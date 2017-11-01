₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 9:12am
Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his IG page to celebrate his twin brother's wife, Anita Okoye who is a year older today.
Sharing the photo above, He wrote;
"Happy birthday Mama Ejima��� More blessings coming������ #LLNP @anita_okoye ����"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 9:12am
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by haywire07(m): 9:16am
Bros just go home and beg. They are still ur brothers
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by opatzy(m): 9:24am
Hope she isn't the cause of their quarrel
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by itspzpics(m): 9:37am
Hbd slay queens SEE MORE PHOTOS
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by RIPEnglish: 11:27am
But how did they now fighted if it are not womens that cause the disagreements between the brothers.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Celcius: 11:27am
Good one.
Celebration of Life and commemoration of death goes beyond any beef whatsoever.
Its African. Its Nigerian.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by GreenLabCutie(f): 11:28am
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by TVTKOKO(m): 11:28am
A
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by cyndy1000(f): 11:28am
She is beautiful! HBD
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by affable4: 11:28am
I have fought with one of my elder sisters and my only bro for so many reasons that can be justified from my own angle. With they too having reasons for their actions.
At the end, blood remains thicker than water. You just have to let it go.
IZU KA MMA NA NNE JI
10 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 11:28am
She looks exactly like a typical Yoruba home breaker
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by NoFavors: 11:30am
haywire07:shut up!
10 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by MrOwonikoko: 11:30am
@ lalasticlala. How can someone please a woman urgent answer please?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Lilimax(f): 11:30am
Blood is thicker than water.
There's an Igbo adage: Iwe nwanne anaghi eru na okpukpu meaning in pidgin: no matter how your brother/sister annoy you reach, the annoyance no go reach your bone
Congratulations Anita Okoye
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by dfrost: 11:30am
uzoclinton:
Aah, aah, bros . They told you that? Mind your biz . This is 2017.
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by nairavsdollars: 11:30am
Way to go bro.....
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by d4real890(m): 11:31am
The power of love can never be underated.....blood is thicker than water
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Tolanizzy(m): 11:33am
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by maiahsaiah(f): 11:33am
Lol, he married someone as unreasonable and hot-tempered as he is.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by emalek86(m): 11:33am
C
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Tolanizzy(m): 11:33am
.h
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by johnshagb(m): 11:34am
haywire07:
He's got issues with his brother not the wife and the innocent babies.
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by nonut: 11:34am
uzoclinton:Ode, she's not Yoruba.
16 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by johnshagb(m): 11:35am
uzoclinton:
Epitome of inanity
14 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Realhommie(m): 11:35am
Celcius:Well, he did well atleast... But it should go beyond social media posts, they seriously need to be one big happy family again..
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by Realhommie(m): 11:38am
johnshagb:If they all could celebrate their wives why can't they put their big ego/pride aside to be good
The guys no just try at all, especially that Jude..
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday by RIPEnglish: 11:42am
pevi443:Mumu scammer.
