Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "FIA": Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama"
|“FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by DavidTheGeek: 3:01pm
SOURCE: http://jaguda.com/music-news/davido-shades-police-caroline-new-tune-fia/
Just in case you have not heard the new song, DOWNLOAD IT HERE
3 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by OtemSapien: 4:17pm
Just make sure your hands are clean, that's all we need, plus you don't need to do that.
5 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by BruncleZuma: 4:17pm
Don't care, Not interested...
19 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by pfijacobs(m): 4:17pm
Lol....kids
1 Like
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by NaijaMutant(f): 4:18pm
I don't blame you Davido
See how he got away with murder seamlessly because of money.
Every eyewitness and dissenting voice was silenced with money
Even the commissioner of police that tried to raise a voice was immediately demoted.
But if it was a poor man, greeting the deceased in the morning alone could earn you jail term.
P. S: I'm neither a fan nor a hater
Just stating the obvious
23 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Queenbeee(f): 4:18pm
4 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Khd95(m): 4:18pm
instead make en do hits like wizzy
frogy
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Whatsappmathema(m): 4:18pm
This song been on repeat been motivating me some girls would almost make you do yahoo which one is let's go for Gucci shopping when you know I earn #150,000 monthly
14 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Heromaniaa: 4:19pm
No punch lines... Just some shallow rants.
4 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Plolly(f): 4:19pm
h
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by NaijaMutant(f): 4:19pm
He wasn't even prosecuted for the death of his friends yet he thinks he has a right to sing about it
3 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Marcelinho(m): 4:19pm
okay na more story
1 Like
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by pembisco(m): 4:19pm
.
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Crossguy: 4:19pm
So this is news na, lets not forget the EFCC money to that young man.
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:20pm
Who is Davido?
3 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by sotonzBlog(m): 4:20pm
DavidTheGeek:
juju on da beat
1 Like
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by brainpower(m): 4:20pm
This was expected, he's a musician and they are use their issues and scandals to sing.
Moreover, Caroline behaved as if she had a hidden anger for Davido prior to Tagbo's death.
5 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Starkid3010(m): 4:20pm
Dis Guy Geh No Sense Fia Na Trash Using Small Doc And Wizzy Lyrics
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by free2ryhme: 4:20pm
DavidTheGeek:
didn't even listen to the noise sef
frogie has dropped another one for frogie fans
5 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by Airforce1(m): 4:20pm
Lol
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by killdiabetes(f): 4:20pm
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by ollyboy009(m): 4:21pm
I care Less
2 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by free2ryhme: 4:21pm
DavidTheGeek:
froggie has been doing this ooo
3 Likes
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by tballeyy(m): 4:21pm
I like this, this one goes out for the enemies of davido, enemies I'm living my life .
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by moscobabs(m): 4:21pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by yomalex(m): 4:23pm
ok
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by talk2percy(m): 4:23pm
Someone needs to tell her that!
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by emeijeh(m): 4:23pm
D
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by timilehing(m): 4:23pm
V
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by LazyNairalander(m): 4:24pm
I saw this coming, apparently the froggy kid never disappoint.
Next he will be like '' dem say I kill tagbo wen I dey my village dey take agbo''
trash.
|Re: “FIA”: Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma & Police In New Song: "Save Your Drama" by chukwurah12345(m): 4:24pm
Nice song....
