm
Ok
Awon Omo Agboju logun ti o fi ara re fun oshi ta..
R.I.P
|Re: Man Killed By His Own Brother After Fighting Over A Piece Of Land.Graphic Photos by Odianose13(m): 9:13pm
Now who gets the land?
What a world!
