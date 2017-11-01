₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Angelanest: 8:55pm
Tragedy was averted on Sunday after five people including a 5 month old baby and a 13 year old girl escaped injury after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house. According to reports, it was established that the accident happened after an insect jumped onto the steering wheel.
The driver reportedly attempted to kill the insect resulting in the vehicle veering off the road, climbing over a fallen tree before crashing into the house.
The occupants of the house were not injured as they allegedly threatened to assault the driver. Other residents intervened and prevented the assault.
The house was extensively damaged in the accident.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/driver-rams-building-motor-accident-caused-insect-photos.html
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Boyooosa(m): 8:59pm
Wow! We thank God for divine intervention. Devil always failing since the birth of Jesus Christ.
MW, airtel+smart pad = FTC.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Evablizin(f): 9:00pm
In this present government anything can happen,imagine insects are now jumping instead of flying.
Quick recovery to all of them.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by DonaTee(f): 9:00pm
Angelanest:
Imagine!
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Tiwaladeice(m): 9:01pm
Disastrous!!!
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by muller101(m): 9:01pm
Insect from the village I guess
Is a lie
This man wey Sabi look ladies nyash whenever he is behind the wheels
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Wisedove(m): 9:01pm
I think the dog should be taken to the hospital after it had randomly attacked the passerby. That been said, the chicken must apologize to the farmer for laying black eggs.
"continue sniffing coke *
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by achp(m): 9:01pm
insect?that's serious..
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Settingz321(m): 9:01pm
So in other words an insect has commited a murder now
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Cajal(m): 9:01pm
ALLAH ki aye
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by TourismMan(m): 9:02pm
Hmmmmm. For real?
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Alonso91(m): 9:02pm
Insect Aye ooooo
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by richfriendsng: 9:02pm
I hope no life was lost?
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Badonasty(m): 9:02pm
Angelanest:
Insect aye
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by TLisieux: 9:02pm
No location? This is thrash journalism.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by stirene(m): 9:03pm
Funny story. Thank God for saved lives tho
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by alagba333(m): 9:03pm
dats not an ordinary insect. always cover urself, d road and Ur vehicle with d blood of Jesus wen traveling.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by MrMay8: 9:03pm
Maybe it was Ant man still testing his ant suit
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Earthquake1: 9:03pm
Accidental insect
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by nero2face: 9:03pm
But wait oh, imagine if a guy and a girl were inside that room doing puna-puna on de bed close to de crashed wall... , if na me I go Unclad run go far, life first Biko
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Fistop: 9:03pm
God's protection upon us all.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Queenbeee(f): 9:04pm
Village people something
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Muzanga(f): 9:05pm
Chei i cant imagine cockroach jumping on me while driving. Tufiakwa
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by birdsview(m): 9:05pm
Insect remote controlled from the village..The devil is a liar.. am not superstitious o..just some humor biko
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by habsydiamond(m): 9:05pm
insect for wheel.... pls can we ask the village people how this take happen
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by Oledia: 9:06pm
It is either the insect was remoted or the driver is a coward if not an idiot.
|Re: Driver Crashes Into A Residential Building After Accident Caused By Insect. Pics by modelmike7(m): 9:07pm
Lord have mercy.
