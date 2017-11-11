Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today (Pictures) (17453 Views)

Drop your birthday wishes guys





Source:

Billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter and disk jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola,popularly known as DJ cuppy celebrates her 25th birthday today.

Congratulobia. 5 Likes 1 Share

HBD to anichebe ex and new signing for anthony joshua...wish you more 25yrs on earth.

Hbd Dear..Llnp

why does she have ugly friends?





Done on purpose so she will look beautiful



#No Filter Attitude 10 Likes

iamJ:

why does she have ugly friends?





Why Dnt U Call Her To Confirm ...Here's Her Mobile No +23490485731648

HBD my future wife 3 Likes





Low key this girl has plenty breast oh

LadyGoddiva:

Low key this girl has plenty breast oh



That's why I follow her on IG



That's the one you like

I don chop by the way NoFavors:

Mumu perv
That's the one you like
I don chop by the way

LadyGoddiva:

Mumu perv

That's the one you like

Amala?

NoFavors:

Amala? No bread 1 Like

LadyGoddiva:

mtcheeeeeeew is that one food? Abeg go sleep joor

NoFavors:

mtcheeeeeeew is that one food? Abeg go sleep joor About to

LadyGoddiva:

You're such a lazy girl. That's why you can't get man on nairaland. No wifey material in you

NoFavors:

You're such a lazy girl. That's why you can't get man on nairaland. No wifey material in you

LadyGoddiva:

how can a lady be sleeping this time on a Saturday?

NoFavors:

how can a lady be sleeping this time on a Saturday? Don't judge me

Inferiority complex, is when they keeps on tagging "Billionaire's daughter" in same sentence with her name.



"DJ Cuppy" is enough. Or you choose "Billionaire's daughter" instead.



Hmm. (op) had modified it. 12 Likes 1 Share

Hate or love her....

she's made for life!!



Happy birthday beautiful bae!

Have a blast!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Who cares?

And she don chop big thing from anichebe at what age

This girl go well o!



Happy Birthday

BruncleZuma:

Dettol cares.....







Why that her black fiend boyfriend no deh there??



I mean that long neck boy...



This girl be like those girls way go deh cry deh suck peniss
Why that her black fiend boyfriend no deh there??
I mean that long neck boy...
Mr hard

Rich, Brainy and Pretty. What a perfect combo