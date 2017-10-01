Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" (11740 Views)

Cleared from all suspicion with regards to Tagbo’s untimely death , DMW Boss, Davido has released a new tune dubbed FIA.



This happens to be the first track Davido is releasing after Caroline Danjuma took a her Instagram account to question and also implied that Davido had a finger in his friends demise.



The Nigerian Police, Lagos State command in turn had to investigate to ascertain that the star had nothing to do with his friends death.

This time around, the IF singer has taken a swipe at both Caroline and the Police in his new tune saying;



Caroline save your drama, I don’t need it for the soap opera… Ola Ola Mr. Olopka, I’m not here to cause wahala.





Just in case you have not heard the new song, SOURCE: http://jaguda.com/music-news/davido-shades-police-caroline-new-tune-fia/ Just in case you have not heard the new song, DOWNLOAD IT HERE

Just make sure your hands are clean, that's all we need, plus you don't need to do that.

Don't care, Not interested...



Lol....kids

Lol....kids 1 Like

I don't blame you Davido



See how he got away with murder seamlessly because of money.



Every eyewitness and dissenting voice was silenced with money



Even the commissioner of police that tried to raise a voice was immediately demoted.



But if it was a poor man, greeting the deceased in the morning alone could earn you jail term.



P. S: I'm neither a fan nor a hater

Just stating the obvious 23 Likes

frogy instead make en do hits like wizzyfrogy

This song been on repeat been motivating me some girls would almost make you do yahoo which one is let's go for Gucci shopping when you know I earn #150,000 monthly

No punch lines... Just some shallow rants.

He wasn't even prosecuted for the death of his friends yet he thinks he has a right to sing about it

okay na more story

So this is news na, lets not forget the EFCC money to that young man.

Who is Davido? 3 Likes

DavidTheGeek:







juju on da beat juju on da beat

This was expected, he's a musician and they are use their issues and scandals to sing.



Moreover, Caroline behaved as if she had a hidden anger for Davido prior to Tagbo's death. 5 Likes

Dis Guy Geh No Sense Fia Na Trash Using Small Doc And Wizzy Lyrics

didn't even listen to the noise sef



didn't even listen to the noise sef

frogie has dropped another one for frogie fans

Lol

Lol

I care Less

froggie has been doing this ooo

I like this, this one goes out for the enemies of davido, enemies I'm living my life .

2 Likes 1 Share

Someone needs to tell her that!

I saw this coming, apparently the froggy kid never disappoint.

Next he will be like '' dem say I kill tagbo wen I dey my village dey take agbo''

trash.