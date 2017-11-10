₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,966 members, 3,907,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) (6357 Views)
Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone / Comedian Mr. Jollof Booed Off Stage At Funnybone's Show / Comedian Mr. Patrick: They Told My American Wife I Married Her For Green Card (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by GistMoreTV: 8:11pm On Nov 11
The popular comedian bought himself a Mercedes SUV. Big congrats to him...
https://www.gistmore.com/comedian-mr-patrick-buys-new-suv-photos
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 8:35pm On Nov 11
Hope it's not one of those his dry jokes again!
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 8:42pm On Nov 11
LMAO nigga is funny as fvck
6 Likes
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Addictedtodrugs: 8:44pm On Nov 11
Today is Sunday , I went to church and I prayed for everyone to be happy and very rich ..... if you want to claim this prayer , just LIKE but if you don’t need the prayer you can keep scrolling , everyone don’t have to be rich ...
Happy Sunday guys
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by okonja(m): 9:54pm On Nov 11
Are sure its not a joke?
5 Likes
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by potbelly(m): 11:04pm On Nov 11
Person pose for back and front of car...
He no enter o...
Una say hin Don buy new car... Issokay...
Atleast igwe Tupac own better. He enter that car wan pop champagne dey shout Amo shine... Haters shove it up your ass...
We no even know if say na him get that ride sef
18 Likes
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:08pm On Nov 11
See what that nairalander that exposed apostle and daniella okeke eyaff cause! Every nigeria celebrity now covers their plate number
Who knows maybe the SUV was registered in one female pastor's name!
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by futuremrzjude(f): 11:12pm On Nov 11
That his "green card" wife/maga is starting to pay
1 Like
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 2:41am
futuremrzjude:
Lame af!!
So everyone that marries an American is after green card?!
Well, he had even talked about your type in an interview after his wedding...
Lame af!!
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by badmanschatz: 6:50am
Congrats my paddy!! We must pop am this time around.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by futuremrzjude(f): 11:41am
modelmike7:Seems to me you are the lame one here
1 Like
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 2:27pm
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Ronnicute(m): 2:28pm
Looks old to me
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:28pm
Is that an SUV or a piece of salvaged junk gotten almost for free from Auction Export?
I blame VIO, Road Safety and Custom officials for allowing anyone drive this object of hazard.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Siddeek: 2:29pm
And so? I doesn't change anything
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Caseless: 2:29pm
At least, he has a car.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by chloroform: 2:29pm
why do people cover their plates number ?
Anybody to help out!
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 2:29pm
I doubt it.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:29pm
Congratulations bros, next is Range Rover thank for patronizing Mercedes benz
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Caseless: 2:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:no come post rubbish later.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by YesNo: 2:30pm
And?
What is the news in that?
I mean... it would have been newsworthy if he bought a submarine or jet but he bought a car which every hardworking Nigerian man or woman should have.
well, we live in an economy where we still celebrate buying a car as a huge achievement.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:30pm
Congratulations bros, next is Range Rover thanks for patronizing Mercedes benz
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by YesNo: 2:30pm
And?
What is the news in that?
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Caseless: 2:30pm
chloroform:you can be traced.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by onyidonaldson(m): 2:30pm
sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly 340/$
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by holluwai(m): 2:30pm
Igbalode benz
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Caseless: 2:31pm
futuremrzjude:why that Jude too de get sugar mummy sef
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 2:31pm
correct guy....... Nice one.
How your beautiful wifey?
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by Chevalier(m): 2:33pm
He buy SUV. So
1 Like
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by candlewax: 2:34pm
congrats brov
Augustap
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 2:35pm
2010 ML350? Choi...na like 16 million this guy spend.
Congratulations. I tap into this blessing.
|Re: Mr Patrick Buys A New SUV (Photo) by miteolu(m): 2:35pm
Op let us see the plate number to verify if he is the right owner. Most Naija Celebs swap cars or borrow cars to deceive their gullible fans.
Guys, do you notice some scratches above d plate number on the claimed new SUV.
Amaa Awards 2010 / Wizkid Assaults A Lady At Kfc / Rihanna Booed On Stage In Uk.
Viewing this topic: verygudbadguy(m), optimus09, EsanEmmanuel(m), potiglo, olumide81(m), GCFR696(m), slack, wiseone10, CaptVerida, Trinity33(m), deeniybnl(m), Suxes(m), YourGrace, Chiedu08, shanga, Sondon(m), onilpee, LordPhilip(m), emeijeh(m), Lelepeautos, bojbest(m), BabaO2, ddddon(m), Badonasty(m), ifyboy60(m), iberu001(m), DwayneGy(m), profbrainiac, lamder, damilarea2(m), kokoA(m), jamexborn(m), GovernorMaxx, spoton16, abbeylanre007, colossus2, DGenius1(m), aliumik, bytes2tera, kenraj(m), Tboiyyy, bobnatlo, Addictedtodrugs, acquisitions, geoinvestor(m), skillip(m), shigoslim(m), GENIUS18, eruchboy(m), Drogo(m), flomark, emstyne(m), just2endowed, odigilimorrison(m), moraksegz(m), richebony, BeeBeeOoh(m), jayraster, olagoke157, brightworld2(m), anyaclinton, Toks2008(m), goldedprince, chyke007(m), magnum247, bueze774, pafek(m), metronaija3, Mailthaddeus(m), sureboykris(m), nams77, tedio and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10