|Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 2:34am
A Nigerian lady, Tunmishe Hassan took to her Instagram to share this photo of her bruised knee saying she almost raped by an okada man in Ibadan, Oyo state.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 2:47am
How I wish he was caught. You know what would have followed.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 2:59am
Sorry about that
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by barbiecue(f): 3:46am
Ladies hv 2 b careful with all dis okada men especially when dey go thru lonely or bush path because of cases lyk dix.imagine ur self been raped by a dirty old okada man
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Nukilia: 5:29am
Always have your pepper spray anytime you're going out. TRUST NOBODY!
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Smellymouth: 5:48am
Hhmmmm
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:52am
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:55am
sorry about that..
God punish all rapist!!
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 6:08am
This pic does not prove anything...
It could have been a minor altercation over agreed transport fare and she's here claiming attempted rape
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Hozier: 6:25am
Kobicove:
So what were you expecting her to show you, a picture of her bleeding vagina?
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 6:25am
The rate at which konji dey hold people these days ehn na real wa
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by festwiz(m): 6:32am
Dear ladies, get a pepper spray or taser for self defense. Some of these bike-men are sexually perverted and frustrated.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by IAmFreeman(m): 6:37am
What is this world turning to?
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by falcon01: 7:01am
barbiecue:imagine yourself been raped by a guy like trey songz??
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 7:33am
barbiecue:
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:37am
Kobicove:
Do you think rape is such a joking matter that she will joke about it?
I doubt.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 7:55am
Very sad..... The bike man prefers his charges in kind, miscreants everywhere...
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by drizzymadbet(m): 8:03am
Nigga wants to be paid cashless, buh come to think of it, did Sanusi not preach cashless transactions.
Dude wanted to insert his arm card to the POS and perform transaction without involving cash. Babe would have agreed since it's seamless and stressfree and at the same time saving her cash.
But on a serious note, rape is bad in all entirety and the only reason it keeps popping up everyday in Nigeria is because the law doesn't punish offenders. How many rapists have been sued and jailed. What happens most times is that the family of "raper" would pressure the family of the "rapee" to drop the case, maybe even bribing them to drop the "raping case" and soon the rapist is out there on the street to continue his raping spree, but this time more discreetly to avoid been caught
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Paroh11: 8:24am
This is crazy Mehn
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 8:25am
May all rapists rot in hell.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by fewno(m): 8:25am
IAmFreeman:
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 8:26am
Na wah ooo...God forbid abeg.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Kundagarten: 8:27am
barbiecue:Rape is rape whether the rapist is wearing clean clothes or not. They should all be castrated.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by freeman95(m): 8:27am
Some people no deh fear sha
U wan use wayray fvck person
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Eyimofe2017: 8:27am
I almost experienced this during my service year in Ibadan.
Majority of them are always high on hard drugs/alcohol...not only the bike men but some perverts in form of agbero.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by King4Roller: 8:28am
barbiecue:May you be raped by a clean young strong man. Imagine it. Madam rape is bad in its entireity. Whether by the old or young. Neat or dirty. Big or small. Male or female. Just name it. Dont sugar coat it because the perpetrator was cute or was neat or even young. Please do away with this low self-esteem mentality.
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Rayfield: 8:28am
There are two sides to a coin...
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 8:29am
stewpeed guy wan chop free food ... to pay ordinary N500 for dat place na hin problem... cow..
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by bigfather(m): 8:29am
Hozier:
I tire o !
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:32am
Hozier:
Pally, don't be fooled by the theatrics attention seekers display on social media...
Can you swear that there was actually an attempt to rape this lady?
|Re: Okada Man In Ibadan Tries To Rape Lady (Photos) by Cachez(m): 8:37am
Why is the story always goes ' I was almost rape by one dirty Okada man'. All these queens have never narrated any story that says ' I was raped by a dirty lokada man'. Anyway be very careful.
Hmm.
