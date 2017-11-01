Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Celebrates Anita Okoye On Her Birthday (10149 Views)

Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his IG page to celebrate his twin brother's wife, Anita Okoye who is a year older today.



Sharing the photo above, He wrote;



"Happy birthday Mama Ejima��� More blessings coming������ #LLNP @anita_okoye ����"

Bros just go home and beg. They are still ur brothers 7 Likes 1 Share

Hope she isn't the cause of their quarrel

But how did they now fighted if it are not womens that cause the disagreements between the brothers.

Good one.

Celebration of Life and commemoration of death goes beyond any beef whatsoever.

Its African. Its Nigerian. 1 Like 1 Share

She is beautiful! HBD 1 Like

I have fought with one of my elder sisters and my only bro for so many reasons that can be justified from my own angle. With they too having reasons for their actions.

At the end, blood remains thicker than water. You just have to let it go.

IZU KA MMA NA NNE JI 10 Likes

She looks exactly like a typical Yoruba home breaker 2 Likes

Bros just go home and beg. They are still ur brothers shut up! shut up! 10 Likes

@ lalasticlala. How can someone please a woman urgent answer please?



There's an Igbo adage: Iwe nwanne anaghi eru na okpukpu meaning in pidgin: no matter how your brother/sister annoy you reach, the annoyance no go reach your bone



Congratulations Anita Okoye Blood is thicker than water.There's an Igbo adage:meaning in pidgin: no matter how your brother/sister annoy you reach, the annoyance no go reach your boneCongratulations Anita Okoye 3 Likes

Home breaker

Aah, aah, bros . They told you that? Mind your biz . This is 2017. Aah, aah, bros. They told you that? Mind your biz. This is 2017. 3 Likes

Way to go bro.....

The power of love can never be underated.....blood is thicker than water

Lol, he married someone as unreasonable and hot-tempered as he is.

Bros just go home and beg. They are still ur brothers

He's got issues with his brother not the wife and the innocent babies. He's got issues with his brother not the wife and the innocent babies. 4 Likes

She looks exactly like a typical Yoruba home breaker Ode, she's not Yoruba. Ode, she's not Yoruba. 16 Likes

She looks exactly like a typical Yoruba home breaker

Epitome of inanity Epitome of inanity 14 Likes

Good one.

Celebration of Life and commemoration of death goes beyond any beef whatsoever.

Its African. Its Nigerian. Well, he did well atleast... But it should go beyond social media posts, they seriously need to be one big happy family again.. Well, he did well atleast... But it should go beyond social media posts, they seriously need to be one big happy family again..

He's got issues with his brother not the wife and the innocent babies. If they all could celebrate their wives why can't they put their big ego/pride aside to be good



The guys no just try at all, especially that Jude.. If they all could celebrate their wives why can't they put their big ego/pride aside to be goodThe guys no just try at all, especially that Jude..