Source: Below is an application letter written by one of the 'new' teachers Kaduna state is about to employ.Bros this one weak me.What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-photo-of-application-letter-wrote.html?m=1 2 Likes 2 Shares

The future GMD of NNPC 47 Likes 3 Shares

Lies from the pit of hell. This is a failed attempt by the disgruntled and disgraced teachers to discredit the effort of the governor to sanitise education in Kaduna. DOA! 12 Likes 2 Shares

no surprise here

They prefer going to islammiyya than going to school.

The education in North has always been quack. Most of them graduates cannot even construct a simple completely correct sentence.



Lord lugard Why? 7 Likes

That's not good enough 1 Like

fear English!!! better still, we should encourage our indigenous language as a means of communication





But wait o, the letter date na 30/11/2017! The guy no no date also abi na me dey backward in time Na lie, na hausa the guy wrote the letter dey come use google translate to translate am to english! na google translate spoil am like thatBut wait o, the letter date na 30/11/2017! The guy no no date also abi na me dey backward in time 12 Likes 2 Shares

It shall be well. Everyone looking for a means of survival. They just apply for jobs they are not qualified for.

Everyone has something in them that the world wants. It is not a must you teach and if at all you want to teach, do a personal retraining. God bless Nigeria 1 Like

they ain't stup*d!! they just cant speak english. ask him to write it in answer then translate it to English you will be surprised!

Blood of Jesus!



I think kaduna should import teachers from other states....





This one can kill destiny! 4 Likes

It's not their fault sha, government make noise about free education and yet they can't provide the necessary needs for a better education in Nigeria, all these are the reason why you see many dumb ass claiming to be teachers, because they follow the same useless process where a government official put their names on PV even when they know that they can't deliver. Most of them are in almost all government primary schools today 1 Like 2 Shares

The guy really like the word 'was' alot.



That's all I kept seeing. 2 Likes

i was attended my secondry school at abdulrahman mora college of arabic and islamic studies. I was further studies at federal coll......... 2 Likes

She's far more intelligent than our dear president.

This one go dey carry first for bubu class. 1 Like

Abeg make Una free us with this Kaduna matter! Hinder the wire me sef

False alarm





They take our to the North from the south and the yeye southerners are busy fighting each other.



IPOB this, Afonja that.



Una southerners you are all being mocked.



NNPC managers are mainly from the North.



NPA manager na from North.



Try making a Southerner Minister for Abuja make we see.





This is the real reason for NYSC to take educated Southerners to the North cheaply, nothing else.They take our to the North from the south and the yeye southerners are busy fighting each other.IPOB this, Afonja that.Una southerners you are all being mocked.NNPC managers are mainly from the North.NPA manager na from North.Try making a Southerner Minister for Abuja make we see.

The guyman dey live past tense life

English r.i.p English r.i.p

There are worse people in political offices today...

Anyone could have written it! 1 Like

And he has a fine hand writing, may the soul of English language rest in perfect peace!

"I was attended " YOUR STUPIDITY IS A RARE SPECIE! ODE... YOUR STUPIDITY IS A RARE SPECIE! ODE... 1 Like

If we truly desire a Nigeria where merit takes center stage and peak standard is norm, we must set aside sentiments. Nigeria is in need of tough reforms and thorough purging in all sectors. Before you defend these teachers, please I would like to know if you would pay such crop of teachers to train/tutor/raise/teach/mentor your child for you.

Even the person wey post am sef dey blunder. #prayforkaduna."Application letter of the new teachers". She aint different from the person who wrote that letter 2 Likes

Come and see, sweetheart. DasherzCome and see, sweetheart.

I was attended