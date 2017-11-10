₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,685 members, 3,903,121 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 12:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? (6414 Views)
3 Myths On Pimples You Believe But Are Not True / What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This / Zika Virus Is Coming To Nigeria Next, Scientists Predict - AP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by UrennaNkoli(f): 8:26pm On Nov 09
So I was having a discussion with friends at work today about HIV and shockingly not all of us agreed on whether the virus is real or not. Some said it a development from the American government to wipe out the African population. They further backed it up with the following theories
1. Why is test results not always constant. They said whatever result you take, its all lies. Why is it that you get tested in a hospital and it reads positive. To clear your doubts, you move to another hospital the following day to get a test and it reads negative
2. Many people who have multiple sex partners never get the virus. (forget about theories that some people are immune to the virus) But a first time who decides to have unprotected sex contacts the virus. Isn't that unfair Aunty yetunde who is a prostitute is negative while sister chiamaka the choir mistress is positive.
3. Some said HIV might be real but doesn't leads to aids. Its the ARV drugs you take (supposedly developed but the western world to decrease population) that leads to AIDS.
4. The virus was an initial experiment but somehow escaped from the lab
5. Some said its real and have a cure but the pharmaceutical industries are after financial gain. They'll make more profits with patients managing the virus rather than an instant cure/#.
Ever heard of HIV DENIALISM ? Some denialists reject the existence of HIV, while others accept that the virus exists but say that it is a harmless passenger virus and not the cause of AIDS.
My own candid view is that the virus is real. But I don't believe it leads to AIDS. All the same, protection is key, abstinence is the best. If you test positive today, its not the end of the world. Life goes on.
well whats your take?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by madridguy(m): 8:28pm On Nov 09
AIDS: Fact or Fraud
Brb
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by DanseMacabre(m): 8:32pm On Nov 09
Some 'unbelievers' have even gone as far as acronymising it as 'American Invention to Discourage Sex'.
Me, I don't know, and I don't care, really, at least not that much.
I use contraceptives mainly to avoid unwanted pregnancies and badder STDs like good old gonorrhea and staph.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by skillful01: 8:38pm On Nov 09
It is real...
you want facts, I haven't got time to drop much.
just get infected and that 'll do for now.
11 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by sinaj(f): 8:43pm On Nov 09
Op just try no 2 by sleeping with only 3 different Alhajis in a week. You will know better afterwards.
Silly post.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by MrDickman: 8:58pm On Nov 09
sinaj:bros forget that nonsense. HIV ko HIV ni. That thing na scam and point one the op noted is proof. Results are always inconsistent. a friend of mine once tested positive in one hospital like that . he coundn't sleep nor eat for day. he was even contemplating suicide then I persuaded him to re do the test again. This time in a different hospital. They said he was negative. We went t to another hospital, result read negative. To be very sure, he did the test again after some months and still negative. The first hospital that tested positive, naso dem for don go do am for innocent person, the mumu go just accept him fate like that dey use drug ontop disease wey e nor get. How e nor go die?
By the way why do you people attribute STD's and vaginal maggots to Alhajis? We need to stop that mentality abeg. Grow up dude.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by MrDickman: 9:01pm On Nov 09
Someone go come church give testimony say he bin dey live with HIV for 10yrs but after last week night vigil, pastor pray for am and he turned out negative. The mumu nor know say all these while he had been using ARV,s and stuffs thinking he was positive, he was indeed negative. It shall not be well with the doctors who lied to him 10 yrs ago.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by internationalman(m): 9:02pm On Nov 09
I never for once believed it's real.
Unless 90% of d population are immuned to it. If not I don't see d reason why almost everyone is not infected with it considering d way sex flows in circulation from one person to another just like money.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by yemmit90: 9:03pm On Nov 09
Nothing scare me about sex these days than HIV, the fear is just too much that every lady i met become a suspect.
Meanwhile, positive mindset heal faster than medicine.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by MhizzAJ(f): 9:03pm On Nov 09
Unfaithfulness brings diseases
Abstinence remains the best
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by KardinalZik(m): 9:06pm On Nov 09
Forget those hypotheses. HIV IS REAL! AIDS IS REAL!! AND SO ARE THE EFFECTS!!! Multiple medical and statistical evidence exist.
Stop wasting your time arguing with those who lack FACTS AND FIGURES and scientific backing. They'll infect you with their DELIBERATE IGNORANCE.
25 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by dandollaz: 9:16pm On Nov 09
Visit general hospital and ask were Aids victims are.my friend Na your eye will clear your doubt.i have witnessed 2 people I know that died of Aids.stay safe my people it's real
17 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by boiz2men(m): 9:21pm On Nov 09
I have seen aids patients several times... You all ignorant... Would have explained but I'm busy...
