“FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by DavidTheGeek: 3:01pm


Cleared from all suspicion with regards to Tagbo’s untimely death , DMW Boss, Davido has released a new tune dubbed FIA.

This happens to be the first track Davido is releasing after Caroline Danjuma took a her Instagram account to question and also implied that Davido had a finger in his friends demise.

The Nigerian Police, Lagos State command in turn had to investigate to ascertain that the star had nothing to do with his friends death.
This time around, the IF singer has taken a swipe at both Caroline and the Police in his new tune saying;

Caroline save your drama, I don’t need it for the soap opera… Ola Ola Mr. Olopka, I’m not here to cause wahala.


SOURCE: http://jaguda.com/music-news/davido-shades-police-caroline-new-tune-fia/

Just in case you have not heard the new song, DOWNLOAD IT HERE

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by OtemSapien: 4:17pm
Just make sure your hands are clean, that's all we need, plus you don't need to do that.

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by BruncleZuma: 4:17pm
Don't care, Not interested...

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by pfijacobs(m): 4:17pm
Lol....kids

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by NaijaMutant(f): 4:18pm
I don't blame you Davido

See how he got away with murder seamlessly because of money.

Every eyewitness and dissenting voice was silenced with money

Even the commissioner of police that tried to raise a voice was immediately demoted.

But if it was a poor man, greeting the deceased in the morning alone could earn you jail term.

P. S: I'm neither a fan nor a hater
Just stating the obvious

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Queenbeee(f): 4:18pm
undecided

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Khd95(m): 4:18pm
instead make en do hits like wizzy


frogy
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Whatsappmathema(m): 4:18pm
This song been on repeat been motivating me some girls would almost make you do yahoo which one is let's go for Gucci shopping when you know I earn #150,000 monthly

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Heromaniaa: 4:19pm
No punch lines... Just some shallow rants.

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Plolly(f): 4:19pm
h
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by NaijaMutant(f): 4:19pm
He wasn't even prosecuted for the death of his friends yet he thinks he has a right to sing about it

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Marcelinho(m): 4:19pm
okay na more story

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by pembisco(m): 4:19pm
.
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Crossguy: 4:19pm
So this is news na, lets not forget the EFCC money to that young man.
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:20pm
Who is Davido?

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by sotonzBlog(m): 4:20pm
juju on da beat

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by brainpower(m): 4:20pm
This was expected, he's a musician and they are use their issues and scandals to sing.

Moreover, Caroline behaved as if she had a hidden anger for Davido prior to Tagbo's death.

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Starkid3010(m): 4:20pm
Dis Guy Geh No Sense Fia Na Trash Using Small Doc And Wizzy Lyrics
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by free2ryhme: 4:20pm
didn't even listen to the noise sef

frogie has dropped another one for frogie fans

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Airforce1(m): 4:20pm
Lol
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by killdiabetes(f): 4:20pm
grin
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by ollyboy009(m): 4:21pm
I care Less

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by free2ryhme: 4:21pm
froggie has been doing this ooo

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by tballeyy(m): 4:21pm
I like this, this one goes out for the enemies of davido, enemies I'm living my life .

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by moscobabs(m): 4:21pm
tongue

Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by yomalex(m): 4:23pm
ok
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by talk2percy(m): 4:23pm
Someone needs to tell her that!
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by emeijeh(m): 4:23pm
D
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by timilehing(m): 4:23pm
V
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by LazyNairalander(m): 4:24pm
I saw this coming, apparently the froggy kid never disappoint.
Next he will be like '' dem say I kill tagbo wen I dey my village dey take agbo''
trash.
Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by chukwurah12345(m): 4:24pm
Nice song.... cheesy

