Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / HIV/AIDS Conspiracy Theories: Do You Believe The Virus Is Real? (6414 Views)

3 Myths On Pimples You Believe But Are Not True / ​What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This / Zika Virus Is Coming To Nigeria Next, Scientists Predict - AP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





1. Why is test results not always constant. They said whatever result you take, its all lies. Why is it that you get tested in a hospital and it reads positive. To clear your doubts, you move to another hospital the following day to get a test and it reads negative



2. Many people who have multiple sex partners never get the virus. (forget about theories that some people are immune to the virus) But a first time who decides to have unprotected sex contacts the virus. Isn't that unfair Aunty yetunde who is a prostitute is negative while sister chiamaka the choir mistress is positive.



3. Some said HIV might be real but doesn't leads to aids. Its the ARV drugs you take (supposedly developed but the western world to decrease population) that leads to AIDS.



4. The virus was an initial experiment but somehow escaped from the lab



5. Some said its real and have a cure but the pharmaceutical industries are after financial gain. They'll make more profits with patients managing the virus rather than an instant cure/#.

Ever heard of



My own candid view is that the virus is real. But I don't believe it leads to AIDS. All the same, protection is key, abstinence is the best. If you test positive today, its not the end of the world. Life goes on.



well whats your take? So I was having a discussion with friends at work today about HIV and shockingly not all of us agreed on whether the virus is real or not. Some said it a development from the American government to wipe out the African population. They further backed it up with the following theories1. Why is test results not always constant. They said whatever result you take, its all lies. Why is it that you get tested in a hospital and it reads positive. To clear your doubts, you move to another hospital the following day to get a test and it reads negative2. Many people who have multiple sex partners never get the virus. (forget about theories that some people are immune to the virus) But a first time who decides to have unprotected sex contacts the virus. Isn't that unfairAunty yetunde who is a prostitute is negative while sister chiamaka the choir mistress is positive.3. Some said HIV might be real but doesn't leads to aids. Its the ARV drugs you take (supposedly developed but the western world to decrease population) that leads to AIDS.4. The virus was an initial experiment but somehow escaped from the lab5. Some said its real and have a cure but the pharmaceutical industries are after financial gain. They'll make more profits with patients managing the virus rather than an instant cure/#.Ever heard of HIV DENIALISM ? Some denialists reject the existence of HIV, while others accept that the virus exists but say that it is a harmless passenger virus and not the cause of AIDS.My own candid view is that the virus is real. But I don't believe it leads to AIDS. All the same, protection is key, abstinence is the best. If you test positive today, its not the end of the world. Life goes on.well whats your take? 4 Likes 1 Share

AIDS: Fact or Fraud



Brb 3 Likes 1 Share







Me, I don't know, and I don't care, really, at least not that much.



I use contraceptives mainly to avoid unwanted pregnancies and badder STDs like good old gonorrhea and staph. Some 'unbelievers' have even gone as far as acronymising it as 'American Invention to Discourage Sex'.Me, I don't know, and I don't care, really, at least not that much.I use contraceptives mainly to avoid unwanted pregnancies and badder STDs like good old gonorrhea and staph. 5 Likes 2 Shares

It is real...

you want facts, I haven't got time to drop much.

just get infected and that 'll do for now. 11 Likes

Op just try no 2 by sleeping with only 3 different Alhajis in a week. You will know better afterwards.



Silly post. 13 Likes 3 Shares

sinaj:

Op just try no 2 by sleeping with only 3 different Alhajis in a week. You will know better afterwards.



Silly post. bros forget that nonsense. HIV ko HIV ni. That thing na scam and point one the op noted is proof. Results are always inconsistent. a friend of mine once tested positive in one hospital like that . he coundn't sleep nor eat for day. he was even contemplating suicide then I persuaded him to re do the test again. This time in a different hospital. They said he was negative. We went t to another hospital, result read negative. To be very sure, he did the test again after some months and still negative. The first hospital that tested positive, naso dem for don go do am for innocent person, the mumu go just accept him fate like that dey use drug ontop disease wey e nor get. How e nor go die?



By the way why do you people attribute STD's and vaginal maggots to Alhajis? We need to stop that mentality abeg. Grow up dude. bros forget that nonsense. HIV ko HIV ni. That thing na scam and point one the op noted is proof. Results are always inconsistent. a friend of mine once tested positive in one hospital like that . he coundn't sleep nor eat for day. he was even contemplating suicide then I persuaded him to re do the test again. This time in a different hospital. They said he was negative. We went t to another hospital, result read negative. To be very sure, he did the test again after some months and still negative. The first hospital that tested positive, naso dem for don go do am for innocent person, the mumu go just accept him fate like that dey use drug ontop disease wey e nor get. How e nor go die?By the way why do you people attribute STD's and vaginal maggots to Alhajis? We need to stop that mentality abeg. Grow up dude. 11 Likes 1 Share

Someone go come church give testimony say he bin dey live with HIV for 10yrs but after last week night vigil, pastor pray for am and he turned out negative. The mumu nor know say all these while he had been using ARV,s and stuffs thinking he was positive, he was indeed negative. It shall not be well with the doctors who lied to him 10 yrs ago. 18 Likes 3 Shares

I never for once believed it's real.

