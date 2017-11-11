₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:07am
Nollywood film maker, Zeb Ejiro who declared his political move as“the beginning of a new journey in his life", has disclosed he will be declaring his 2019 political ambition on the 2nd of February, 2018.
According to him, it would be done at his home town Ozoro in Isoko Local Government Area, Delta State.
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by ayorhmeeday(m): 10:15am
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by Ekugbeh(m): 10:27am
Check his left hand.
What is he coverin
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by nototribalist: 12:48pm
Oga quietly go chop the money wey you don make from films.
Because in Nigeria, even if you're a Pope, it's just a matter of time they will label you a thief and then seize all your property. As a niger Delta man they always target our property.
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by Tbillz(m): 12:49pm
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by 9jakohai(m): 12:49pm
Oga Zeb....you are not a politician
Please continue making films....
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by lelvin(m): 12:49pm
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by kkko(m): 12:49pm
Ekugbeh:
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by Obito555(m): 12:50pm
Desmond Elliot is their inspiration..wish u well
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by davido2017(m): 12:50pm
Oga but y are u holding that tin now...
Is it too big
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:51pm
Useless man that did not take care of his mother while she was still alive. The woman suffered till she died only for this useless man and his brothers to spend millions to bury the poor woman. Money they never gave her while she was alive
God will never forgive these animals and their children will treat them the way they treated their mother.
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by albacete(m): 12:51pm
Ekugbeh:
Is it ur covering?
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by Stanleyelege(m): 12:53pm
Coconut head
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by aziaka111(m): 12:53pm
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by hillybill(m): 12:54pm
U don't just delve into politics from nowhere
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by ClassicMan202(m): 12:54pm
Hmmm, him wan take style see how Yul Edochie go take finish for anambra
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by AleAirHub(m): 12:54pm
Oga.
Quietly go enjoy your money & save yourself from dirt dramas involve in politics
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by talk2percy(m): 1:07pm
Oga, as u dey like this so?? Be careful o
Re: Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 by paulchineduN(m): 1:16pm
How sure are u?
How sure are u?
How sure are u
CROWNWEALTH019:
