|Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by kennedyugo: 9:35pm On Nov 11
The 2017 Cowbellpedia TV QUIZ show finals is finally here and the Nigeria's youngest next inventors have emerged!
Congrats to Jessey Uche-Nwichi - winner in the junior category and Munachi Ernest-Eze - winner in the senior category.
Munachi made history however, having won the 2015 edition in the junior category and coming back to win in the senior category! Double congrats to him.
Their profiles
Munachi is a 16-year-old student of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja. He was the Cowbellpedia 2015 junior champion and if he wins again this year, he’ll be the first person to win the competition twice, as a junior and as a senior. (He has won already)
https://twitter.com/Cowbellmilk/status/926886110759931905
Jessey is a 13-year-old student of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
https://twitter.com/Cowbellmilk/status/926882560495489025
The journey of the finalists began when 52,000 students wrote a preliminary test. Out of the 52,000, 108 made it to the live-show. These 108 were the 74 best junior and senior students from all 36 states and the FCT (to ensure every state is represented). The remaining 34 were the best students nationwide – 17 junior and senior. In the end, 12 finalists emerged – 6 in the junior and senior categories and 2 of them (Munachiso and Jessey) will be walking away with the grand prize of N1Million each, an all-paid educational excursion outside the country and the ultimate bragging rights of being the 2017 Mathematics Champions.
Cowbell has been promoting mathematics in secondary schools in Nigeria for about 20 years now through the yearly competitions. We urge other companies to emulate them also!
Watch the final episode here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6XKQZxrSPchttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6XKQZxrSPc
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by naijareferee: 10:25pm On Nov 11
Let the war begin
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by airmirthd1(f): 10:35pm On Nov 11
That is great! Do not relent guys.... The world and future awaits you
4 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by jahson56(m): 10:50pm On Nov 11
My guy u can do this make history.
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by patrick89(m): 12:26am
naijareferee:Which war
7 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by SomeoneNice: 7:29am
They no go give am 5m and scholarship now oooo. ..
If na all dis *show me ur arsenal/barca pepu now, they wil giv dem Chacha 4wheels...
Radarada pepu
8 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by crackhouse(m): 8:18am
Igbos I hail una
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by rozay12345: 8:18am
Cowbell is a worthy Nigerian company, i would suggest they are given tax breaks for mentoring young Nigerians in the right path/direction unlike other giants whose emphasis revolves around endorsing artistes who debase and devalue our morals and culture. The company spends a tenth of those funny endorsement fees to encourage students to be pioneers/leaders in Mathematics/Academics. This is the only way we can confront the future.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by sirxbit(m): 9:14am
rozay12345:But their milk non get quality naw
E be like dust
6 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by patrick89(m): 10:25am
Why hasn't this got to front-page? Abi because they no show bobyrisky white face?
1 Like
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by miraokocha(f): 10:52am
sirxbit:
The milk is good and one of the best/tastiest. You just have bad belle for Nigerian products.
19 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by Specyano(m): 1:08pm
rubbish thread will be on fp upanda..... something that will boost youth moral will be in TRENDING for days SMH
2 Likes
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by kennedyugo: 1:24pm
Please mods do the needful, push this to fp to appreciate these wonderful kids.
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by emeijeh(m): 1:55pm
naijareferee:
Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand!
Take your tribalistic life outta here
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by marsoden: 2:12pm
emeijeh:
They should've retained that as our national anthem, instead of the one We currently have.
Congrats to them
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by TheMainMan: 2:34pm
congrats to jessey and ernest...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by PenlsCaP: 3:04pm
Hmm
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by agadez007(m): 4:29pm
Must be Igbo,Am proud of you Guys,Igbo kwenu
their Age-Mates in the west-side are either somewhere in Lagos chasing Danfos and Screaming "Owomida" or are in Ogun,Ekiti,Osun Looking for heads to Mine
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by Keneking: 5:21pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by AngelicBeing: 5:24pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by federal9: 5:40pm
Definitely, this should make front page inorder to encourage the youth and to boost their etiquette.
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by Iamcyborg(f): 6:10pm
That Ernest guy is good mehn.....congrats to the both of them
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by BruncleZuma: 7:16pm
Nice
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by timay(m): 7:17pm
Those guys bringing up tribalism into this news are not serious. where were they when two students from the southwest and the same school(The Ambassadors College, Otta) won it last year, we didnt hear anything o, but when it comes to the south easterners, u start ur usual ranting.
Let's just celebrate these guys without any tribalism
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by freeman95(m): 7:17pm
Watched the shite
Kid really tried
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by freeman95(m): 7:18pm
agadez007:
Which day your brain go turn ON like this
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by Mcdondayan: 7:18pm
Never in doubt. As we can see, it's natural, we take the lead home and abroad. From wining the competition back to back to representing Nigeria in international debates selected on merit and not federal character.
Imagine what would happen if all appointments, admission into federal secondary schools and universities, employment into government agencies were based on merit and competency, who would compete with Nigeria?
Congratulations boys for bringing honor to yourselves and your families. And congratulations for making the Igbo tribe proud.
Please nobody should quote me ooo. If my point of view is not acceptable by you, please use the scroll button.
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by TimeMod1: 7:19pm
timay:In addition, Seun's younger brother together with a Yoruba guy won joint mathematics teachers of the year, yet there wasn't screaming noise.
Igbos can beat their chests but definitely not before the Yorubas..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by victorazyvictor(m): 7:21pm
Biafra
|Re: Ernest Munachiso Eze & Jessey Uche-Nwichi Win Cowbellpedia 2017 Competition by marttol: 7:22pm
in one of the episode i watched,in 1 minutes trial the boy ernest got the whole questions...i knew he was gonna win...congrats bro
