All praise belong to Allaah Who raises in degree those who believe among us and (raises further) those who have been given knowledge. May His commendations and peace be upon His noble messenger who was sent with knowledge, guidance, and every good, (may His commendations) also be upon his household and companions; people of knowledge, piety and lofty ranks.
To proceed:
Indeed Allah sent His messengers successively and revealed to them books of truth, guidance and knowledge and He made them bearers of good news as well as warners in order that mankind will have no plea against Allah after the messengers. He also obligated, upon His messengers, delivery of His message to the creations. They fulfilled this trust in the best way and strived tirelessly in its course till they delivered the message of their Lord, they have died but have bequeathed this divine and heavenly knowledge.
From the grace of Allaah and His mercy is that He selected some people for the conveyance of this knowledge; holders of pen and guardians of The Book and Sunnah, they are the ones referred to as students of Islamic knowledge, from the era of the messenger’s companions –commendations and peace of Allah be upon him. Allah named them scholars because they are the students of His messengers therefore they are the most pious people after the messengers, Allah the most Exalted said (interpretation of the meaning):
Those who truly fear Allaah among His servants are the (Islamic) Scholars[1]
They are also the best of the Ummah as the messenger of Allaah –commendations and peace of Allaah be upon him- said:
The best of you is the one who learns the Qur’an and teaches it[2].
They attained the highest ranks, because the first role they played in this life was to ignore the worldly life; thus they acquired its prestige, honour and nobility. AI-Imaam Ash-Shaafi‘ee said:
Wash your hands off the world and its people
And beware of their love, (if you do so) you will achieve from its good
Then, they adorned themselves with praise-worthy character and esteemed attributes, such that they ascended in humility as they ascended in knowledge. Their noble behaviour and attributes resulted in their outstanding erudition, thus, their knowledge benefitted them and they benefitted their society. This is because good character is the trusted guard of knowledge and is like the vessel with water since drinking or receiving water is not impressive except in a beautiful container otherwise the people will flee from knowledge (as they flee from an ugly cup).
Beyond this, they followed knowledge up with practice therefore succeeding greatly and their knowledge became a continuous charity for them.
Their knowledge endowed them with sincerity and Allaah in return made them leaders of the pious.
So their role in the society is the best of roles because they are the commanders of good and the forbidders of atrocities, the approvers on Allaah’s behalf for mankind, the inheritors of the prophets and the conveyors of the message of Allah’s messengers, they treat the ailments of the society with perseverance, patience, forgiveness in times of ability (to revenge), shyness, accommodation, affection, leniency and mercy to all the creations, also fulfilling promises, joining family ties, justice, trustworthiness, virtuousness, and truthful speech, calmness, gallant character, gentleness, asceticism and taking little from the world, and fear of Allah in seclusion and in public.
I will conclude this article with what As-Sakhaawee[3] said about the scholar of hadith As-Shummunnee in “ad-Daw’ul-laami‘ li’ahli-l-Qarnit-taasi‘” (9/75):
May Allaah reward the scholars of hadeeth greatly,
..............................................................................................................................................................
Notes and References:
[1] Faatir: 28
[2] Saheehul Bukhaaree: 5027
[3] Muhammad bn AbdirRahmaan As-Sakhaawiyy (831-902Ah): Born, raised and died in Egypt. He travelled a lot in search of knowledge. Was a Scholar of hadith and historian. He excelled in several other fields of Islamic knowledge. Az-Zarkaliyy said he wrote around 200 books
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 7:40am On Nov 19
You want to tell me that you dont know that amubieya is a kafir abi? how did he now become your own alfa . .because his dolal is just so very much and everyone knows it fa 5
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by golpen(m): 2:28pm On Nov 19
ShaheedBinAliyu:
It is you instead, who needs to be checked in the heart and the head! What a blasphemous statement against your fellow Muslim!
You are free to disagree with anyone's opinions or creed, but jumping to conclusions in calling them a kafir is a worse step to take. Retrace your steps sir!
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 6:01pm On Nov 19
golpen:Well, thats ur problem. I dont have anything to say to you. you are all the same .. keep on rejecting rosul message and keep defending your tohgut
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by golpen(m): 2:15pm On Nov 20
ShaheedBinAliyu:
I don't have much words for you also. You've just clearly proven your judgemental ideology, by putting me in your kafir list, saying we're all the same. You'll agree that it's very unethical to jump to conclusions against your fellow Muslim.
Don't be proud, grow common sense and gain more knowledge to benefit your life, rather than torchlighting out Muslims to put on your kafir list.
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by pristinecreed(m): 9:02am
golpen:
My brother please argue not with him.
He is an infamous nuisance on this platform!
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by gerreer52: 10:31am
cool
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by DaBillionnaire: 10:33am
Ustaadh Sulayman Amubieya,
May Allaah continue to bless Him abundantly, He has used his wide knowledge to impact lots of Muslims.
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by bellazz(m): 10:58am
DaBillionnaire:
Ameeen thuma Ameeeen... May Allah preserve him upon his goodness
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by personal59(m): 11:11am
may Allah preserve him on goodness because he is a blessing nd light for this generation
and op Jazakhallahu khayran
|Re: Role Of (islamic) Students Of Knowledge By Ustadh Sulayman Amubieya by Fkhalifa(m): 11:22am
I've heard about him...my favorite remains Dr.lukman idriss sekoni of Akure..
