Man Who Wears Double Bra To Disguise As Woman Caught & Paraded In Minna (Photos) by helobabe: 1:43pm
An elderly Man who wears double bra and disguises and himself as a woman, to lure people was forced to walk round town, after he was caught in Shanu Village, Minna, Niger state.
Lalasticlala is always guilty of this...
Bob risky come see your brother
THIS IS MADNESS
What if I know a girl that wears double bra, can I disgrace her too?
Is he high on coke?
Abokiiiiiiiiiiii
BH Candidate
since bob riskys arrests
miscrants and all manner of evil have been emerging.
from a homo on bum shortz
now to this
fuc
Chai
Lmao.. See im face like Ishawuru...
Endtime is here!!!
awon ti bobrisky
Two count charge
