Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition (7400 Views)

Iyanuoluwa Osewa & Kolawole Bello Win Cowbellpedia Mathematics Teachers Of Year / Cowbellpedia 2017/18 Mathematics TV Quiz Has Commenced - Apply / Ayoola Oguntade And Juliet Eko Win N1m Each At Cowbellpedia Maths Competition (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Congrats to Jessey Uche-Nwichi - winner in the junior category and Munachi Ernest-Eze - winner in the senior category.

Munachi made history however, having won the 2015 edition in the junior category and coming back to win in the senior category! Double congrats to him.

Their profiles



Munachi is a 16-year-old student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja. He was the Cowbellpedia 2015 junior champion and if he wins again this year, he’ll be the first person to win the competition twice, as a junior and as a senior. (He has won already)

https://twitter.com/Cowbellmilk/status/926886110759931905



Jessey is a 13-year-old student of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

https://twitter.com/Cowbellmilk/status/926882560495489025



The journey of the finalists began when 52,000 students wrote a preliminary test. Out of the 52,000, 108 made it to the live-show. These 108 were the 74 best junior and senior students from all 36 states and the FCT (to ensure every state is represented). The remaining 34 were the best students nationwide – 17 junior and senior. In the end, 12 finalists emerged – 6 in the junior and senior categories and 2 of them (Munachiso and Jessey) will be walking away with the grand prize of N1Million each, an all-paid educational excursion outside the country and the ultimate bragging rights of being the 2017 Mathematics Champions.



Cowbell has been promoting mathematics in secondary schools in Nigeria for about 20 years now through the yearly competitions. We urge other companies to emulate them also!



Watch the final episode here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6XKQZxrSPchttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6XKQZxrSPc The 2017 Cowbellpedia TV QUIZ show finals is finally here and the Nigeria's youngest next inventors have emerged!Congrats to- winner in the junior category and- winner in the senior category.Munachi made history however, having won the 2015 edition in the junior category and coming back to win in the senior category! Double congrats to him.is a 16-year-old student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja. He was the Cowbellpedia 2015 junior champion and if he wins again this year, he’ll be the first person to win the competition twice, as a junior and as a senior. (He has won already)is a 13-year-old student of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.The journey of the finalists began when 52,000 students wrote a preliminary test. Out of the 52,000, 108 made it to the live-show. These 108 were the 74 best junior and senior students from all 36 states and the FCT (to ensure every state is represented). The remaining 34 were the best students nationwide – 17 junior and senior. In the end, 12 finalists emerged – 6 in the junior and senior categories and 2 of them (Munachiso and Jessey) will be walking away with the grand prize of N1Million each, an all-paid educational excursion outside the country and the ultimate bragging rights of being the 2017 Mathematics Champions.Cowbell has been promoting mathematics in secondary schools in Nigeria for about 20 years now through the yearly competitions. We urge other companies to emulate them also!Watch the final episode here. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Let the war begin 11 Likes 1 Share

That is great! Do not relent guys.... The world and future awaits you 4 Likes

My guy u can do this make history.

naijareferee:

Let the war begin Which war Which war 7 Likes

..





If na all dis *show me ur arsenal/barca pepu now, they wil giv dem Chacha 4wheels...



Radarada pepu They no go give am 5m and scholarship now oooo...If na all dis *show me ur arsenal/barca pepu now, they wil giv dem Chacha 4wheels...Radarada pepu 8 Likes

Igbos I hail una 19 Likes 2 Shares

Cowbell is a worthy Nigerian company, i would suggest they are given tax breaks for mentoring young Nigerians in the right path/direction unlike other giants whose emphasis revolves around endorsing artistes who debase and devalue our morals and culture. The company spends a tenth of those funny endorsement fees to encourage students to be pioneers/leaders in Mathematics/Academics. This is the only way we can confront the future. 34 Likes 1 Share

rozay12345:

Cowbell is a worthy Nigerian company, i would suggest they are given tax breaks for mentoring young Nigerians in the right path/direction unlike other giants whose emphasis revolves around endorsing artistes who debase and devalue our morals and culture. The company spends a tenth of those funny endorsement fees to encourage students to be pioneers/leaders in Mathematics/Academics. This is the only way we can confront the future. But their milk non get quality naw

E be like dust But their milk non get quality nawE be like dust 6 Likes

Why hasn't this got to front-page? Abi because they no show bobyrisky white face? 1 Like

sirxbit:



But their milk non get quality naw

E be like dust

The milk is good and one of the best/tastiest. You just have bad belle for Nigerian products. The milk is good and one of the best/tastiest. You just have bad belle for Nigerian products. 19 Likes

rubbish thread will be on fp upanda..... something that will boost youth moral will be in TRENDING for days SMH 2 Likes

Please mods do the needful, push this to fp to appreciate these wonderful kids.



Cc: lalasticlala

naijareferee:

Let the war begin

Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand!





Take your tribalistic life outta here 16 Likes 2 Shares

emeijeh:





Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand!

They should've retained that as our national anthem, instead of the one We currently have.



Congrats to them They should've retained that as our national anthem, instead of the one We currently have.Congrats to them 5 Likes 1 Share

congrats to jessey and ernest... 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Must be Igbo,Am proud of you Guys,Igbo kwenu



their Age-Mates in the west-side are either somewhere in Lagos chasing Danfos and Screaming "Owomida" or are in Ogun,Ekiti,Osun Looking for heads to Mine 15 Likes 3 Shares

But where is lalasticlala sef

1 Like 1 Share

Definitely, this should make front page inorder to encourage the youth and to boost their etiquette.

That Ernest guy is good mehn.....congrats to the both of them

Nice

Those guys bringing up tribalism into this news are not serious. where were they when two students from the southwest and the same school(The Ambassadors College, Otta) won it last year, we didnt hear anything o, but when it comes to the south easterners, u start ur usual ranting.





Let's just celebrate these guys without any tribalism 6 Likes 1 Share

Watched the shite





Kid really tried

agadez007:

Must be Igbo,Am proud of you Guys,Igbo kwenu



their Age-Mates in the west-side are either somewhere in Lagos chasing Danfos and Screaming "Owomida" or are in Ogun,Ekiti,Osun Looking for heads to Mine



Which day your brain go turn ON like this Which day your brain go turn ON like this 4 Likes 1 Share

Never in doubt. As we can see, it's natural, we take the lead home and abroad. From wining the competition back to back to representing Nigeria in international debates selected on merit and not federal character.

Imagine what would happen if all appointments, admission into federal secondary schools and universities, employment into government agencies were based on merit and competency, who would compete with Nigeria?



Congratulations boys for bringing honor to yourselves and your families. And congratulations for making the Igbo tribe proud.



Please nobody should quote me ooo. If my point of view is not acceptable by you, please use the scroll button.

timay:

Those guys bringing up tribalism into this news are not serious. where were they when two students from the southwest and the same school(The Ambassadors College, Otta) won it last year, we didnt hear anything o, but when it comes to the south easterners, u start ur usual ranting.





Let's just celebrate these guys without any tribalism In addition, Seun's younger brother together with a Yoruba guy won joint mathematics teachers of the year, yet there wasn't screaming noise.

Igbos can beat their chests but definitely not before the Yorubas.. In addition, Seun's younger brother together with a Yoruba guy won joint mathematics teachers of the year, yet there wasn't screaming noise.Igbos can beat their chests but definitely not before the Yorubas.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Biafra