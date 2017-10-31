₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,759 members, 3,906,751 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived (2899 Views)
Boerboel Puppies For Sale, Awesome Puppies / Awesome Puppies For Sale (PH Only) / Awesome Boerboel Pups For Sale (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 8:57pm
Hey petlanders, just got 3 more puppies to add to my already fast growing 2 making it 5 ..
1 had
1 male boerboel
And
1 mixed breed boerboel with Neapolitan
Felt like showing the cute puppies off
No one should bash my surrounding focus on the dogs
Mods do the needful pics loading
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 8:58pm
This is the male boerboel
Lalasticlala seun mynd44
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:01pm
ishiamu:
The German shepherd puppy
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:03pm
Lalasticlala seun mynd44 this is the mixed breed. This dog is a terror at a young age ... He does things other dogs don't do at his age.. he gets upset when you play with him sometimes.... Strange!!!
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by ishiamu(m): 9:04pm
ishiamu:
Here's the three of em
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Dc4life(m): 9:42pm
Lovely
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by BruncleZuma: 9:45pm
Let the records show that the op is the tip of a sexual organ...
Lovely puppies awwwww
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by rentAcock(m): 9:45pm
and so what?
2 Likes
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by mrdickhead: 9:51pm
ishiamu:lol just laffin at your moniker
nice puppy
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by EVILFOREST: 9:51pm
Make these DOGS no turn PIGS .....
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Boyooosa(m): 9:51pm
This makes me love dogs.
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by pocohantas(f): 9:51pm
You look like one of them already...That one with a lighter colour to be specific, I don't know what breed it is...
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Jung: 9:51pm
Is this your compound at ogunjobi street?? @OP
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Aniedi30(m): 9:51pm
nice one papa dogs
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by LifeIsGuhd(f): 9:51pm
Cute puppies
But it is YOU I want
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Jigba(f): 9:51pm
Awww, so cute
Now I want to have a pet
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by MostBanned: 9:51pm
Last Last them go still die as the other one died due to bad environment
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by martineverest(m): 9:51pm
Both d Nairalander and his dogs look alike
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by freeman95(m): 9:51pm
Wow very fine dog
See as them deh hungry me chop
make person chop the roasted one with cold BEER
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by OrestesDante(m): 9:51pm
Misplaced priority. Now that Christmas is coming. Where there are broiler chickens in the market?
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by lonzo(m): 9:51pm
How much for the German shepherd
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by JamesReacher(m): 9:51pm
I hate dogs but love cats !!!
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by tochivitus(m): 9:51pm
and so fvcking what?I got cute puppies too, the earlier you stop living ya life for the media the happier u will become rubbish, next please,
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Lexusgs430: 9:51pm
My pipu for calabar, go tell me say beta peppersoup meat don land ......
Congratulations .......
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Olarababy(f): 9:51pm
kk
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Opistorincos(m): 9:51pm
Just got one too
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by Aghans(m): 9:51pm
the dog carry your face
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by AntiWailer: 9:51pm
Congrats Bro.
How did your Landlord allow 4 dogs in his house ?
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by MrBONE2(m): 9:51pm
ishiamu:so cute Puppies
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by dyze: 9:51pm
rentAcock:
Must u talk?
Congrats jare
1 Like
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by cecymiammy(f): 9:51pm
congrats
|Re: 3 More Awesome Puppies Just Arrived by wunmi590(m): 9:51pm
They are lovely.
Attention All Poultry Farmers In Nigeria..... / Willing To Provide / Buy Fresh Big Eggs, Broilers, Cages Of All Kinds Etc At A Cheaper Prize
Viewing this topic: Lukmann(m), dharmie2014(m), dani1luv, ninjasta, Corn99(m), haxan919(m), Truthisit, gbengaoyeladun(m), Alariiwo, Edgarated(m), ayowonder(m), harmeyd, ghostwritter(m), olayinkajnr(m), IKEDIKE, rinzylee(m), Nogodye(m), martineverest(m), tsleazy(m), procky(f), batom, EROMS38(m), babablogger, sabama007(f), mecusbosco(m), lanetrips, Poorboy, Boyooosa(m), Alsini6(m), edubaba(m), christ4evans(m), sorry1(m), bumpskeloid(m), SolnergyPower, chapmann(m), A12(m), Charly17(m), Themaths(m), Henrypraise, OSESUNATE(m), omoboy110, wealthpin, pauljumbo, OKOOMOGE, Daeylar(f), Donkunxex(m), Maafiaalady, edababa007(m), zeekeyboy, maestro2000(m), Somatic(m), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), Edythea, kponkedenge(m), dennyena(m), georjay(m), nonix22(m), eleojo23, babalonshee(m), Capslock01, osazsky(m), adeblow(m), onatisi(m), ccvizzle(m), tubouncen(m), ishiamu(m), jintex(m), isaiahethan, Olayinkaji(m), OLUWAcypris1(f), Jameswealth(m), CairoCharles, Sirkelvin, Efikoroy, donhuko, yekparikpa(m), deeem, ifimix(m), AuroraB(f), mfm04622, blessingsonflee(f), abtallest24(m), baybeeboi, nnol(m), Kardinal001(m), Empredboy(m), lovelygurl(f), zieraw2005(m), Smooth278(m), kelac(m), Ekennedy, Hollasmall(m), Strongbest(m), AntiWailer, famousroland(m), princessbarmie, clems88(m), Rashberry2013(f), xcolanto(m), THONZE(m), Viccur(m), Automotive1(m), boneyone(m), bellong, Victornezzar, linked, boman2014, teflonjake(m), smartman2017, earldoyex(m), Mattiegold, Machiny, tito101(m), Gbengaodutona(m), kenedy175(m), bettercreature(m), shegxi(m), joerock and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6