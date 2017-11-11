Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zeb Ejiro To Declare His Political Ambition February 2018 (1374 Views)

According to him, it would be done at his home town Ozoro in Isoko Local Government Area, Delta State.



Nollywood film maker, Zeb Ejiro who declared his political move as"the beginning of a new journey in his life", has disclosed he will be declaring his 2019 political ambition on the 2nd of February, 2018.

Check his left hand.

Oga quietly go chop the money wey you don make from films.



Because in Nigeria, even if you're a Pope, it's just a matter of time they will label you a thief and then seize all your property. As a niger Delta man they always target our property. 1 Like

Oga Zeb....you are not a politician



Please continue making films.... 1 Like

Ekugbeh:

Check his left hand.



What is he coverin

Desmond Elliot is their inspiration..wish u well



Is it too big Oga but y are u holding that tin now...Is it too big

Useless man that did not take care of his mother while she was still alive. The woman suffered till she died only for this useless man and his brothers to spend millions to bury the poor woman. Money they never gave her while she was alive







God will never forgive these animals and their children will treat them the way they treated their mother.

Ekugbeh:

Check his left hand.



What is he coverin

Is it ur covering? Is it ur covering?

U don't just delve into politics from nowhere

Hmmm, him wan take style see how Yul Edochie go take finish for anambra



Quietly go enjoy your money & save yourself from dirt dramas involve in politics Oga.Quietly go enjoy your money & save yourself from dirt dramas involve in politics

Oga, as u dey like this so?? Be careful o