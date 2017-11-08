₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by kirajustice: 3:43pm
The Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service has arrested two trailer trucks belonging to Dangote Group discovered to be loaded with 365 bags of 50kg size Foreign Parboiled Rice.
While inspecting these seizures at the Command Headquarters, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Nasir A. disclosed that Foreign Rice which was prohibited from entry through the Land boarders contravened Federal Government’s fiscal policy on Rice. The CAC also revealed that the contraband items were arrested as a result of the vigilance of his Team of Officers on Border Patrol along Ilella /Sokoto Road.
The contraband item which had a Duty Paid Value of N8, 748,320.00 (Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Naira) was arrested at on Friday, 0150hrs and Monday, 0529hrs respectively. Two Suspects were arrested along with the contraband items, the suspected importer is also in the custody of the Area Command and will be prosecuted in due course.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/08/customs-intercept-2-dangote-trucks-filled-365-bags-fake-ricephotos/
1 Like
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Ismcandy(m): 7:00pm
This one nah serious matter o
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by philtex(m): 7:00pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Zector(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Justdare: 7:01pm
I don't know how Dangote keeps his business alive and running when he's all surrounded by thieves.
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by gbmclub(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by NCP: 7:01pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by cinoedhunter: 7:01pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by RealZizou(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by KingsleySmart: 7:02pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by nittroboy(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by wolextayo(m): 7:02pm
Justdare:Stop booking unnecessary space
1 Like
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by funkyrash(m): 7:03pm
Probably nothing will happen!
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by AuroraB(f): 7:03pm
Is it fake indeed or na una normal-normal
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by begwong: 7:04pm
Blame APC!
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by kingzjay(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 7:04pm
Runs gone wrong, now the driver might lose his job.
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by phoenix23401(m): 7:04pm
Op nothing was said about fake rice
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 7:04pm
The driver is even looking like a fake person....
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 7:04pm
But duty was fully paid!
am not understanding
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by DerscomTQJ: 7:04pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by ceezarhh(m): 7:06pm
now those officers have enough rice for Christmas...
1 Like
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by begwong: 7:07pm
Blame APC! There is hunger in the land. We are eating plastic rice from China now..
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by alklas(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by tiswell(m): 7:08pm
Fake wetin?...no be naija we dey again?
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by free2ryhme: 7:09pm
The title is different from the body.
Moderators pushing false stories without verification
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Donaldomo(m): 7:14pm
My favourite TOMATO AROSO! Have to stop eating rice: at least for now.
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by yhemster(m): 7:18pm
Foreign parboiled rice, @Op claimed fake rice. Shior
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by iheyinwa: 7:18pm
[quote author=Ismcandy post=62195351]FTC
This one nah serious matter o
December Xmas promo don but you said fake rice, yetc no sign that it is
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by mirabel001(f): 7:18pm
buhari should not hear it oo
|Re: Customs Intercept 2 Dangote Trucks Filled With 365 Bags Of Fake Rice(photos) by Cajal(m): 7:21pm
