Kidnapper 'Abuja Daddy' Apprehended In Bayelsa Along With A Lady (Photos) / Five Adeyemi College Students Gang-rape Lady, Record Act On Tape / Crying Robber Escapes Jungle Justice After Trying To Stab A Lady. Photos/video

A Nigerian lady, Tunmishe Hassan took to her Instagram to share this photo of her bruised knee saying she almost raped by an okada man in Ibadan, Oyo state.

How I wish he was caught. You know what would have followed.

Sorry about that

Ladies hv 2 b careful with all dis okada men especially when dey go thru lonely or bush path because of cases lyk dix.imagine ur self been raped by a dirty old okada man 8 Likes

Always have your pepper spray anytime you're going out. TRUST NOBODY! 2 Likes

sorry about that..

God punish all rapist!!





This pic does not prove anything...It could have been a minor altercation over agreed transport fare and she's here claiming attempted rape

So what were you expecting her to show you, a picture of her bleeding vagina?

40 Likes 2 Shares

The rate at which konji dey hold people these days ehn na real wa

Dear ladies, get a pepper spray or taser for self defense. Some of these bike-men are sexually perverted and frustrated.

What is this world turning to?

imagine yourself been raped by a guy like trey songz??

Do you think rape is such a joking matter that she will joke about it?



Do you think rape is such a joking matter that she will joke about it? I doubt.

Very sad..... The bike man prefers his charges in kind, miscreants everywhere...

Nigga wants to be paid cashless, buh come to think of it, did Sanusi not preach cashless transactions.



Dude wanted to insert his arm card to the POS and perform transaction without involving cash. Babe would have agreed since it's seamless and stressfree and at the same time saving her cash.



But on a serious note, rape is bad in all entirety and the only reason it keeps popping up everyday in Nigeria is because the law doesn't punish offenders. How many rapists have been sued and jailed. What happens most times is that the family of "raper" would pressure the family of the "rapee" to drop the case, maybe even bribing them to drop the "raping case" and soon the rapist is out there on the street to continue his raping spree, but this time more discreetly to avoid been caught

This is crazy Mehn

May all rapists rot in hell.

Na wah ooo...God forbid abeg.

Rape is rape whether the rapist is wearing clean clothes or not. They should all be castrated.





U wan use wayray fvck person Some people no deh fear shaU wan use wayray fvck person

I almost experienced this during my service year in Ibadan.

I almost experienced this during my service year in Ibadan. Majority of them are always high on hard drugs/alcohol...not only the bike men but some perverts in form of agbero.

May you be raped by a clean young strong man. Imagine it. Madam rape is bad in its entireity. Whether by the old or young. Neat or dirty. Big or small. Male or female. Just name it. Dont sugar coat it because the perpetrator was cute or was neat or even young. Please do away with this low self-esteem mentality.

There are two sides to a coin...

stewpeed guy wan chop free food ... to pay ordinary N500 for dat place na hin problem... cow.. 1 Share

I tire o !

Pally, don't be fooled by the theatrics attention seekers display on social media...



Pally, don't be fooled by the theatrics attention seekers display on social media... Can you swear that there was actually an attempt to rape this lady?