Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics (14071 Views)

Accident Caused By Overload In Ihiala Anambra Burnt Passengers To Death (Graphic / Lady Who Was Left In A Coma With Broken Ribs After Accident Tells Her Story.PICS / Man Takes Selfie After Accident, Gives Thanks To God For Survival (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The driver reportedly attempted to kill the insect resulting in the vehicle veering off the road, climbing over a fallen tree before crashing into the house.



The occupants of the house were not injured as they allegedly threatened to assault the driver. Other residents intervened and prevented the assault.



The house was extensively damaged in the accident.



Source; Tragedy was averted on Sunday after five people including a 5 month old baby and a 13 year old girl escaped injury after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house. According to reports, it was established that the accident happened after an insect jumped onto the steering wheel.The driver reportedly attempted to kill the insect resulting in the vehicle veering off the road, climbing over a fallen tree before crashing into the house.The occupants of the house were not injured as they allegedly threatened to assault the driver. Other residents intervened and prevented the assault.The house was extensively damaged in the accident.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/driver-rams-building-motor-accident-caused-insect-photos.html 2 Shares



MW, airtel+smart pad = FTC. Wow! We thank God for divine intervention. Devil always failing since the birth of Jesus Christ.MW, airtel+smart pad = FTC. 6 Likes







In this present government anything can happen,imagine insects are now jumping instead of flying.





Quick recovery to all of them. In this present government anything can happen,imagine insects are now jumping instead of flying.Quick recovery to all of them. 17 Likes 1 Share

Angelanest:

Tragedy was averted on Sunday after five people including a 5 month old baby and a 13 year old girl escaped injury after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house. According to reports, it was established that the accident happened after an insect jumped onto the steering wheel.



The driver reportedly attempted to kill the insect resulting in the vehicle veering off the road, climbing over a fallen tree before crashing into the house.



The occupants of the house were not injured as they allegedly threatened to assault the driver. Other residents intervened and prevented the assault.



The house was extensively damaged in the accident.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/driver-rams-building-motor-accident-caused-insect-photos.html

Imagine! Imagine!

Disastrous!!!

Insect from the village I guess

Is a lie

This man wey Sabi look ladies nyash whenever he is behind the wheels

I think the dog should be taken to the hospital after it had randomly attacked the passerby. That been said, the chicken must apologize to the farmer for laying black eggs.

"continue sniffing coke * 1 Like

insect?that's serious..

So in other words an insect has commited a murder now

ALLAH ki aye

Hmmmmm. For real?

Aye ooooo InsectAye ooooo

I hope no life was lost?

Angelanest:

Tragedy was averted on Sunday after five people including a 5 month old baby and a 13 year old girl escaped injury after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house. According to reports, it was established that the accident happened after an insect jumped onto the steering wheel.



The driver reportedly attempted to kill the insect resulting in the vehicle veering off the road, climbing over a fallen tree before crashing into the house.



The occupants of the house were not injured as they allegedly threatened to assault the driver. Other residents intervened and prevented the assault.



The house was extensively damaged in the accident.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/driver-rams-building-motor-accident-caused-insect-photos.html

Insect aye Insect aye

No location? This is thrash journalism. 1 Like

Funny story. Thank God for saved lives tho

dats not an ordinary insect. always cover urself, d road and Ur vehicle with d blood of Jesus wen traveling. 1 Like

Maybe it was Ant man still testing his ant suit 1 Like

Accidental insect

, if na me I go Unclad run go far, life first Biko But wait oh, imagine if a guy and a girl were inside that room doing puna-puna on de bed close to de crashed wall..., if na me I go Unclad run go far, life first Biko

God's protection upon us all.

Village people something

Chei i cant imagine cockroach jumping on me while driving. Tufiakwa 1 Like

Insect remote controlled from the village..The devil is a liar.. am not superstitious o..just some humor biko

insect for wheel.... pls can we ask the village people how this take happen

It is either the insect was remoted or the driver is a coward if not an idiot.