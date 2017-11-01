Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins (4349 Views)

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has shared screenshot of a private chat he had with scammer trying to recruit him to the "great illuminati".



The "illuminati agent" sent Don Jazzy a message which reads:

"Hello!!! Do you want to be a member of the great illuminati, and start receiving 1,000,000 monthly and be popular among others and have riches and fame.



"This is the only chance of being of the illuminati. I was sent by a Freemason high chief to bring 52 members into the illuminati. I have goten 32, so we looking for 20,, so try and be among the twenty people to be rich and famous. Whatsapp +234********89 now be a member to achieve your goals and become successful in life thanks for coming".



Don Jazzy replied:

"Uncle sir.. Just send me your account details, make I send you small thing. Quit this work. U no even sabi am."

See uppercult

all these low life scammer full everywhere..... Don the baba has gat no chill on the guy at all

Which kind fame remain for Jazzy?

U think say dem dey call him the Don for play? D guy self dey head Nigeria wing of illuminati

Iluminatti ko illumipussy Ni







Taught we was already a registered member

Best response of the year.

Hahahaha Epic and Savage from Don Baba Jay!

Settingz321:

Taught we was already a registered member

DONADAMS:

That guy go blow if e send the account details o.

Fake publicity stunt to stay relevant....same way Airforce 1 uses another moniker to comment on his post and hype himself

Abeg make u kuku go marry Linda Ikeji and born bikins jaree









Don Jazzy is gradually turning into an upcoming producer. Little wonder the scammer took advantage of his down turning career to extend a hand of fellowship to him.



If he were real, I'm sure Don Jazzy would have embraced the offer with his lips sealed. Don Jazzy is gradually turning into an upcoming producer. Little wonder the scammer took advantage of his down turning career to extend a hand of fellowship to him.If he were real, I'm sure Don Jazzy would have embraced the offer with his lips sealed. 1 Like

Nice one Don Baba. I've many sceenshots of a real Illuminati agent from the US who has been begging me to join but I refused. I even produced him & he paid my complete 500k for a track.

He should have unveil the number and tell his fans to start disturbing the number

this same bastard sent the same message to me on instagram. I just told him to chill I will join when he's dead

hardywaltz:

Abeg where the guy

I wan join send me 500,000 naira for application form 1 Like