Students in Switzerland have developed a prototype called Scewo, a wheelchair that can climb stairs by incorporating 3 components of traction.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWctJ58293k



The combination of the agility and comfort of two big wheels to drive around on flat ground and the robustness of tracks to overcome curbs and climb stairs is unique.The rubber tracks allow to smoothly go up and downstairs in a safe manner.



It is still a demonstration prototype and under active development.



Source: https://scewo.ch

Cc Lalasticlala Students in Switzerland have developed a prototype called Scewo, a wheelchair that can climb stairs by incorporating 3 components of traction.The combination of the agility and comfort of two big wheels to drive around on flat ground and the robustness of tracks to overcome curbs and climb stairs is unique.The rubber tracks allow to smoothly go up and downstairs in a safe manner.It is still a demonstration prototype and under active development.google.comCc Lalasticlala 11 Likes 3 Shares

great 1 Like

HIS WHEEL CHAIR MUST BE VERY EXPENSIVE 3 Likes

Moneytins but can it climb that staircase of lagos houses that Is like circle form.i mean the ones that can allow one personat a time 5 Likes

Meanwhile students in the University of Ibadan for example are still advocating for more student unionism and the ability to wear bikinis and bumshot to lectures 30 Likes

innovative technology

I will Buy this for Our Jubril from Sudan.

I'm impressed...



Truly,Engineers are problem solvers... 4 Likes

jdluv:

Moneytins but can it climb that staircase of lagos houses that Is like circle form.i mean the ones that can allow one personat a time



you mean spiral staircase you mean spiral staircase 3 Likes 1 Share

tahoe:





you mean spiral staircase yes da one it makes me dizzy yes da one it makes me dizzy

tahoe:







you mean spiral staircase them no born am well make e climb this kind staircase them no born am well make e climb this kind staircase 1 Like

awesome

and one boy from Auchi polytechnic designed a crap he called a car.

Wow!! What a great idea!! The potentials are enormous. It would be quite useful in hospitals, as disabled patients can easily be moved up and down the staircase with minimal effort. When will it go into production?? The potentials are enormous. It would be quite useful in hospitals, as disabled patients can easily be moved up and down the staircase with minimal effort. When will it go into production?? 3 Likes

maleekfrenzy:

them no born am well make e climb this kind staircase wait johr dis one na prototype abi u've forgotten what the o.p said wait johr dis one na prototype abi u've forgotten what the o.p said

That thing is not as easy as it looks trust me

Wheelchair abi staircasecrusader.... Na mini private car b dis 1 Like

Adeoba10:

Wheelchair abi staircasecrusader.... Na mini private car b dis Lol. For real Lol. For real

May GOD continue to bless the whites, since they know how to apply their God's Given Talent. 1 Like

america wonder....me wey think say things don finish to invent

Hope President Mugabe and even IBB have already bought theirs including our Bubu maself

Ayefele should get one 1 Like

That's a good development

Its a great innovation

Technology is bae!

Wow, if only one pastorpreneurs like Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo, Mouka and Odukoya can spend our tithes in buying this for the lame instead of staging miracles, they'd have been well appreciated. I love developed countries.

Necessity is the mother of innovation.

And Nigerians are busy fighting for tithe, and praying and hoping for things like this to manufacture themselves 1 Like

EVILFOREST:

May GOD continue to bless the whites, since they know how to apply their God's Given Talent. and may he continue to curse the blacks who bless his name every day and begging him for direction to use their senses and may he continue to curse the blacks who bless his name every day and begging him for direction to use their senses 1 Like

banjo022:

and one boy from Auchi polytechnic designed a crap he called a car. Nah small small e dey start. Show me yours Nah small small e dey start. Show me yours

The world is moving forward, yet Nigerians are still busy praying to God to give them money! Some are sowing seeds, paying tithes and acting foolish, unknown to them, all these gestures won't yeild a thing!! Do you how much the inventors of this novel wheelchair will make out of this?