DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by Sakie: 10:20am
Billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter and disk jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola,popularly known as DJ cuppy celebrates her 25th birthday today.
Drop your birthday wishes guys


Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NairalandCS(m): 10:25am
Congratulobia.

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by yungmoney447(m): 10:27am
HBD to anichebe ex and new signing for anthony joshua...wish you more 25yrs on earth.

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:40am
Okay
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by DopeBoss(m): 10:41am
Hbd Dear..Llnpgrin
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by iamJ: 10:43am
why does she have ugly friends?


Done on purpose so she will look beautiful

#No Filter Attitude

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by DopeBoss(m): 10:45am
iamJ:
why does she have ugly friends?

#No Filter Attitude
Why Dnt U Call Her To Confirmundecided...Here's Her Mobile No +23490485731648

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by Elnino4ladies: 11:05am
HBD my future wife

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:07pm
Low key this girl has plenty breast oh shocked shocked

Nofavors will like this

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NoFavors: 12:10pm
LadyGoddiva:
Low key this girl has plenty breast oh shocked shocked

Nofavor.s will like this
That's why I follow her on IG tongue

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:11pm
Mumu perv
That's the one you like
I don chop by the way grin
NoFavors:
That's why I follow her on IG tongue
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NoFavors: 12:21pm
LadyGoddiva:
Mumu perv
That's the one you like
I don chop by the way grin
Amala? cry cry cry
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:24pm
No bread angry
NoFavors:
Amala? cry cry cry

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NoFavors: 12:25pm
LadyGoddiva:
No bread angry
mtcheeeeeeew is that one food? Abeg go sleep joor

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:27pm
About to
NoFavors:
mtcheeeeeeew is that one food? Abeg go sleep joor
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NoFavors: 12:28pm
LadyGoddiva:
About to
You're such a lazy girl. That's why you can't get man on nairaland. No wifey material in you
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:29pm
embarassed cry
NoFavors:
You're such a lazy girl. That's why you can't get man on nairaland. No wifey material in you
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by NoFavors: 12:30pm
LadyGoddiva:
embarassed cry
how can a lady be sleeping this time on a Saturday?
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:31pm
Don't judge me angry
NoFavors:
how can a lady be sleeping this time on a Saturday?
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by Flashh: 1:21pm
Inferiority complex, is when they keeps on tagging "Billionaire's daughter" in same sentence with her name.

"DJ Cuppy" is enough. Or you choose "Billionaire's daughter" instead.

Hmm. (op) had modified it.

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by modelmike7(m): 1:22pm
Hate or love her....
she's made for life!!

Happy birthday beautiful bae!
Have a blast!!

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by BruncleZuma: 1:23pm
Who cares?
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:23pm
grin And she don chop big thing from anichebe at what age shocked

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by phemmyajib(m): 1:23pm
This girl go well o!

Happy Birthday
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by Foodforthought(m): 1:23pm
.
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by modelmike7(m): 1:24pm
BruncleZuma:
Who cares?
Dettol cares.....
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by freeman95(m): 1:24pm
This girl be like those girls way go deh cry deh suck peniss cheesy


Why that her black fiend boyfriend no deh there??

I mean that long neck boy...

Mr hard

Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by krestup: 1:26pm
ok
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by helphelp: 1:26pm
It's ok
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by CocoBee(m): 1:27pm
Rich, Brainy and Pretty. What a perfect combo
Re: DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) by pmc01(m): 1:27pm
Where's Tekno?

