Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos)

Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) / Oluwakaponeski Mama Tobi Wore Wrapper To Perform On Stage (photos) / Guy Cries On Seeing Davido Face To Face (video)

Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:40pm
What was happening here?Was Davido about coming?Ladies eeeh!Davido looks like someone who has been taken to paradise.

One word for him!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-expression-on-davido-face-as-lady.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 12:41pm
Froggie tongue

4 Likes

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:52pm
grin

Daaamnit!

Lucky her ooo.. grin

At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak..

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 1:19pm
another one






1 Like

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by falcon01: 2:01pm
Davido be like ""baba the tin don dey sweet ooooo""

1 Like

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by ayoblinks: 2:07pm
Potential motherfucker[s]
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:08pm
sad
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Caseless: 2:09pm
can't he jump and pass like kanye below?

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 2:09pm
This is why I always advice my guys to get money first before chasing a chick... even sef once u have money they will come swarming around u... and one bobo go they die for this babe ooo probably even having sleepless nites because of her what an odd world we live in

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 2:09pm
her boo will be pissed as fck grin


Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by israel2563: 2:09pm
. cry cry

1 Like

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by jenyna: 2:10pm
When you know your worth you dont give people discounts . grin
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by ReubenE(m): 2:10pm
The electric charge in a woman's body cannot be found anywhere.
It brings happiness, changes moods, ignites, controls, brings life, refreshes, and the list goes on....

I think it needs study

3 Likes

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:10pm
Ashewo boy
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 2:10pm
Old woman like u undecided

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 2:10pm
Lwkmd
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 2:10pm
Next baby mama?

1 Like

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by sonofanarchy(m): 2:10pm
God forbid your kind total waste

3 Likes

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by 9iceboi(m): 2:11pm
V
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:11pm
Davido should go for HIV test
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:11pm
When Davido is reminiscing about the show later...

1 Like

Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:11pm
Lol
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:11pm
Another victim for babymamarism........
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Kundagarten: 2:11pm
It's obvious where she was gonna spend the night.
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Dizu(m): 2:12pm
Him mumu Don tumuch
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by marvin902(m): 2:12pm
never knew this was actually news... undecided undecided undecided
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by babasolo(m): 2:12pm
K
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 2:12pm
you donmint shocked kiss another baby mama loading 98%
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Bblessing37: 2:12pm
Men and pussies sha grin
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by kenonze(f): 2:13pm
Goat

Poor taste for women
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 2:13pm
post=62187545:
can't he jump and pass like kanye below?
DAVIDO DEY COMMIT HARAM YOU COME DEY LAUGHangry
Re: Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) by Lucifer1419(m): 2:13pm
No bi that guy way kill tagboh me dis

1 Like

