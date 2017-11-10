₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
To make money in Nigeria, you have to study the economy and what thrives in it. You can’t possibly sell winter jackets and expect to get returns from it, our weather is not inclined in that way. That said, this review basically points out ventures that work in Nigeria and that are safe and reliable to delve into;
READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/10-businesses-that-can-make-you-a-millionaire-in-nigeria/
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by miqos02(m): 1:31pm
koop
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by moscobabs(m): 1:31pm
Betting
only if u are not greedy
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by tolexy007(m): 1:31pm
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Sirmuel1(m): 1:31pm
Thanks
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Blackfyre: 1:31pm
Real estate cuts across every country.
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Bolustical: 1:31pm
Incomplete list.
No 1: CHURCH.
No capital required.
All you need is a convincing voice and megaphone, you can even start on the roadside like those ones at Ikeja.
From roadside, your church address can upgrade to No, then to PLOT then to KILOMETRES.
In fact, you can own a private jet in less than 5 years if you know your job wella.
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Bolustical: 1:31pm
Yes
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Enigmaticprof: 1:32pm
No capital!!!!
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by SingleDaddy: 1:32pm
Rubbish
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Antoeni(m): 1:32pm
Where is the Capital?
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by lonelydora(m): 1:33pm
Where is the capital?
Nigerian banking system are killing more businesses than we think. With a 2-digit interest rate coupled with inflation rate, how do you think you can borrow money and do well in business?
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by dfrost: 1:33pm
Nice list.
Farming and transportation on my mind.
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by bastien: 1:34pm
Shebi na free them they take start am?
Give me 100k and watch me blow in three months
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Pidgin2(f): 1:34pm
Thanks!
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by taiyesoul(m): 1:35pm
Whistle Blowing nko?
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Realdeals(m): 1:35pm
Blogging nko?
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by 9jvirgin(m): 1:35pm
You mean 10 business that can make the rich and politicians richer?
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:35pm
I wanted to do cocoa farming .
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 1:35pm
nairametrics:
and you that is posting it have many of it have you done that has made you rich
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by NotComplaining: 1:36pm
dislike
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by justi4jesu(f): 1:36pm
Antoeni:
In your first bank account.
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by eazyfocus: 1:36pm
moscobabs:
That thing will make you poorer....
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Florblu(f): 1:37pm
There are millions of Nigeria youths with huge business idea that will contribute more to the country's economy than that of Dangote, but where is the required CAPITAL?
We need MONEY to make MONEY, we have the IDEAS already
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by luvlyADESUWA: 1:37pm
dfrost:
Farming and transportation on my mind too...
I pray it become a reality!!!
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Oxster(m): 1:37pm
Snail RearingI SEE
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by yeyerolling: 1:38pm
Dey deceive yaself. If u no get connect u dey waste ya time
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by Keneking: 1:38pm
Why is this AP/Forte Oil's man picture here?
I think this man is a bad example for success
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by majekdom2: 1:38pm
Data analysis is the next oil and the other 9 combined. Thats the future! Tap into it now. AI and machine learning.
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by rozayx5(m): 1:38pm
ICO chasing in the cryptocurremcy space
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by generalbush(m): 1:39pm
In as much as you can start a business, you stil need to know how to dominate your cyber space.
I am only gonna refer you to learn with me as I teach you how to start your own business.
Click here to register for my Digital marketing class for free
|Re: 10 Businesses That Can Make You Rich In Nigeria by iihtlagos: 1:40pm
nice
Digital Marketing is one of the fastest ways to make money for yourself.
All the business listed by Op requires extensive knowledge of Digital marketing to sell.
You can attend our Extensive Digital Marketing class and create your own future and become rich.
Just click here to register
See you as you create your beautiful future!
