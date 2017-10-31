₦airaland Forum

3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 8:57pm
Hey petlanders, just got 3 more puppies to add to my already fast growing 2 making it 5 ..

1 had

1 male boerboel

And

1 mixed breed boerboel with Neapolitan


Felt like showing the cute puppies off

No one should bash my surrounding focus on the dogs grin grin grin grin

Mods do the needful pics loading
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 8:58pm
This is the male boerboel

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:01pm
The German shepherd puppy

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:03pm
Lalasticlala seun mynd44 this is the mixed breed. This dog is a terror at a young age ... He does things other dogs don't do at his age.. he gets upset when you play with him sometimes.... Strange!!!

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:04pm
Here's the three of em

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Dc4life(m): 9:42pm
Lovely
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by BruncleZuma: 9:45pm
grin grin grin grin

Let the records show that the op is the tip of a sexual organ...

Lovely puppies awwwww
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by rentAcock(m): 9:45pm
and so what?

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by mrdickhead: 9:51pm
lol just laffin at your moniker

nice puppy

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by EVILFOREST: 9:51pm
Make these DOGS no turn PIGS .....
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Boyooosa(m): 9:51pm
This makes me love dogs.
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by pocohantas(f): 9:51pm
You look like one of them already...That one with a lighter colour to be specific, I don't know what breed it is... lipsrsealed
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Jung: 9:51pm
Is this your compound at ogunjobi street?? @OP
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Aniedi30(m): 9:51pm
nice one papa dogs
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by LifeIsGuhd(f): 9:51pm
Cute puppies kiss

But it is YOU I want angry
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Jigba(f): 9:51pm
Awww, so cute

Now I want to have a pet sad
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by MostBanned: 9:51pm
Last Last them go still die as the other one died due to bad environment undecided
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by martineverest(m): 9:51pm
Both d Nairalander and his dogs look alike

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by freeman95(m): 9:51pm
Wow very fine dog


See as them deh hungry me chop


grin grin grin make person chop the roasted one with cold BEER

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by OrestesDante(m): 9:51pm
grin

Misplaced priority. Now that Christmas is coming. Where there are broiler chickens in the market?

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by lonzo(m): 9:51pm
How much for the German shepherd
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by JamesReacher(m): 9:51pm
I hate dogs but love cats !!!

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by tochivitus(m): 9:51pm
and so fvcking what?I got cute puppies too, the earlier you stop living ya life for the media the happier u will become rubbish, next please,
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Lexusgs430: 9:51pm
My pipu for calabar, go tell me say beta peppersoup meat don land ......


Congratulations .......
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Olarababy(f): 9:51pm
kk
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Opistorincos(m): 9:51pm
Just got one too
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Aghans(m): 9:51pm
the dog carry your face
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by AntiWailer: 9:51pm
Congrats Bro.

How did your Landlord allow 4 dogs in his house ?
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by MrBONE2(m): 9:51pm
ishiamu:

Here's the three of em
so cute Puppies grin
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by dyze: 9:51pm
rentAcock:
and so what?

Must u talk?

Congrats jare

Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by cecymiammy(f): 9:51pm
congrats
Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by wunmi590(m): 9:51pm
They are lovely.

