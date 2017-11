Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Water Tanker Crushes Okada Rider's Head In Ibadan (Viewers' Discretion Advised) (14143 Views)

Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt / Tanker Crushes A Man's Car From Behind (Photos) / Tanker Crushes A Motorcyclist, Others To Death In Rivers State (graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Water tanker Crushed An Okada Rider's Head At Uncle Joe Area Of Mokola Ibadan



Happening right now at Uncle Joe area of Mokola.



So pathetic 2 Likes

What a gruesome way to die.







See that useless korofo sef follow dey snap picture. Allah if I never tire for this country make God punish me. What a gruesome way to die.See that useless korofo sef follow dey snap picture. Allah if I never tire for this country make God punish me. 15 Likes 4 Shares

Argghhhh.

May your soul find peace in the afterlife.

Amen.





na human being head press like rat head like dis...lawd have mercy on us abeg...this is a terrible way to die... Subhana AL llana human being head press like rat head like dis...lawd have mercy on us abeg...this is a terrible way to die... 4 Likes

RIP to the dead

jesu jesu 5 Likes

Jesus!



RIP man

Nairaland Abeg make una dey blur this pictures na 4 Likes 1 Share

what the flying phuck man!!!



And people take delight in taking pics of this gruesome murder



Nigerians what the PHUCK is wrong with you people



PHUCK!!!!!!!





Honestly, Nigeria is the MOST evil country existing in today's world.



the evil emancipating from that country is enough for the devil himself to RUN away..



Very evil, dark country.. Phuck y'all who take delight in things like this



Nicca's taking pics on their phone of a headless person



To do what exactly??



Phucking backward miscreants. No wonder y'all so behind from the rest of the world 23 Likes

Chimo!



Wear helmet dem no go hear.. Why do they even ply major roads sef?



This country is just fvcked up with fvcked up people who can't do things the right way.

I fit sleep dis nite so?

RIP

This is an eye sore.

And they are still taking pictures??



Wondering why i would want to take pictures of something this gruesome and unfortunate 3 Likes 1 Share

Is dat man on pink taking selfie?

So na dis thing self full person head? I come think say na brain nd books full am

may God have mercy

Away! Away! Water runaway maa eyes!

Alariiwo:

Chimo!



Wear helmet dem no go hear.. Why do they even ply major roads sef?



This country is just fvcked up with fvcked up people who can't do things the right way. baba with or without helmet, dat vehicle go still crush d skull baba with or without helmet, dat vehicle go still crush d skull 9 Likes

Hope the guy went to heaven even devil go cry 4 this kind death 1 Like 1 Share

Chai! RIP to the guy. I noticed heavy and stagnant traffic on the road from Mokola Roundabout to Uncle Joe this evening around 5pm. I didnt know what was happening perhaps, the accident caused it

whats this ? god

What a painful death... Lord please may will never die accidentally nor prematurely, I pray that none of will be cut off in our prime in the name JESUS, AMEN. 2 Likes

Disgusting and pathetic, and police man is also among the photographer. Shior! 1 Like

Humans are nothing meeeen.

Crushed into smithereens. Damn.

demsid:

Crushed into smithereens. Damn.

Jesus



RIP to him....



Where's the truck JesusRIP to him....Where's the truck

sirjentul05:

baba with or without helmet, dat vehicle go still crush d skull

Then why do they operate on tarred roads?



Okada accidents are always fatal with zero chance of survival. I feel for his family.

What a terrible way to die Then why do they operate on tarred roads?Okada accidents are always fatal with zero chance of survival. I feel for his family.What a terrible way to die

Too baaaad

may his soul rest in peace

And a Police officer who shoud be calling for evacuation of dead body from the road to avoid public distractions is busy snaping dead body. Infact may Rocha statue fall on u officer. RIP for the dead............. I HATE NIGERIA!!! 2 Likes









Away from this terrible accident, click here and watch what happened to a witch who turned to unknown creature that land crashed on electric pole/cable





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPEx3izp7aQ Hmmm may his soul rest in peace.Away from this terrible accident, click here and watch what happened to a witch who turned to unknown creature that land crashed on electric pole/cable