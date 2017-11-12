₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by InternetGenius(m): 5:08pm On Nov 11
Diamond Bank Plc has officially announced a new USSD short code to carry out transactions offline without internet connection. The new USSD short code is being launched to reduce the queue on the ATM Post and help you carry out simple transactions right on your bed instead of visiting the hail.
Before now, Diamond Bank official Android app has been always there for simple and easy transactions like pay for bills, transfer money, buy airtime and data for yourself or friend but all these requires internet connection before carring out any transaction.
The new Diamond Bank ussd short code is *426#
The self service platform is designed to help you carry out some important transaction from the comfort of your home without internet connection.
Below is what you can do with the new Diamond Bank short code.
>> Check your Bank Account balance
>> Transfer funds/money to other banks
>> Buy Airtime/credits on all networks and recharge for others as well.
>> Request for debit card
>> Change your banking Pin.
NB: The short code works for all Diamond Bank customers. You must dial the code on the sim used in opening the account (the phone number that is linked with your Diamond Bank account).
It doesn't require any internet connection before it can work as it's a total offline banking platform making it a better alternative to the mobile app that requires internet connection before it can work or perform any transaction.
How To Activate Your Line For Diamond Bank USSD Banking Platform
Make sure you have the sim that is linked to your Diamond Bank account. Then continue with the steps below;
1. Dial *426# on the sim that is linked to your Diamond Bank account.
2. Enter the last 6-digit of your ATM card number and send.
3. After that, enter your Account Number and send.
4. Now, you will be asked to Create a new 4-digit Mobile Pin (MPIN), so choose a pin you can remember easily whenever you want to transact with the USSD code.
5. That's all. After that, you'll get a message telling you Registration Successful.
Have you activated yours? Please share this post with friends.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:17pm On Nov 11
They're just introducing this?
Well, better late than never
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by InternetGenius(m): 6:51pm On Nov 11
YoungRichRuler:Yea they just introduced it today.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by Franky826: 11:59pm On Nov 11
Diamond Bank have greatly improved.
This is innovation and every entrepreneur should imbibe this
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by jerrybakermillz(m): 7:27am
Kkk..
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by speaktome(m): 7:28am
#MyDiamond
#MyBank
#MySignature
#MyBusiness
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by TashaGirl: 7:28am
Nice idea guys.
We are coming
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by modelmike7(m): 7:29am
Competition is really good for the consumers! !
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by bobbybrains(m): 7:30am
I think I can now open an account with them since they have gotten sense or lemme watch them small so that they won't scam me.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by Wizberg12(m): 7:30am
This is good
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by lloydpras: 7:30am
*822# still the best (Sterling)
E never fail me before .
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by waxworld: 7:30am
Diamond your bank. Baxi box. Working perfect. All accessories still in place. 80k. Whatsapp 08023895117
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by speaktome(m): 7:31am
InternetGenius:
Its not today they introduced it.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by yomalex(m): 7:31am
okay o
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by fajbam216: 7:32am
Very poor of diamond. Can only transfer 20000 daily .they r not ready for mobile banking yet coupled with their dysfunctional atm
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by prince2blinks(m): 7:32am
Banks Make una allow person save Money na.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by M14A1: 7:33am
Old stuff
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by Oblongata: 7:34am
My diamond app works wonder for me, thanks but no....
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by vicfy(m): 7:34am
Franky826:Anambra man will say "Ndi n'eje uka n'nka" ....meaning "people who go to church at old age"
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by echelons(m): 7:34am
This is awesome.
Easy banking all the way.
Diamond, my Bank.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by M14A1: 7:34am
InternetGenius:Nope not today
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by iDROID: 7:36am
GT Bank's *737# is still the best out there. The only downside is the fact they charge anytime you dial the USSD code on Glo. But that aside, I can comfortably transact on the go. Bad internet who?
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by TI1919(m): 7:36am
This is old story with UBA
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by GreenMavro: 7:39am
Wema bank *945# is still the best
I enjoy their cash on the go feature...u don't need a debit card to withdraw from the ATM
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by 3html: 7:41am
Yeah.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by emeijeh(m): 7:41am
Na now day break?
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by gift01: 7:41am
The rubbish has 20k as its daily maximum transfer limit. What utter nonsense. GT Bank offers 200k as its daily maximum. Ain't favourable for a biz man. Na students package be dis
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by mrworldwide1(m): 7:42am
ive been using this for 3 months now
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by nduboss(m): 7:42am
Late comer Na now dem wakeup good for dem
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by nduboss(m): 7:43am
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by RitzyPrince(m): 7:44am
not new though. been using this for a very long time.
|Re: Diamond Bank Introduces *426# USSD Code For Easy Banking by EmmaLege: 7:44am
Nice guys
