₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,577 members, 3,905,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins (4349 Views)
Man Wants To Introduce Reekado Banks To Illuminati. See Singer's Response / Comedian Chief Obi And His $1million VomozFlex Endorsement Deal (Pictures) / Tonto Dikeh Flees With Son, Husband’s Properties Document Worth $1million (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by DavidTheGeek: 10:16am
SOUCE: http://www.naijajamalert.com.ng/2017/11/illuminati-comes-for-don-jazzy-.html
#NaijaMusicAmebo
lalasticlala, myd44
3 Likes
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Ekugbeh(m): 10:31am
See uppercult
10 Likes
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:46am
Don the baba has gat no chill on the guy at all all these low life scammer full everywhere.....
6 Likes
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Donshemzy1234: 11:33am
Lol. Make ein go meet bobrisky
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Xerox01(m): 11:41am
Badass response
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by owomida1: 1:03pm
Which kind fame remain for Jazzy?
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by BruncleZuma: 1:03pm
Yeye dey smell
If you no take time that account join Twitter today...
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by jonnytad(m): 1:03pm
U think say dem dey call him the Don for play? D guy self dey head Nigeria wing of illuminati
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by freeman95(m): 1:03pm
Iluminatti ko illumipussy Ni
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by rozayx5(m): 1:03pm
21 savage
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Settingz321(m): 1:03pm
Taught we was already a registered member
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by wiseking120(m): 1:03pm
Best response of the year.
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by hardywaltz(m): 1:03pm
Abeg where the guy
I wan join
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by deebrain(m): 1:03pm
ouch.
That's gonna hurt.
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by modelmike7(m): 1:04pm
Hahahaha Epic and Savage from Don Baba Jay!
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by DONADAMS(m): 1:04pm
third to comment!
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by modelmike7(m): 1:04pm
Settingz321:
Na u register am na!
smh
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by HealthWealthy(m): 1:04pm
Sharp man
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by modelmike7(m): 1:05pm
DONADAMS:Hahahahaha, for number 25
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by jrerico1(m): 1:05pm
That guy go blow if e send the account details o.
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Infajay(m): 1:05pm
....
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by glosplendid(f): 1:05pm
This one na Gee guy's work
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by pweshboi(m): 1:05pm
lol, Don baba J... I get one cloth Wey I keep for you all this while
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Factfinder1(f): 1:06pm
Fake publicity stunt to stay relevant....same way Airforce 1 uses another moniker to comment on his post and hype himself
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by emmabest2000(m): 1:06pm
Don and gara gara ...
Abeg make u kuku go marry Linda Ikeji and born bikins jaree
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by UbanmeUdie: 1:06pm
Don Jazzy is gradually turning into an upcoming producer. Little wonder the scammer took advantage of his down turning career to extend a hand of fellowship to him.
If he were real, I'm sure Don Jazzy would have embraced the offer with his lips sealed.
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by shammah1(m): 1:06pm
Nice one Don Baba. I've many sceenshots of a real Illuminati agent from the US who has been begging me to join but I refused. I even produced him & he paid my complete 500k for a track.
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by Lamzee(m): 1:07pm
He should have unveil the number and tell his fans to start disturbing the number
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by praiseneofingz(m): 1:07pm
this same bastard sent the same message to me on instagram. I just told him to chill I will join when he's dead
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by sukkot: 1:08pm
hardywaltz:send me 500,000 naira for application form
1 Like
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by marvin902(m): 1:08pm
this format still dey exist
|Re: "Illuminati Agent" Offers Don Jazzy $1million If He Joins by jashar(f): 1:09pm
I Am Ready To Get Married Again – Kenny Saint Brown / Evicted Ethiopian BBA Housemate Betty To Be Sued For Having Sex In The House / Meet Lebron James’ Bride
Viewing this topic: justiniyke(m), Davedoz(m), Nasri100(m), uzomachukwudiuto, ehisbrainy, kenex4ever(m), markjay23(m), oluwazoba25, pboiskinpy(m), ABJDOT(m), obawinner(m), Lanre12388(m), burkingx(f), bangist, myners007, 6tuz2468(m), gamaliel2luv, olusledge, topgun98, harmbhrosz(m), labodeolu(m), hillybill(m), ibrahim286, alexsamjnr(m), wiseone10, bigpicture001, blaqkyla(f), amokeme(f), ONESON1(m), DonCandido, HyconMojo(m), kkash(m), Jcob(m), CharlesAA, SensualMan, Axelrod(m), Teeisaac(m), olaayodeji08, chizm, kmcutez(f), Sheun001(m), Omobolaji19(m), bolar12(m), bestocrat, vital94(m), gbengusey(m), Smartlux(m), correctguy101(m), kingori, izublingz(m), unofficial(m), Ken55ng, Shinapraise(m), dapsin999(m), sleazy5(m), horladeji80(m), LeylowDee, Masudzubair(m), srgbolahan, oyoofong(m), choicesam, Polymath56, bibelo, olascottpeter(m), bastian5050(m), Cope1(m), midps007(m), petrust, biodun95, babalaredo, mrajims(m), delequake(m), sandypees, oneitalia, defemz(m), dhebz2pon(m), Yehman1(m), Bablarry(m), niquidanner(m), mrobruche, spadar4u, Parisfran(f), adims4sure, nwafeje, ebijimi7(m), noblealuu, haxan919(m), Ibyno(m), Dudu111, Donald3d(m), Donexy16(m), DrVector(m), chukelvin(m), patoski39(m), oluwasegun007(m), skot, iamsparrow(m), JimIbanga, toideve(m), stone316, combo10, BossOluwendy(m), leditexy(m), Nurtay(m), Adaomalight(f), SIGE(m), Emperor88, bullabawz77(m), BigSarah(f), Raphaelll(m), Ajebusta(m), ogonor(m), Anietie1, obaataaokpaewu, Jonlafrika(m), Ijaya123, annur77(m), Starkid3010(m), Joephat(m), Feelinso(m), IgedeBushBoy(m), isaacology3000(m), KingsleySmart, Hykis(m), sleekymag(m), Simeon590, phemmyjola, Yippsy(m), Meetmeat(m), groovie(m), delpee(f), Mcmee(m), NAMESABI(m), ohgaee, survchris, nigeriapolitics(f), Biafra1000, masam(m), tigonana, malache(m), okeypeters91(m), gambus007(m), greatseed, 76fa, Enigmaticprof, cokefanta, Lagusta(m), conscienceman4, BCISLTD, phranq30(m), Aryordeji, AngelicBeing, HeGeMon(m), aalangel(f), danie09(m), Explorers(m), greatdude, Abiajiga, Sponge3(m), Donshemzy1234, Slickszoom, borngeologist(m), olanshi(m), Bostin(m), Tdarry, davidflipcy5856, bigybanty10(m), Donsammi(m), zeelo2014, Donchinex(m), kriss27(m), UrRealG, edogu(m), B3sty, badmanschatz, sp2002(m), cyberguy72(m), SANYAOLA(m), narorose, majekdom2, Ololade1999, Babysnow1, Teewhy2, fabian063(m), wonlasewonimi, remymartini, laureldee, morax101(m), netbizFerdinand, mysteryman2014, mdrich(m), sondi, josfamdl(m), rayobaba(m), Mistahmiles, Nwaisuochi(m), chocho28, abrahym(m), lyrical(m), Austineonyeka, omemero(m), excellgraphics(m), businessempire, beambally, Deen4all, Stevwonders, processrxtn, 2ScrewsLoose, able24(m), StreetKingEnt, forreelinc, chrisseun(m), Kamusty, liljboy10, skitkid2(m) and 342 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18