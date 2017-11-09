Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Will A Tenant Pay During His 3 Or 6 Months Quit Notice? (2748 Views)

hello everyone,

please I want to ask about some tenancy law and wish some lawyers here will give us a full clarification. .if a tenant is given a 3 or 6 months quit notice, will he still need to pay rent for the period stated in the notice?



thanks

tell ur lawyer to write him indicating ur searching for another accomodation. cc the courts...i pity landlords sha...il rather buy and sell properties.. No..tell ur lawyer to write him indicating ur searching for another accomodation. cc the courts...i pity landlords sha...il rather buy and sell properties..

I think you stil have to pay...the six months is usually grace to be free from being bothered by the landlord while looking for another apartment. However you still owe the landlord for using his apartment for that six months. 2 Likes

Pay fire,for what naa 1 Like

like you said "it's months of NOTICE". So you don't have to pay.



All those Space bookers above me.. U think you are doing me U r doin yasef All those Space bookers above me.. U think you are doing meU r doin yasef 8 Likes

No

Lawyers oya

I don't know o

Yes, is not free 6 Likes

Am nt sure they pay sha,its not supposed...next person got an idea?





No pay anything oo. But if he's forcing you, it's simple. Just go to the market and buy a calabash and paint it white. When next he ask you for the money tell him the money is not complete yet. That the Oracle said you should wait for 7 days before taking the money out of the calabash.



After the 7days when u offer to pay him the money, the man will be like... Hehe. .. OP have u been evicted? Landlords are not smiling these days oo.No pay anything oo. But if he's forcing you, it's simple. Just go to the market and buy a calabash and paint it white. When next he ask you for the money tell him the money is not complete yet. That the Oracle said you should wait for 7 days before taking the money out of the calabash.After the 7days when u offer to pay him the money, the man will be like... 2 Likes 1 Share

NOOO O

U don't need to pay, after all if you have been paying am not sure the quit notice will be issued in the 1st place.. 3 Likes

u pay if u wish

No, the 90 days is for free, just for him to pack out on or before that expiry date.

They are telling u to leave thier house





That 3 to 6 month is the time given to pack ur loads na. So why should u pay 4 Likes



E dey run belle oo



Kindly check my signatture



If the landlord is nice pay, If unfriendly, dont.

Yes, he pays monthly. That's d law. Anything otherwise will result in confusion in the land. If he doesnt have to pay, it means tenants will be fighting their landlords everywhere so as to get free 6 months to live in their houses and discharge. When they get to the new one after a year, they fight again and get free 6 months. Lolzzz. 4 Likes 1 Share

We need to be very serious about this issue 1 Like 1 Share

Noooo

The Quit notice for a yearly tenancy I understand can go for up to 6months and during that period, the tenant is not supposed to pay anything but to provide an opportunity to plan a pack out..





however, if that tenant is NOT a yearly paying one, the duration of 6months doesnt suffice, I think its a Month or thereabout ,,



Just as a friend suggested, he would prefer to engage his tenants to be paying on monthly basis so as they can easily meet up and sort out any issue as they arise within the shortest possible time - I think I agree with that.. 1 Like

its 1 to 3 not 6. some landlord only give 1 month free if you exceed before you leave you pay the other months and if you refuse to leave he disgrace you by throwing out your load or remove you door and window or even your roof.



some landlord has a written documents that covers all the terms and conduction. that you most sign. so forget amount the stories you believe in.



rules like no pet and numbers of people to live in the house. and you are to give him one month notice if you want to pack out yourself you will pay for the month, while he will give you 1 month if he us is sending you out for free.



you can only mess up with weak landlord. dont the stunt with those strong landlord they will chase you without any notice and nothing will happen they have the money to Bleep with you. i hope you have the money to waste with a lawyer.

It is free but he/she should be out when the notice is due

Yes.

If a worker is given notice of separation, she is still paid his salary until the last working day, not so?

The tenant has to pay rent until the last day of staying in the rented premises. Yes.not so?The tenant has to pay rent until the last day of staying in the rented premises. 11 Likes 2 Shares

My house is for sale. Quit notice of 8months... I paid! 1 Like 1 Share

Since I don't know, I am here just to read comments and learn or laugh as the case maybe

Yes, you will have to pay for the period of the notice. 2 Likes