Unless 90% of d population are immuned to it. If not I don't see d reason why almost everyone is not infected with it considering d way sex flows in circulation from one person to another just like money. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing scare me about sex these days than HIV, the fear is just too much that every lady i met become a suspect.



Meanwhile, positive mindset heal faster than medicine. 4 Likes 1 Share

Unfaithfulness brings diseases



Abstinence remains the best 7 Likes 1 Share

Forget those hypotheses. HIV IS REAL! AIDS IS REAL!! AND SO ARE THE EFFECTS!!! Multiple medical and statistical evidence exist.



Stop wasting your time arguing with those who lack FACTS AND FIGURES and scientific backing. They'll infect you with their DELIBERATE IGNORANCE. 25 Likes

Visit general hospital and ask were Aids victims are.my friend Na your eye will clear your doubt.i have witnessed 2 people I know that died of Aids.stay safe my people it's real 17 Likes

I have seen aids patients several times... You all ignorant... Would have explained but I'm busy... 4 Likes

HIV may be real but over rated but in any case he is FEARLESS.



He has long sacrificed cutting hair with public blade, does pedicure and manicure himself., but may never sacrifice one thing.

I pity all of you ignoramuses saying it's not real. Out of all your conspiracy theories, only nos 5 seems plausible. The rest is just a huge, smouldering pile of horseshit! 7 Likes 1 Share

.

I thought I was the only one thinking about the mystery of this Hiv stuff.

Although I believe in the existence of the virus because of the nature of my job. As an auditor, I also audit private hospitals and amongst their vouchers and financial records, some have HIV/ARV sales book where they record the number of ARVs bought and sold to patients and their different prices.

But the reality is this, the number of folks who have unprotected sex on a daily basis in Naija is so alarming that if this virus was real, almost everyone would be infected.

I have a friend who hates the use of condom and yet he is a chronic womanizer who has been sleeping with every thing in skirt including runs girls & Oloshos for many years but guess what, he tested negative to Hiv before his recently concluded wedding as he was tested by his church.

How about a girl who constantly sleeps with her boyfriend while her boyfriend is sleeping with another girl who is also sleeping with another guy and the list goes on and on and on? everybody no for don get the virus??



That's why at times I'm tempted to believe that this HiV stuff is a well articulated scam by the foreigners to either checkmate the world's population or to scam millions of people.



But Hey, what do I know?

Always use a condom Guys. 1 Like

sinaj:

Op just try no 2 by sleeping with only 3 different Alhajis in a week. You will know better afterwards.



Silly post. What makes this post silly? What makes this post silly? 2 Likes

dandollaz:

Visit general hospital and ask were Aids victims are.my friend Na your eye will clear your doubt.i have witnessed 2 people I know that died of Aids.stay safe my people it's real

just 2 people? Upon all these sex acts going on every minute of the day just 2 people? Upon all these sex acts going on every minute of the day

lastchild:

just 2 people? Upon all these sex acts going on every minute of the day Kai fear God.2 people is just for one person.so you want me to witness 20 people.i be doctor ni Kai fear God.2 people is just for one person.so you want me to witness 20 people.i be doctor ni 1 Like

dandollaz:



Kai fear God.2 people is just for one person.so you want me to witness 20 people.i be doctor ni but I have witnessed more than 10 people died of malaria, is hiv is real it should have been killing like malaria considering the level of immorality in the society but I have witnessed more than 10 people died of malaria, is hiv is real it should have been killing like malaria considering the level of immorality in the society 2 Likes

TDF/ 3TC/ EFV 2 Likes 1 Share

it is very real, protect yourself!

Check out Nigeria Presently Forum



Nigeria presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.



To Register Visit





All I will say is That... Infact make I use Pidgin abeg







Whether The Real One Or Scam One, I no go even like my Enemy to experience am.



Because most Times na The Fear and Stigma from Society nain dey Kill Faster. Hmmm

hmmm



Soon

They will say hepatitis C ain't real

That malaria is a myth To slap sense into some people here dey hungry me.SoonThey will say hepatitis C ain't realThat malaria is a myth

AIDS is Real



$lets all becareful

Stop fùcking multiple people.



Especially guys.



The first person to contact hiv was a man.



Men spread hiv easier and faster than women.



Before I quote me do your research.

.

[ Maybe for the fear of the virus I will agree its not real