Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by techbloga(m): 12:06am
Prior to the recent update on 280-character tweet limit, Twitter now lets users expand their display names to up to 50 characters long, up from 20 including emojis.
It comes as a relief to many users who have bigger names or want to add a certain flourishes to their names.
On November 7, Twitter finally rolled out a 280 character limit for all users. The social networking website was both appreciated and mocked for these new updates.
Announcing the change late Thursday, the platform said,
"Starting today, your display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis."
While you are also free to change your username -- the handle beginning with "@" that other people use to mention you -- the limit there remains at 15 characters.
The tweak follows one of the biggest changes in the company's history on Tuesday, which saw the character limit of tweets double from 140 characters to 280.
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by Depreacherman(m): 1:56am
Good move..... it can be frustrating when u need to pass a simple message, and you have to break it in pieces
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by kkko(m): 4:42am
Yeah good innovation
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by InternetGenius(m): 5:03am
techbloga:
Nice one
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:12am
my fuckkkkk meter red zero
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by nony43(m): 7:12am
I don't know why twitter is more interesting than FB
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by BruncleZuma: 7:12am
And lo and behold, the price of garri and rice plummeted at Balogun and Ariaria ...
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by 2chainzz(m): 7:12am
So ? How will this improve the cost of living
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by modelmike7(m): 7:13am
CONGRATS TWITTERIANS! !
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by nairavsdollars: 7:13am
@realdonaldtrump
@laimohammed
@mbuhari
When is twitter blocking these accounts?
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by CheatexJnr: 7:13am
awesome. but our slay queens will misuse it for sure
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by KingsJohnson(m): 7:13am
Everything is changing, Glo don increase their data volume, Twitter follow suit withe the change matter, but Africa and Nigeria government has refused to add even an inch to what dey used to be
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by hemartins(m): 7:14am
This is the time crazy and absurd names would be maximized in 50 length character
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by castrol180(m): 7:14am
Improvement ni sha
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by uwardu(m): 7:14am
kkko:
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by uzoclinton(m): 7:15am
Sweet
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by Chuvin22(m): 7:18am
Opportunity for some girls to misbehave.
Iamsweetdollybarbiecathottestqueenslayingmama
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by mccoy47(m): 7:20am
50 characters for just name?
Haba!!
Twitter just working overtime to spoil dia brand
Don't let the devil use you oo
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by jaheymezz(m): 7:21am
opportunity to bear my real name
twitter thank you o
ovuvwwewveevwe osa wuwuwvwevew ugbemu gebwew osas
1 Like
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by GreenMavro: 7:22am
so my name can be HUSH PUPPY BOBRISKY KANU
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by HumbleGee(m): 7:25am
Nairaland should increase thier title name from 80 characters too
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:26am
Very cool, each time I post Bible verses it gets cut short, BlackBerry should update their twitter app
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by kennieG: 7:27am
More money to there pocket so who is losing.. we re.at the receiving end enriching them .. social media has been a torn to human flesh subconsciously
|Re: Twitter Expands Display Name To 50 Characters by smithsydny(m): 7:31am
Nonsense people make una leave am
