Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Fela Kuti And Femi Falana, His Personal Lawyer (Throwback) (17074 Views)

Wizkid And Femi Kuti Performing At Felabration2017 (Photos) / Kate Henshaw And Femi Fani-Kayode In Twitter Fight / Photo Of Mide Martins And Femi Adebayo That Got Fans Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

So below is a pix of Nigerian legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his personal lawyer, our today controversial lawyer and father of popular music act- Falz d bahdguy, Mr. Femi Falana and the other individual is Beko Ransome Kuti.



I believe this was during a court session involving the legend or what do you think?. 15 Likes 3 Shares

lolz,see falz... 42 Likes 4 Shares

awon igo gang

Nijablog:

So below is a pix of Nigerian legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his personal lawyer, our today controversial lawyer and father of popular music act- Falz d bahdguy, Mr. Femi Falana and the other individual is Beko Ransome Kuti.



I believe this was during a court session involving the legend or what do you think?.



Seun

Lalasticlala

Mynd44. Hit like if you thought it was falz himself Hit like if you thought it was falz himself 91 Likes 2 Shares

Falz don tey o 3 Likes 2 Shares

Falana looking much like Falz today. Nice. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Fela! . . what a man! 5 Likes

lol this man hustle 4 Likes 1 Share

Okay





like father like son Carbon copy...falzlike father like son 11 Likes 1 Share





These are the real men! Not the "balless" and clueless men we have around these days



16 Likes 1 Share

The legendary Fela 4 Likes 1 Share

Fela and his goons 1 Like

No Nigerian musician can be like Fela not even his sons Femi and Seun. 7 Likes

1 Like



lolz...falz spotted 1 Like 1 Share

Looking just like falz himself 1 Like

cool

Nijablog:

So below is a pix of Nigerian legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his personal lawyer, our today controversial lawyer and father of popular music act- Falz d bahdguy, Mr. Femi Falana and the other individual is Beko Ransome Kuti.



I believe this was during a court session involving the legend or what do you think?.





So that's where Falz got the beard from... So that's where Falz got the beard from...

Na Falz father born am. Kai, see resemblance fa!

With the beards, that's falz

Fela and wahala na 5&6 8 Likes

Falz is the true son of his father

RIP baba





Rubish posts makes fp but reasonable ones dont..

Dumb mods! So make we fry mango?.Rubish posts makes fp but reasonable ones dont..Dumb mods!

3 great omo oodua!



Abami eda himself ... keep resting, baba! 2 Likes

Nijablog:

So below is a pix of Nigerian legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his personal lawyer, our today controversial lawyer and father of popular music act- Falz d bahdguy, Mr. Femi Falana and the other individual is Beko Ransome Kuti.



I believe this was during a court session involving the legend or what do you think?.





You're right on the money!



The expression on Fela's face tells it all! You're right on the money!The expression on Fela's face tells it all!

The Apple didn't fall too far from the tree.

Kalakuta Republic Creator..

fela expression tho. like ' nigga you mean they will not let me smoke my ganja in the courtroom ? ' 8 Likes