The man was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.



Prince Emmanuel who shared the photos on Facebook, wrote;



So sad!!! We tried our best buh we lost him....my people see what someone did to his fellow brother cos of land....rip bro....



This is no news.

Cain did the same to Abel in Genesis 4.





At least he'd get to be buried in the land he was fighting for.

One funny thing is that he'll still be buried in that same land he's dragging

This is horroooooooooor!!

This Land matter ehh people should be careful, I once gave my inlaw money to buy me land only to find out that i i was scammed, he even wanted a quarrel with me and i eventually forgot about it , i now have a building , funny enough he died and I was asked to support for his burial, please people should not fight 39 Likes 1 Share

wft!!!..pure wickedness!!!....even still et wosnt worth loosing an arm for,just a piece of land o!!! 30 Likes 3 Shares

LAND? that the only thing that can cause enmity between two blood brothers and even identical twins.

Almost all the families wahala nowadays are caused by land and if one isn't careful your life will be lost in the process and the most funny thing about it Is that the land will still be there with the living still fighting for it. 1 Like



Nigeria is filled with Babarians from the President to the streetman 1 Like 1 Share

Because of property? RIP to him, the brother self no go enjoy the land

Senseless fools. A man needs to hustle hard. 1 Like

So what is the doctor treating? ... Wrap him in a cloth and dump him in the hole jare 1 Like 2 Shares

THE EVIL MEN COMMIT SHA

Like the Igbo adage says



'Onye zoba ala ya zoba ukwu ya' which means if u dey drag land mak u also dey drag ur leg..... because 'Ejighi apa ala apa' dem no dey carry land for hand...





This one was dragging a land but was not dragging his legs. 4 Likes

this is ember period o! but my case is different 3 Likes

Just look at the blood loss, i'm sure loss ofblood is what finished him. Pls lets be first aid conscious i bet if he had a tourniquet immediately after the injury he may have survived..





In the last days the love of men shall wax cold the Bible foretold, killing your own brother because of land, land that you will still turn into. God! 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

Go and inherit the land in JAIL

Killing over piece of land...farmland... I sometimes weep at we Africans... we no the try at all

Jezzz this Chelsea supporter? How come his blood is not blue

Awon Omo Agboju logun ti o fi ara re fun oshi ta..



R.I.P