|Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:16pm On Nov 11
Nigerian veteran singer and former Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Edo state, Sir Victor Uwaifo has accused Simi of allegedly remixing his song ‘Joromi’ without due credit and permission.
The veteran in an interview with Vanguard said that he will not be dragging the singer Simi and composer, Jaywon to court for this, however he wished they had sought his consent before allegedly remixing the song.
“They didn’t contact me before doing a remix of Joromi but I’m like a father to them so I can’t begin to drag them to court, so let them make a living out of it, but at the same time it’s piracy. I’ve heard it too many times on different occasions. It shows the quality of the music that has come a long way. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve lived five lives (from one generation to the other), so if they want to appreciate and still appreciate me, it shows the quality of the music. It’s one thing to be an artiste and it’s another thing to stay on the scene for a long time; so I will not discourage artistes trying to remix or do another rendition of Joromi, but rather encourage them to give credit to the composer if they do.”
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by UbanmeUdie: 8:26pm On Nov 11
The blackface virus is becoming highly contagious.
Unlike blackface, Sir Victor Uwaifo is an epitome of a father and a jolly good fellow.
No hate but love and a fatherly advice for Simi and others who may wish to remix people's songs.
Sir Victor Uwaifo, a true living legend!!!
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Tolexander: 9:51pm On Nov 11
Baba, your "Joromi" and Simi's "Joromi" are two different songs and genres. Though of the same title.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by kelvinreality(m): 10:02pm On Nov 11
When did Simi remix your own version of "Joromi".
The title of your song was similar but the content was different.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by kelvinreality(m): 10:03pm On Nov 11
When did Simi remix your own version of "Joromi".
The title of your song was similar but the content was different.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by emeijeh(m): 11:00pm On Nov 11
The old man is not thinking straight again o.
#joromi1960
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Ishilove: 6:53pm
This man is truly a living legend. He probably doesn't want to drag issues with people young enough to be his grandchildren, but notwithstanding, these young thieves need to understand that piracy is a very serious offense.
Simi, take note
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Ericaikince(m): 6:57pm
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by 2O17: 6:58pm
Ok
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:58pm
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by money121(m): 6:58pm
Oya No vex
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Dollarship(m): 6:58pm
Ok
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:58pm
.This old man should be happy people are trying to revive his small legacy
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Archmed(m): 6:59pm
Thanks baba for acknowledging that the remix was done out of goodwill even though they erred.
Hallmark of a true legend!
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Hozier: 6:59pm
Ishilove:Simi and Jaywon did not remix Sir Victor Uwaifor's song, that their songs bear the same title with his song does not mean stealing. Except the song title, Simi's Joromi is completely different from Uwaifor's Joromi.
And as much as I know, there is no where in law where a song title can be copyrighted.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by givan(m): 6:59pm
Legendary Afro Act.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by emeijeh(m): 6:59pm
Ok
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by sam4(m): 6:59pm
Why he go come take permission from you?
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by GreatDreams: 6:59pm
Even in his death he should still be acknowledged, piracy is piracy, you can't plagiarize a paragraph and not face the consequences.....Simi, over to you
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by 88natzy(m): 6:59pm
Plagiarism can be broadly defined as the "wrongful appropriation" and "stealing and publication" of another author's "language, thoughts, ideas, or expressions" and the representation of them as one's own original work.
Take them to court though !!
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by miqos03: 6:59pm
just #JAILWON
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by coldsummer: 6:59pm
The song has no semblance to yours.
Free the young lady.
Juromi could be used by anyone.
You didn't patent it.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by asumo12: 7:00pm
Sue dem sir
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by sisipelebe(f): 7:00pm
Baba park well abeg, was it because they used the same title of there song as yours? The lyrics, the concept, style are totaly different from yours. That of simi is just exceptional.
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by JVgal(f): 7:00pm
I don't see how the two songs are the same
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by imami00: 7:00pm
Nice one sir
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Buharimustgo: 7:00pm
Ishilove:
I am not sure they know,surprisingly some people above are supporting him
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by slapandfall(m): 7:02pm
We all know Sir V Uwaifoh is a living legend and what he said is not out of place.
Whether you ADOPT or ADAPT, you should always reference.
Possibly what Simi could do is to calmly engage Sir V Uwaifoh and respectfully let him know she didn't think of it that way and simply say I'm sorry sir.
I think she will get his prayers and respect forever.
Its not about who is right now, its about respect and humility
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by Lexusgs430: 7:02pm
Joromi is a name....... Can't they sing with a name again?
Or is he claiming sole right to the name, Joromi?
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by xreal: 7:02pm
Dem dey job the old man all this while?
How e take resemble sef?
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by lazygal: 7:02pm
Nigerian musicians are fond of this rubbish
|Re: Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo by blackwood(m): 7:02pm
Simi did not remix his song at all, song title might be the same but both songs are different.