4 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by Rucheen(m): 9:27pm On Nov 09
HIV may be real but over rated but in any case he is FEARLESS.
He has long sacrificed cutting hair with public blade, does pedicure and manicure himself., but may never sacrifice one thing.
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:38pm On Nov 09
I pity all of you ignoramuses saying it's not real. Out of all your conspiracy theories, only nos 5 seems plausible. The rest is just a huge, smouldering pile of horseshit!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by barrydee(m): 10:14pm On Nov 09
.
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by barrydee(m): 10:15pm On Nov 09
I thought I was the only one thinking about the mystery of this Hiv stuff.
Although I believe in the existence of the virus because of the nature of my job. As an auditor, I also audit private hospitals and amongst their vouchers and financial records, some have HIV/ARV sales book where they record the number of ARVs bought and sold to patients and their different prices.
But the reality is this, the number of folks who have unprotected sex on a daily basis in Naija is so alarming that if this virus was real, almost everyone would be infected.
I have a friend who hates the use of condom and yet he is a chronic womanizer who has been sleeping with every thing in skirt including runs girls & Oloshos for many years but guess what, he tested negative to Hiv before his recently concluded wedding as he was tested by his church.
How about a girl who constantly sleeps with her boyfriend while her boyfriend is sleeping with another girl who is also sleeping with another guy and the list goes on and on and on? everybody no for don get the virus??
That's why at times I'm tempted to believe that this HiV stuff is a well articulated scam by the foreigners to either checkmate the world's population or to scam millions of people.
But Hey, what do I know?
Always use a condom Guys.
1 Like
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by lastchild: 10:20pm On Nov 09
sinaj:What makes this post silly?
2 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by lastchild: 10:24pm On Nov 09
dandollaz:just 2 people? Upon all these sex acts going on every minute of the day
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by dandollaz: 10:29pm On Nov 09
lastchild:Kai fear God.2 people is just for one person.so you want me to witness 20 people.i be doctor ni
1 Like
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by lastchild: 10:38pm On Nov 09
dandollaz:but I have witnessed more than 10 people died of malaria, is hiv is real it should have been killing like malaria considering the level of immorality in the society
2 Likes
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by Atiku2019: 10:44pm On Nov 09
TDF/ 3TC/ EFV
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by faridaije(f): 10:45pm On Nov 09
it is very real, protect yourself!
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by lizindia: 10:46pm On Nov 09
Check out Nigeria Presently Forum
Nigeria presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.
To Register Visit
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by Sleyanya1(m): 10:46pm On Nov 09
Hmmm
All I will say is That... Infact make I use Pidgin abeg
Whether The Real One Or Scam One, I no go even like my Enemy to experience am.
Because most Times na The Fear and Stigma from Society nain dey Kill Faster.
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by lizindia: 10:46pm On Nov 09
hmmm
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by buffalowings: 10:46pm On Nov 09
To slap sense into some people here dey hungry me.
Soon
They will say hepatitis C ain't real
That malaria is a myth
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by bentlywills(m): 10:47pm On Nov 09
AIDS is Real
$lets all becareful
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by YelloweWest: 10:47pm On Nov 09
Stop fùcking multiple people.
Especially guys.
The first person to contact hiv was a man.
Men spread hiv easier and faster than women.
Before I quote me do your research.
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by IditaBoy: 10:47pm On Nov 09
.
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by freeman95(m): 10:47pm On Nov 09
Maybe for the fear of the virus I will agree its not real [
|Re: HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? by Lalas247(f): 10:47pm On Nov 09
See questions o
Why not go and try it .... see for yourself ..
You better protect yourself ...
And they wonder why AIDS and HIV is high in Africa see the nonsense they are feeding people
2 Likes
Health Benefit Of Eating Bitter Cola With Groundnut. / Herbal Creams/pills For joystick,hips,butt,breast Enlargement +2349030226850 / World's Fattest Man
Viewing this topic: donphilopus, jingiss, Nevee, Donald3d(m), sureguy02(m), bligs, Dopeyomi(m), yarimo(m), LaaJiblik, Moblord(m), seguun(m), bestocrat, IamUdo(m), texmi2u(m), niyi09(m), fyna, Adamuadeku, franksam2009, Dexema(m), Brainrex(m), tintingz(m), Sacelfarms, Generalcook66, Optimist1998(m), sKeetz(m), Asuokaa, PietroRico(m), Rashman578(m), heritage2009(m), Originalsly, Osgilliat(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6