https://www.gistmore.com/comedian-mr-patrick-buys-new-suv-photos







The popular comedian bought himself a Mercedes SUV. Big congrats to him...

Hope it's not one of those his dry jokes again! 3 Likes

LMAO nigga is funny as fvck 6 Likes

Happy Sunday guys

Are sure its not a joke? 5 Likes





He no enter o...



Una say hin Don buy new car... Issokay...



Atleast igwe Tupac own better. He enter that car wan pop champagne dey shout Amo shine... Haters shove it up your ass...



We no even know if say na him get that ride sef Person pose for back and front of car...He no enter o...Una say hin Don buy new car... Issokay...Atleast igwe Tupac own better. He enter that car wan pop champagne dey shout Amo shine...Haters shove it up your ass...





Who knows maybe the SUV was registered in one female pastor's name! See what that nairalander that exposed apostle and daniella okeke eyaff cause! Every nigeria celebrity now covers their plate number

That his "green card" wife/maga is starting to pay 1 Like

futuremrzjude:

That his "green card" wife/maga is starting to pay

Lame af!!

So everyone that marries an American is after green card?!

Well, he had even talked about your type in an interview after his wedding...



Lame af!!So everyone that marries an American is after green card?!Well, he had even talked about your type in an interview after his wedding...

Congrats my paddy!! We must pop am this time around.

modelmike7:



Seems to me you are the lame one here

2 Likes

Looks old to me







Is that an SUV or a piece of salvaged junk gotten almost for free from Auction Export?



Is that an SUV or a piece of salvaged junk gotten almost for free from Auction Export?I blame VIO, Road Safety and Custom officials for allowing anyone drive this object of hazard.

And so? I doesn't change anything

At least, he has a car.

why do people cover their plates number ?



Anybody to help out!

I doubt it.

Congratulations bros, next is Range Rover thank for patronizing Mercedes benz

NwaAmaikpe:

no come post rubbish later.

And?









What is the news in that?



I mean... it would have been newsworthy if he bought a submarine or jet but he bought a car which every hardworking Nigerian man or woman should have.



well, we live in an economy where we still celebrate buying a car as a huge achievement.

Congratulations bros, next is Range Rover thanks for patronizing Mercedes benz

And?







What is the news in that?

chloroform:

why do people cover their plates number ?



you can be traced.

Igbalode benz

futuremrzjude:

why that Jude too de get sugar mummy sef

correct guy....... Nice one.

How your beautiful wifey?

He buy SUV. So 1 Like

congrats brov



Augustap

2010 ML350? Choi...na like 16 million this guy spend.





Congratulations. I tap into this blessing.