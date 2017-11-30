₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:03pm
Below is an application letter written by one of the 'new' teachers Kaduna state is about to employ.Bros this one weak me.What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-photo-of-application-letter-wrote.html?m=1
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by aribisala0(m): 7:10pm
The future GMD of NNPC
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 7:13pm
Lies from the pit of hell. This is a failed attempt by the disgruntled and disgraced teachers to discredit the effort of the governor to sanitise education in Kaduna. DOA!
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by zionmde: 7:14pm
no surprise here
They prefer going to islammiyya than going to school.
The education in North has always been quack. Most of them graduates cannot even construct a simple completely correct sentence.
Lord lugard Why?
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:16pm
Lol
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Lekan111(m): 7:17pm
That's not good enough
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:27pm
fear English!!! better still, we should encourage our indigenous language as a means of communication
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by sinkhole: 8:11pm
Na lie, na hausa the guy wrote the letter dey come use google translate to translate am to english! na google translate spoil am like that
But wait o, the letter date na 30/11/2017! The guy no no date also abi na me dey backward in time
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 8:45pm
It shall be well. Everyone looking for a means of survival. They just apply for jobs they are not qualified for.
Everyone has something in them that the world wants. It is not a must you teach and if at all you want to teach, do a personal retraining. God bless Nigeria
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by falcon01: 9:00pm
they ain't stup*d!! they just cant speak english. ask him to write it in answer then translate it to English you will be surprised!
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Depreacherman(m): 9:03pm
Blood of Jesus!
I think kaduna should import teachers from other states....
This one can kill destiny!
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by lilmax(m): 9:38pm
illiterates
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by IamtherealRita(f): 9:38pm
It's not their fault sha, government make noise about free education and yet they can't provide the necessary needs for a better education in Nigeria, all these are the reason why you see many dumb ass claiming to be teachers, because they follow the same useless process where a government official put their names on PV even when they know that they can't deliver. Most of them are in almost all government primary schools today
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 9:38pm
The guy really like the word 'was' alot.
That's all I kept seeing.
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 9:39pm
i was attended my secondry school at abdulrahman mora college of arabic and islamic studies. I was further studies at federal coll.........
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by wtfcoded: 9:39pm
She's far more intelligent than our dear president.
This one go dey carry first for bubu class.
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by PETERENI1(m): 9:39pm
Abeg make Una free us with this Kaduna matter! Hinder the wire me sef
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by softmind24: 9:39pm
False alarm
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Edu3Again: 9:39pm
This is the real reason for NYSC to take educated Southerners to the North cheaply, nothing else.
They take our to the North from the south and the yeye southerners are busy fighting each other.
IPOB this, Afonja that.
Una southerners you are all being mocked.
NNPC managers are mainly from the North.
NPA manager na from North.
Try making a Southerner Minister for Abuja make we see.
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:39pm
The guyman dey live past tense life
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by femo122: 9:39pm
English r.i.p
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by eleojo23: 9:39pm
There are worse people in political offices today...
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Pavore9: 9:39pm
Anyone could have written it!
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:40pm
And he has a fine hand writing, may the soul of English language rest in perfect peace!
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by quadree: 9:40pm
BUHARIjubrin:YOUR STUPIDITY IS A RARE SPECIE! ODE...
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by mastermaestro(m): 9:40pm
If we truly desire a Nigeria where merit takes center stage and peak standard is norm, we must set aside sentiments. Nigeria is in need of tough reforms and thorough purging in all sectors. Before you defend these teachers, please I would like to know if you would pay such crop of teachers to train/tutor/raise/teach/mentor your child for you.
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 9:40pm
Even the person wey post am sef dey blunder. #prayforkaduna."Application letter of the new teachers". She aint different from the person who wrote that letter
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by BluntBoy(m): 9:40pm
Dasherz Come and see, sweetheart.
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by Jigba(f): 9:40pm
I was attended
|Re: Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) by dfrost: 9:41pm
“I was an indegine...”
