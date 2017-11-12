₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,855 members, 3,907,200 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs (5539 Views)
Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Appointed As UNILAG Vice-Chancellor / Kaduna Polytechnic Expells Students For Exam Malpractice (Full List) / FGGC, Akure Cooks Pick Pads Of Students For "Ritual Purposes" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by 8faculty: 4:22pm On Nov 11
In a bid to check drug abuse on campus, the University of Lagos has provided a drug test kit in its medical centre to examine students suspected to be on hard drugs.
Prof. Rahaman Bello, outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the institution, confirmed this at a forum with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Bello said that the initiative was necessary because drug abuse was on the increase in the nation’s tertiary institutions.
“Drug abuse is a major problem for every institution, particularly, those in the cities. We have gone ahead in the University of Lagos to address it.
“With the test kit, anyone who is suspected, his or her urine or blood depending on what we want to do, is collected for test.
“The thing about drug is that when you take it, it will be in your blood for a long time, so you cannot say , I did not use it once the test kit detects it.
“Before, we start using the test kit, everyone we picked denied using drug since we could not find any evidence,” he said.
See also I’m Not Up to 20 Years, My Mum Shields Me from Stubborn Male Admirers- Nigerian Lady http://www.millitime.com/im-not-20-years-mum-shields-stubborn-male-admirers/
According to him, with the test kit, the university has been able to pin down victims, but granted them amnesty.
He said that although the university’s regulation provided that any student found dealing with drug should be expelled, the management had to warn and rehabilitate them.
“With the rehabilitation, the victims are given two or three semesters to ‘get clean’. By this, we mean they will visit the medical centre on monthly basis to get tested.
“If after two or three visits, you are found clean, we will admit you back to the system, if not you are sent out.
“This we do not to unnecessarily punish them, but to assist them to find a way to regain themselves,” he said.
Bello said that about 100 students of the university were detected to be using hard drugs in 2016.
Source : https://www.millitime.com/unilag-begins-testing-students-hard-drugs/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Sheun001(m): 5:07pm On Nov 11
dedicate this FTC to all manure fans
this season nah 4-0
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by skimmy005: 6:57pm On Nov 11
weed is life
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Goldeno(m): 8:07pm On Nov 11
hmmm ok
were we suppose to expect something different
1 Like
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by matterazzi1(m): 12:37am
Nice initiative.
8 Likes
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by webincomeplus(m): 4:39am
First it was "UNILAG is the only university in Nigeria with permanent accreditation for law".
Next, it was "UNILAG becomes first Nigerian University to get a TV license".
Now, it's the first Nigerian University to start testing students for use of hard drugs.
Who else thinks UNILAG really deserves all the hype it gets? I'm not asking bloody haters.
18 Likes
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Gbadegesin19(m): 7:14am
Igbo
Trams
Codeine..
Say no drugs!
Anyways.
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by modelmike7(m): 7:14am
GIVE IT UP FOR OUR...........
LEADERS OF TOMORROW !!
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by jamexborn(m): 7:14am
Awon Omo Wobey
Greatest Nigerian Students!!
Gbo gbo
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Timoleon(m): 7:14am
Now dat I have booked space, I have nothing to add to the topic!
1 Like
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by smithsydny(m): 7:15am
Umu codine carry go
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by GreenMavro: 7:16am
dy will catch more..
soon we go dy test out politician for hard drugs, weytin dy happen for Rivers I no understand
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16am
Just like I said before,
Unilag is no more a citadel of learning but now a training ground for perverse showbiz and sundry vices.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by BlowBack: 7:16am
Marijuana is NOT a hard drug.
2 Likes
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by rottenPussy(f): 7:17am
Issa serious something
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by ashkenking: 7:17am
Dats uni for u
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Plasmbob1: 7:17am
Good move. Hard drugs has eaten deep into the minds of a lot of youth in tertiary institutions.
Some even mix different brands(without considering consequences) just to show off their drinking capacities.
Only God can save the upcoming generation.
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by SomeoneNice: 7:18am
V.C--What r dey drugging themselves for
Me--- To sing FIA by Davido in d exam hall....
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by sbashir10: 7:18am
Which kinda of hard drugs.
Coke
Marijuana
Sk
Tramadol
Rephnol
Diesel
Codeine
Or which one
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by vicola0281: 7:18am
make them come EKiti
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by MhisTahrah: 7:18am
Awon omo wobe will not like this.Nice one from unilag.
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by hanassholesolo: 7:18am
only 100? them try na
1 Like
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by kingsley3218(m): 7:18am
webincomeplus:Before UNILAG thought of this idea,so many private universities in the country have put it to use. Why do you think they expel students in private universities on a constant basis? That's cos some of them test positive to drug tests when being suspected, so, UNILAG should brag about being the first public university to do so and not the First in Nigeria as u think.
3 Likes
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by 2shure: 7:22am
eyin
omo
wobe
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by phoenix23401(m): 7:25am
This bad belle op sha doesn't want the unilag tv gist to digest at all... Mtcheew, unilag and hard drugs tho, ozolua people wld occupy 60percent, 20 percent from high rise and ransome kuti, the rest from eni njoku shodeinde and elkanemi
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Handsomebeing(m): 7:29am
Good development. FG should do same with the worst police in the world too.
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Jaideyone(m): 7:29am
NwaAmaikpe:so because 100 out of an estimate of 40,000 students or more tested positive to drugs in 2016 the whole system is bad. you need a knock on the head for this level of foolishness.
I believe one day you will make sense
1 Like
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Tuham(m): 7:32am
Oh...
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by mccoy47(m): 7:35am
Just 100?
They should go to FUTO, they would think their test kit is broken to a default +ve
2 Likes
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by Shakushaku1(m): 7:37am
Pere!
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by 2chainzz(m): 7:38am
webincomeplus:NDA has been doing that for ages broza
|Re: 100 Students Caught As UNILAG Begins Testing Students For Hard Drugs by just2endowed: 7:41am
I don't know what students gain in this hard drugs.
It's a welcome development from the institution.
/ 13 Things You Won't Believe You Didn't Know / Pls Can I Combine WAEC GCE With NECO GCE
Viewing this topic: alan056, Blazing8, Evidence1000(m), nizetee, EYIBLESSN(m), Alonzoh, Truthbtold1, deeLima86(m), lebienconnu, muderkid(m), raziboi(m), JhaayYoung, Manlikepapply, iamjavadem, samnijazz, opeyemmmy(m), XX01(f), sheylarhh(m), finebois(m), Abubanty, Stbottle(m), drdams, Thimm1(m), Yhemzie(m), alukotope, xammy(m), musa234(m), bolakale30(m), arowstev2000, crestedaguiyi, Lakebridge, prdjgood(m), SweetJoystick(m), dreso and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9