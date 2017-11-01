Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi, Jaywon Remixed ‘joromi’ Without My Permission – Sir Victor Uwaifo (3440 Views)

Nigerian veteran singer and former Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Edo state, Sir Victor Uwaifo has accused Simi of allegedly remixing his song ‘Joromi’ without due credit and permission.



The veteran in an interview with Vanguard said that he will not be dragging the singer Simi and composer, Jaywon to court for this, however he wished they had sought his consent before allegedly remixing the song.



“They didn’t contact me before doing a remix of Joromi but I’m like a father to them so I can’t begin to drag them to court, so let them make a living out of it, but at the same time it’s piracy. I’ve heard it too many times on different occasions. It shows the quality of the music that has come a long way. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve lived five lives (from one generation to the other), so if they want to appreciate and still appreciate me, it shows the quality of the music. It’s one thing to be an artiste and it’s another thing to stay on the scene for a long time; so I will not discourage artistes trying to remix or do another rendition of Joromi, but rather encourage them to give credit to the composer if they do.”



The blackface virus is becoming highly contagious.





Unlike blackface, Sir Victor Uwaifo is an epitome of a father and a jolly good fellow.



No hate but love and a fatherly advice for Simi and others who may wish to remix people's songs.





Baba, your "Joromi" and Simi's "Joromi" are two different songs and genres. Though of the same title. 16 Likes 2 Shares

When did Simi remix your own version of "Joromi".

The title of your song was similar but the content was different. 6 Likes

#joromi1960 The old man is not thinking straight again o.#joromi1960 1 Like

This man is truly a living legend. He probably doesn't want to drag issues with people young enough to be his grandchildren, but notwithstanding, these young thieves need to understand that piracy is a very serious offense.



Simi, take note 11 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Oya No vex 1 Like

Ok

.This old man should be happy people are trying to revive his small legacy

Thanks baba for acknowledging that the remix was done out of goodwill even though they erred.

Hallmark of a true legend!

Ishilove:

Simi, take note Simi and Jaywon did not remix Sir Victor Uwaifor's song, that their songs bear the same title with his song does not mean stealing. Except the song title, Simi's Joromi is completely different from Uwaifor's Joromi.



Legendary Afro Act.

Ok

Why he go come take permission from you?

Even in his death he should still be acknowledged, piracy is piracy, you can't plagiarize a paragraph and not face the consequences.....Simi, over to you 1 Like

Plagiarism can be broadly defined as the "wrongful appropriation" and "stealing and publication" of another author's "language, thoughts, ideas, or expressions" and the representation of them as one's own original work.





just #JAILWON

The song has no semblance to yours.





Free the young lady.







Juromi could be used by anyone.



You didn't patent it. 2 Likes

Sue dem sir

Baba park well abeg, was it because they used the same title of there song as yours? The lyrics, the concept, style are totaly different from yours. That of simi is just exceptional. 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't see how the two songs are the same

Nice one sir

I am not sure they know,surprisingly some people above are supporting him I am not sure they know,surprisingly some people above are supporting him 2 Likes

We all know Sir V Uwaifoh is a living legend and what he said is not out of place.



Whether you ADOPT or ADAPT, you should always reference.



Possibly what Simi could do is to calmly engage Sir V Uwaifoh and respectfully let him know she didn't think of it that way and simply say I'm sorry sir.



I think she will get his prayers and respect forever.



Its not about who is right now, its about respect and humility

Joromi is a name....... Can't they sing with a name again?

Or is he claiming sole right to the name, Joromi?

Dem dey job the old man all this while?





How e take resemble sef?

Nigerian musicians are fond of this rubbish 1 Like