Earlier yesterday, The Enugu state university of science and technology, Enugu state (ESUT), witnessed an explosion at the faculty of social science.

As a result of a fire extinguisher been exposed to the sun, leaving one person injured and commotion in the vicinity for fear of the unknown. May God help us everyday.

Photo details of incident below

This bad news is getting serious by the day. The only country that can survive the menace and insanity we are currently faced with is Nigeria. Nowhere in the world can a country survive these peril and danger we are seeing. 1 Like

quick recovery to the injured.

Oh no!... please plan to attend the Crusade starting tomorrow

Bonnke's final visit to Nigeria..

God will heal our land

Oh Lord help us....may we ALL not be victim of circumstances 1 Like

What sort of headline is this.....

Sorry bhroo, and thank God it was not what we thought, or else it would hv been the masterstroke in enforcing the boycotting of Saturday's election.



Sorry bhro, sue the school, for Negligence.

please poster reduce the graphics

Imagine, how can this happen in a UNIVERSITY of SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY.



The lecturers should be ashamed of themselves, even if the students were dumb, how could the lecturers not know an exposed fire extinguisher would be a hazard and thus making that area an unsafe environment?



What a shame.

So this innocent guy has paid for their stupidity with his hand.

Keep killing our youth Nigeria.. .

We will return the favor.. ..

Can fire extinguisher placed in the sun shatter the bone of someone who wasnt holding it .There is more to this story

Please not "IPOB" terrorist attack.

Heads are supposed to roll for this high level of carelessness, But since is Nigeria and it concerns an ordinary student whose parent are nobody.