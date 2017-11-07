₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,229 members, 3,898,510 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 04:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One (2187 Views)
ESUT Students Protest After They Were Not Allowed To Write Exams (Photos) / ESUT Releases 2016 Admission List / Veronica Ezeh-Chioma, UNIZIK Student, Dies Of Gas Explosion (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Cruz40(m): 12:49pm
Earlier yesterday, The Enugu state university of science and technology, Enugu state (ESUT), witnessed an explosion at the faculty of social science.
As a result of a fire extinguisher been exposed to the sun, leaving one person injured and commotion in the vicinity for fear of the unknown. May God help us everyday.
Photo details of incident below
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by greatnaija01: 12:52pm
CHAI CHAI CHAI..... deliver us Lord o.... this na EMBER month o. kai..... God save that guy o
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Oxster(m): 12:52pm
For Real??Mehnn,,Take Heart@de Victim
Abeg I no near tha thing again oh
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Edopesin(m): 4:25pm
Chineke!!! add Graphic abeg
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by 9jvirgin(m): 4:26pm
This bad news is getting serious by the day. The only country that can survive the menace and insanity we are currently faced with is Nigeria. Nowhere in the world can a country survive these peril and danger we are seeing.
1 Like
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by GrandMufti: 4:26pm
Chai..
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by kellyJames5(m): 4:26pm
i Thank God it wasn't what I thought.
quick recovery to the injured.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by kingdaro(m): 4:26pm
Baba God oooo
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by tayecrypto: 4:26pm
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by brownsugar23: 4:26pm
oooh my God, please save us ALL
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Samusu(m): 4:27pm
Just like that?
Make I begin enjoy my life from now on abeg.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Sirpaul(m): 4:27pm
Oh no!... please plan to attend the Crusade starting tomorrow
Bonnke's final visit to Nigeria..
God will heal our land
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by frankblinkz(m): 4:27pm
Oh Lord help us....may we ALL not be victim of circumstances
1 Like
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by LadyNaija: 4:27pm
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by dayleke(m): 4:28pm
Is d shirt torn to pieces at d sleeve or that is his hand?
Oluwa sanu o....
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by slimthugchimee(m): 4:28pm
What sort of headline is this.....
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by horlareey(m): 4:28pm
Blood of devil.. . Daaammmmn!!
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by sod09(m): 4:28pm
bloody hell
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by matuskyoo7(m): 4:28pm
God...this is terrible
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:28pm
Hmmmm
Sorry bhroo, and thank God it was not what we thought, or else it would hv been the masterstroke in enforcing the boycotting of Saturday's election.
Sorry bhro, sue the school, for Negligence.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by classicfrank4u(m): 4:28pm
please poster reduce the graphics
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by dayleke(m): 4:28pm
frankblinkz:
Amen o
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by VocalWalls: 4:29pm
Hmmm
Imagine, how can this happen in a UNIVERSITY of SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY.
The lecturers should be ashamed of themselves, even if the students were dumb, how could the lecturers not know an exposed fire extinguisher would be a hazard and thus making that area an unsafe environment?
What a shame.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by fvckme(f): 4:30pm
So this innocent guy has paid for their stupidity with his hand.
Keep killing our youth Nigeria.. .
We will return the favor.. ..
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by evanso6226: 4:32pm
Kkk
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by FarahAideed: 4:32pm
Can fire extinguisher placed in the sun shatter the bone of someone who wasnt holding it .There is more to this story
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by EazyMoh(m): 4:34pm
Please not "IPOB" terrorist attack.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Estherfabian(f): 4:34pm
dayleke:
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by KingsleyCEO: 4:35pm
Heads are supposed to roll for this high level of carelessness, But since is Nigeria and it concerns an ordinary student whose parent are nobody.
|Re: Explosion At Enugu State University Of Science & Technology Injures One by Thermodynamics(m): 4:37pm
v
(0) (Reply)
Australia & New Zealand Education / Urdu, English, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese Translation / Lasu Releases Admission List.
Viewing this topic: ishiamu(m), eleojo23, stark(m), AktorLee(m), pathardy(m), ikechiozo, Chuks9000, bgunrtk(m), chikeze(m), kbitss(m), Austinoiz(m), mekadonpat(m), Killurself, evanso6226, duduade(m), WORDSENSEI, lotannam, donilalasky, amasyn99, hucienda, hen6kay(m), Breivheart(m), enshi(m), vivlyviv, LegendKing(m), bola09, xana101, twingidd(m), kinginglord, E4k5, bodivi, lordpf, kaykay70, harryboyng(m), jeamie(m), Seanixking, Spylord48, shiekjay, Cypmeni(m), uhiochris1(m), Obumorji, Heartmender1, Maj196(m), vascey(m), NJPot(m), emyphil, Jaisman26(m), positivelord, sixtusn, Softboypeter, EYIBLESSN(m), Madutch007, Charly17(m), Viqtour(m), emy77, xty50(f), itiswellandwell, priceaction, collwriters, darlingtonNYIG(m), rajiraymond(m), dresh, teejan, emmansus(f), sinky55(m), DanXplore(m), kissval1388, ochel, Alexdon200089(m), Aniedi30(m), melodyirish(m), Ahadeyhola, Cherokee(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Ayo4251(m), seedsower(m), handsomeclouds(m), danyaril2yahoo, itsIYKE(m), bobbybrains(m), samo50(m), sovivo, jayboy17(m), Darkseid(m), kripen, akinleye12345(m), Geeklady, Emmanuelbruno, Amatufrank, crisycent, JamalAsahd(m), Sammybenzino, buchionwuazor(m), Jully17(f), Pedimathias, lordgalore, Thermodynamics(m), osaaaaa, LilSmith55(m), shola0505, FarahAideed, edunolakunle, Somkele, shallysgirl and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17