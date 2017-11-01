₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:40pm
What was happening here?Was Davido about coming?Ladies eeeh!Davido looks like someone who has been taken to paradise.
One word for him!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-expression-on-davido-face-as-lady.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:41pm
Froggie
4 Likes
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:52pm
Daaamnit!
Lucky her ooo..
At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 1:19pm
another one
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by falcon01: 2:01pm
Davido be like ""baba the tin don dey sweet ooooo""
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by ayoblinks: 2:07pm
Potential motherfucker[s]
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Caseless: 2:09pm
can't he jump and pass like kanye below?
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 2:09pm
This is why I always advice my guys to get money first before chasing a chick... even sef once u have money they will come swarming around u... and one bobo go they die for this babe ooo probably even having sleepless nites because of her what an odd world we live in
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 2:09pm
her boo will be pissed as fck
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by israel2563: 2:09pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by jenyna: 2:10pm
When you know your worth you dont give people discounts .
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by ReubenE(m): 2:10pm
The electric charge in a woman's body cannot be found anywhere.
It brings happiness, changes moods, ignites, controls, brings life, refreshes, and the list goes on....
I think it needs study
3 Likes
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:10pm
Ashewo boy
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:10pm
IamKashyBaby:
Old woman like u
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 2:10pm
Lwkmd
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 2:10pm
Next baby mama?
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by sonofanarchy(m): 2:10pm
IamKashyBaby:God forbid your kind total waste
3 Likes
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by 9iceboi(m): 2:11pm
V
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:11pm
Davido should go for HIV test
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:11pm
When Davido is reminiscing about the show later...
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:11pm
Lol
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:11pm
Another victim for babymamarism........
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Kundagarten: 2:11pm
It's obvious where she was gonna spend the night.
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:12pm
Him mumu Don tumuch
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by marvin902(m): 2:12pm
never knew this was actually news...
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by babasolo(m): 2:12pm
K
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 2:12pm
you donmint another baby mama loading 98%
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Bblessing37: 2:12pm
Men and pussies sha
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by kenonze(f): 2:13pm
Goat
Poor taste for women
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 2:13pm
post=62187545:DAVIDO DEY COMMIT HARAM YOU COME DEY LAUGH
|Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Lucifer1419(m): 2:13pm
No bi that guy way kill tagboh me dis
1 Like
