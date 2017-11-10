₦airaland Forum

10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by nairametrics: 12:03pm
To make money in Nigeria, you have to study the economy and what thrives in it. You can’t possibly sell winter jackets and expect to get returns from it, our weather is not inclined in that way. That said, this review basically points out ventures that work in Nigeria and that are safe and reliable to delve into;

E-commerce

Customers are crucial in business and apart from this being a very promising venture, it is a sure section that guarantees you billions of customers. Working with an already established company would better help you understand how things work here before going on to start yours.

Construction materials

Infrastructure will forever be needed be it housing, hospitals, schools, etc. that is to say that there will always be a demand for building materials. The Dangote Group is well known for their innovation in this aspect. Though it requires a substantial capital but there is also a continued assurance of you being in business all year long

Real Estate

Land will always appreciate and people are making money in it especially in Lagos. Most people don’t even rent homes now, they buy them. This is a lucrative business to put investment into. If you want to be successful here like Warren Buffett, you need to know that it is expensive and line up your financing.

Oil and Gas



What most Nigerians don’t know is that we are one of the biggest producers and exporters of oil in Africa and the world. Most people have started running petrol stations across the country, distributing diesel and kerosene in large quantities. This also requires a lot of capital, but it will keep you in business and make you millions for a very long time. I personally know someone who started a small petrol station in Kaduna last year and it has only gotten better ever since.

Rice Farming

One of the visions we are driving at in Nigeria is food security. Though it is sometimes hard labor to cultivate and also capital intensive, you are definitely going to remain in business. For example, Rice is a staple crop in Nigeria with high demand across the country. Sadly we still have to import this product from countries like Thailand even when we have the means to do it. Invest in this

Hotel Business

The hotel business is highly competitive, granted, but it is another goldmine waiting to be tapped. As usual, you will need capital but what would keep you in the game is excellent management skills.

Snail Rearing
Now to a low-cost business; snail. They are also low maintenance and don’t require a lot of food. Not many people are into this business, so that’s an edge for you especially as the demand is rising.

Poultry farming
Poultry farming will put you in business all year long turning your capital into millions. Even if you don’t start with many birds, you can always start with a few hundred work your way up from there. This guarantees millions if you are religious about it.

Trade in Second-Hand items
Simply, fairly used products or tokunbo trade. A fraction of Nigerians would rather purchase fairly used products in order to save money be it electronics, cars, clothes. This may not guarantee you millions in the beginning but there is a method to everything. In markets all over the country, second-hand items are moving fast. The OLX website is also known for its safe trade of products and services.

Transport Sector
You need management skills to venture profitably into this business. Transport companies make millions of money from it every day. Also, you will need a good amount of initial capital. There is always business for road transportation in Nigeria and companies like ABC and God Is Good transport amongst many others, have found a niche here.

READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/10-businesses-that-can-make-you-a-millionaire-in-nigeria/

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by miqos02(m): 1:31pm
koop
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by moscobabs(m): 1:31pm
Betting

only if u are not greedy

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by tolexy007(m): 1:31pm
shocked
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Sirmuel1(m): 1:31pm
Thanks
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Blackfyre: 1:31pm
Real estate cuts across every country.
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Bolustical: 1:31pm
Incomplete list.

No 1: CHURCH.

No capital required.

All you need is a convincing voice and megaphone, you can even start on the roadside like those ones at Ikeja.

From roadside, your church address can upgrade to No, then to PLOT then to KILOMETRES.

In fact, you can own a private jet in less than 5 years if you know your job wella.

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Bolustical: 1:31pm
Yes
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Enigmaticprof: 1:32pm
No capital!!!! angry
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by SingleDaddy: 1:32pm
Rubbish
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Antoeni(m): 1:32pm
Where is the Capital?
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by lonelydora(m): 1:33pm
Where is the capital?

Nigerian banking system are killing more businesses than we think. With a 2-digit interest rate coupled with inflation rate, how do you think you can borrow money and do well in business?
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by dfrost: 1:33pm
Nice list.

Farming and transportation on my mind.

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by bastien: 1:34pm
Shebi na free them they take start am?



Give me 100k and watch me blow in three months

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Pidgin2(f): 1:34pm
Thanks!

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by taiyesoul(m): 1:35pm
Whistle Blowing nko?

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Realdeals(m): 1:35pm
Blogging nko?
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by 9jvirgin(m): 1:35pm
You mean 10 business that can make the rich and politicians richer?

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:35pm
I wanted to do cocoa farming cry.
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 1:35pm
nairametrics:


READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/10-businesses-that-can-make-you-a-millionaire-in-nigeria/


and you that is posting it have many of it have you done that has made you rich

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by NotComplaining: 1:36pm
dislike

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by justi4jesu(f): 1:36pm
Antoeni:
Where is the Capital?



In your first bank account. cheesy
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by eazyfocus: 1:36pm
moscobabs:
Betting

only if u are not greedy

That thing will make you poorer....

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Florblu(f): 1:37pm
There are millions of Nigeria youths with huge business idea that will contribute more to the country's economy than that of Dangote, but where is the required CAPITAL?

We need MONEY to make MONEY, we have the IDEAS already

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by luvlyADESUWA: 1:37pm
dfrost:
Nice list.

Farming and transportation on my mind.

Farming and transportation on my mind too...
I pray it become a reality!!!
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Oxster(m): 1:37pm
Snail RearingI SEE

Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by yeyerolling: 1:38pm
Dey deceive yaself. If u no get connect u dey waste ya time
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Keneking: 1:38pm
Why is this AP/Forte Oil's man picture here?

I think this man is a bad example for success grin grin
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by majekdom2: 1:38pm
Data analysis is the next oil and the other 9 combined. Thats the future! Tap into it now. AI and machine learning.
Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by rozayx5(m): 1:38pm
ICO chasing in the cryptocurremcy space



cool
