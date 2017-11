Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) (17047 Views)

Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) / Oluwakaponeski Mama Tobi Wore Wrapper To Perform On Stage (photos) / Guy Cries On Seeing Davido Face To Face (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





One word for him!





Source: What was happening here?Was Davido about coming?Ladies eeeh!Davido looks like someone who has been taken to paradise.One word for him!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-expression-on-davido-face-as-lady.html?m=1 2 Likes

Froggie 4 Likes









Lucky her ooo..



At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak.. Daaamnit!Lucky her ooo..At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak.. 3 Likes 1 Share















Love Affair: The Subtleties of a Secret Relationship another oneLove Affair: The Subtleties of a Secret Relationship http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/love-affair-subtleties-of-secret.html?m=0 1 Like

Davido be like ""baba the tin don dey sweet ooooo"" 1 Like

Potential motherfucker[s]

can't he jump and pass like kanye below?

This is why I always advice my guys to get money first before chasing a chick... even sef once u have money they will come swarming around u... and one bobo go they die for this babe ooo probably even having sleepless nites because of her what an odd world we live in 17 Likes 2 Shares







meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys her boo will be pissed as fckmeanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

1 Like

When you know your worth you dont give people discounts .

The electric charge in a woman's body cannot be found anywhere.

It brings happiness, changes moods, ignites, controls, brings life, refreshes, and the list goes on....



I think it needs study 3 Likes

Ashewo boy

IamKashyBaby:









Lucky her ooo..



At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak.. Daaamnit!Lucky her ooo..At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak..



Old woman like u Old woman like u 13 Likes 1 Share

Lwkmd

Next baby mama? 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:









Lucky her ooo..



At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak.. Daaamnit!Lucky her ooo..At least she went up the stage and dance with Davido...Those dimples makes me weak.. God forbid your kind total waste God forbid your kind total waste 3 Likes

V

Davido should go for HIV test

When Davido is reminiscing about the show later... 1 Like

Lol

Another victim for babymamarism........

It's obvious where she was gonna spend the night.

Him mumu Don tumuch

never knew this was actually news...

K

another baby mama loading 98% you donmintanother baby mama loading 98%

Men and pussies sha

Goat



Poor taste for women

post=62187545:

can't he jump and pass like kanye below? DAVIDO DEY COMMIT HARAM YOU COME DEY LAUGH DAVIDO DEY COMMIT HARAM YOU COME DEY LAUGH