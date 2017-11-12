₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by Automotive1(m): 1:55pm On Nov 11
Students in Switzerland have developed a prototype called Scewo, a wheelchair that can climb stairs by incorporating 3 components of traction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWctJ58293k
The combination of the agility and comfort of two big wheels to drive around on flat ground and the robustness of tracks to overcome curbs and climb stairs is unique.The rubber tracks allow to smoothly go up and downstairs in a safe manner.
It is still a demonstration prototype and under active development.
Source: https://scewo.ch
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by ololadeking(m): 1:57pm On Nov 11
great
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by GloriaNinja(f): 2:02pm On Nov 11
HIS WHEEL CHAIR MUST BE VERY EXPENSIVE
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by jdluv(f): 2:24pm On Nov 11
Moneytins but can it climb that staircase of lagos houses that Is like circle form.i mean the ones that can allow one personat a time
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by matrixme(m): 2:37pm On Nov 11
Meanwhile students in the University of Ibadan for example are still advocating for more student unionism and the ability to wear bikinis and bumshot to lectures
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by FunspoT(m): 2:54pm On Nov 11
innovative technology
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by UchaNwababa: 3:37pm On Nov 11
I will Buy this for Our Jubril from Sudan.
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by Aldebaran(m): 3:56pm On Nov 11
I'm impressed...
Truly,Engineers are problem solvers...
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by tahoe(m): 4:32pm On Nov 11
jdluv:
you mean spiral staircase
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by jdluv(f): 4:49pm On Nov 11
tahoe:yes da one it makes me dizzy
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by maleekfrenzy(m): 5:21pm On Nov 11
tahoe:them no born am well make e climb this kind staircase
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by McBeal10(f): 6:22pm On Nov 11
awesome
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by banjo022(m): 6:22pm On Nov 11
and one boy from Auchi polytechnic designed a crap he called a car.
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by laudate: 6:53pm On Nov 11
Automotive1:
Wow!! What a great idea!! The potentials are enormous. It would be quite useful in hospitals, as disabled patients can easily be moved up and down the staircase with minimal effort. When will it go into production??
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by sirgalahad26(m): 6:54pm On Nov 11
maleekfrenzy:wait johr dis one na prototype abi u've forgotten what the o.p said
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by jerryunit48: 7:07pm On Nov 11
That thing is not as easy as it looks trust me
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by Adeoba10(m): 7:09pm On Nov 11
Wheelchair abi staircasecrusader.... Na mini private car b dis
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by Jay542(m): 7:12pm On Nov 11
Adeoba10:Lol. For real
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by EVILFOREST: 7:45pm On Nov 11
May GOD continue to bless the whites, since they know how to apply their God's Given Talent.
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by DONADAMS(m): 8:32pm On Nov 11
america wonder....me wey think say things don finish to invent
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by CornelG(m): 9:02pm On Nov 11
Hope President Mugabe and even IBB have already bought theirs including our Bubu maself
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by veekid(m): 9:20pm On Nov 11
Ayefele should get one
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by stillondmatter: 2:04am
That's a good development
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by Mynky: 7:15am
Its a great innovation
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by modelmike7(m): 7:20am
Technology is bae!
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by OtemSapien: 7:20am
Wow, if only one pastorpreneurs like Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo, Mouka and Odukoya can spend our tithes in buying this for the lame instead of staging miracles, they'd have been well appreciated. I love developed countries.
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by modelmike7(m): 7:21am
Necessity is the mother of innovation.
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:22am
And Nigerians are busy fighting for tithe, and praying and hoping for things like this to manufacture themselves
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by DKJaleel: 7:22am
EVILFOREST:and may he continue to curse the blacks who bless his name every day and begging him for direction to use their senses
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by khome(f): 7:24am
banjo022:Nah small small e dey start. Show me yours
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by uyplus(m): 7:37am
The world is moving forward, yet Nigerians are still busy praying to God to give them money! Some are sowing seeds, paying tithes and acting foolish, unknown to them, all these gestures won't yeild a thing!! Do you how much the inventors of this novel wheelchair will make out of this?
|Re: This Wheelchair Has No Problem With Climbing The Stairs Whatsoever by mccoy47(m): 7:43am
And our 9ja students are smoking igbo n doing yahoo
