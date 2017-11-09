₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:39am
hello everyone,
please I want to ask about some tenancy law and wish some lawyers here will give us a full clarification. .if a tenant is given a 3 or 6 months quit notice, will he still need to pay rent for the period stated in the notice?
thanks
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by obitee69(m): 7:44am
No.. tell ur lawyer to write him indicating ur searching for another accomodation. cc the courts...i pity landlords sha...il rather buy and sell properties..
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Timoleon(m): 7:44am
I think you stil have to pay...the six months is usually grace to be free from being bothered by the landlord while looking for another apartment. However you still owe the landlord for using his apartment for that six months.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Lilipawpaw: 7:44am
Pay fire,for what naa
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Spaxon(f): 7:44am
like you said "it's months of NOTICE". So you don't have to pay.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by wildchild02: 7:44am
No
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by kings09(m): 7:44am
Lawyers oya
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by omogin(f): 7:44am
I don't know o
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by HAH: 7:45am
Yes, is not free
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Simplep(f): 7:45am
Am nt sure they pay sha,its not supposed...next person got an idea?
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by lelvin(m): 7:45am
Hehe. .. OP have u been evicted? Landlords are not smiling these days oo.
No pay anything oo. But if he's forcing you, it's simple. Just go to the market and buy a calabash and paint it white. When next he ask you for the money tell him the money is not complete yet. That the Oracle said you should wait for 7 days before taking the money out of the calabash.
After the 7days when u offer to pay him the money, the man will be like...
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by tonyaks: 7:45am
NOOO O
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by LastSurvivor11: 7:45am
U don't need to pay, after all if you have been paying am not sure the quit notice will be issued in the 1st place..
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by karzyharsky(m): 7:46am
u pay if u wish
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Sunnycliff(m): 7:46am
No, the 90 days is for free, just for him to pack out on or before that expiry date.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Tylerfitnesss: 7:46am
They are telling u to leave thier house
That 3 to 6 month is the time given to pack ur loads na. So why should u pay
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Donald3d(m): 7:46am
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Esusustuffs: 7:47am
If the landlord is nice pay, If unfriendly, dont.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Vizboy1: 7:47am
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by oruma19: 7:47am
Yes, he pays monthly. That's d law. Anything otherwise will result in confusion in the land. If he doesnt have to pay, it means tenants will be fighting their landlords everywhere so as to get free 6 months to live in their houses and discharge. When they get to the new one after a year, they fight again and get free 6 months. Lolzzz.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Isukosudin(m): 7:47am
We need to be very serious about this issue
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by uzoclinton(m): 7:47am
Noooo
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by kuntash: 7:48am
The Quit notice for a yearly tenancy I understand can go for up to 6months and during that period, the tenant is not supposed to pay anything but to provide an opportunity to plan a pack out..
however, if that tenant is NOT a yearly paying one, the duration of 6months doesnt suffice, I think its a Month or thereabout ,,
Just as a friend suggested, he would prefer to engage his tenants to be paying on monthly basis so as they can easily meet up and sort out any issue as they arise within the shortest possible time - I think I agree with that..
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by yanshDoctor: 7:48am
its 1 to 3 not 6. some landlord only give 1 month free if you exceed before you leave you pay the other months and if you refuse to leave he disgrace you by throwing out your load or remove you door and window or even your roof.
some landlord has a written documents that covers all the terms and conduction. that you most sign. so forget amount the stories you believe in.
rules like no pet and numbers of people to live in the house. and you are to give him one month notice if you want to pack out yourself you will pay for the month, while he will give you 1 month if he us is sending you out for free.
you can only mess up with weak landlord. dont the stunt with those strong landlord they will chase you without any notice and nothing will happen they have the money to Bleep with you. i hope you have the money to waste with a lawyer.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by kriskristyne(f): 7:48am
It is free but he/she should be out when the notice is due
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by anonimi: 7:48am
valentineuwakwe:
Yes.
If a worker is given notice of separation, she is still paid his salary until the last working day, not so?
The tenant has to pay rent until the last day of staying in the rented premises.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Exponental(m): 7:48am
My house is for sale. Quit notice of 8months... I paid!
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by knight05(m): 7:48am
Since I don't know, I am here just to read comments and learn or laugh as the case maybe
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by mzlee01(m): 7:49am
Yes, you will have to pay for the period of the notice.
|Re: Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? by Partnerbiz: 7:50am
Yes you pay all.
After expiration of your tenancy, you will now pay what they call mesne profit.
Mesne profit is equivalent to rent.
Btw, put yourself in your Landlord's shoes ooo.. u no wan pay rent abi?
