₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,966 members, 3,907,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) (4325 Views)
Femi Kuti Breaks World Record With His Saxophone At The African Shrine. Photo / Unoaku Anyadike Rocks Swimsuit For Miss Universe Pageant / Elyon Chinaza Udokwu Wins "African Queen 2016" Pageant - PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:55am
@GISTMORE
See the stunning African beauty queens who made the cut for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant. See below and tell us who you think is the most beautiful...
Gist from GistMore
https://www.gistmore.com/meet-african-contestants-2017-miss-universe-pageant-photos
lalasticlala
Nigeria
Name: Stephanie Agbasi
Age: 22
Bio: Stephanie Agbasi is in her final year studying Law at the University of Nigeria. Stephanie has always been fond of volunteering with her church. Stephanie loves spending time with family and visiting tourist centers around Nigeria. Stephanie is an advocate against gender-based violence in Nigeria and is very passionate about women empowerment and the fight against gender-based violence. She hopes to use the title of Miss Universe to empower women, boost their self-confidence and fight against sexual violence through seminars and campaigns. When she has time to relax, Stephanie loves watching movies and playing basketball.
Mauritius
Name: Angie Callychurn
Age: 28
Bio: Angie Callychurn studied Mass Communications and is a qualified Colour Consultant. She wishes to follow up with an Image Consulting course in the hope of launching her career as a certified Image Consultant. She also aspires to boost the career and personal achievements of others by promoting self-confidence. In her spare time, Angie enjoys exploring the beautiful island of Mauritius has to offer. To keep her adrenaline going, she enjoys hiking, swimming, diving and mountain climbing. To relax, she practices yoga, meditation, reading, cooking, singing and walking on the renowned sandy beaches of Mauritius. Her family and close friends play an important part of her life and she enjoys spending quality time with them.
South Africa
Name: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Age: 22
Bio: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters recently earned her degree in Business Management at North-West University after making history at her high school for holding two leadership positions. Demi-Leigh’s biggest motivation comes from her half-sister who has a disability, that lives in Potchefstroom with her stepmother and father. In her spare time, Demi-Leigh is passionate about a program she helped develop to train women in self-defence in various situations. She plans to share these workshops and help as many women as she can.
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:56am
VIEW ALL PHOTOS >>> https://www.gistmore.com/meet-african-contestants-2017-miss-universe-pageant-photos
Zambia
Name: Isabel Chikoti
Age: 26
Bio: Isabel Chikoti was born and raised in Chingola. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Management from Sumy State University and specialized in Management at the Faculty of Economics. She hopes to use her education and drive to give back to her beautiful home country. Isabel hopes to refurbish and provide resources such as uniforms, shoes and stationary to schools and raise education standards in rural areas. Her hobbies include singing, dancing and watching old films. Isabel believes that we are all in this competition because we have a common interest to be ambassadors and advocates. She is excited to meet the intelligent women from around the world and hopes to win the crown for her home country.
Angola
Name: Lauriela Martins
Age: 19
Bio: Lauriela Martins is a first-year Architecture major who is currently working on a project where she brings orphans on trips to visit historical landmarks and sites. Lauriela enjoys swimming and other active sports, especially if she can combine them with her love of going to the beach. In 5 years, Lauriela hopes to have finished her studies and have built a name for herself in the architect industry. This will be Lauriela’s 3rd pageant, and she hopes it will be the one that will bring her the Miss Universe crown.
Tanzania
Name: Lilian Ericaah Maruale
Age: 22
Bio: Lilian Ericaah Maraule is a radio personality and producer for a program dedicated to African culture and lifestyle. Lilian dreams to use her career as a source of hope for young girls, especially those who come from difficult backgrounds like her. Lilian has defied her odds and propelled herself into an education and career with the pure desire to succeed. This is her first pageant and she is so excited to inspire young girls to get an education and to follow their wildest dreams because if she hadn’t done the same, she would never be where she is now.
Namibia
Name: Suné January
Age: 23
Bio: Suné January was born in a small town and raised by her grandparents. She was grateful to have studied in India as it has always been a dream of hers to study abroad. Her modeling career started by being noticed and recruited by a woman in a restaurant and Suné began her career by wearing Indian garments for catalogs. Later, she auditioned for Bangalore Fashion Week and quickly fell in love with the runway. Suné created a charity project to combat poverty in her country. If Suné takes home the Miss Universe crown, she hopes to advocate and play a larger role in solving the rhino and elephant poaching issue in her country.
Ghana
Name: Ruth Quashie
Age: 23
Bio: Ruth Quashie graduated from the University of Ghana Business School while continuing her role as a top model. Active in runway, fashion and lingerie for over seven years, she has been featured by many major brands. Ruth is fluent in English, Fante & Twi, and is always up to travel and explore. She is passionate about the use of the creative expression, particularly through singing and sculpting. Ruth believes in the importance of instilling young girls with good values and high self-esteem through social action projects. She hopes to continue to educate young girls and provide them with the tools to succeed in this millennium.
VIEW ALL PHOTOS >>> https://www.gistmore.com/meet-african-contestants-2017-miss-universe-pageant-photos
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 2:57am
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by pepezaz: 5:20am
very cute
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:24am
They are pretty.
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by pepezaz: 8:14am
beautiful models
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by 30BillionGang: 12:56pm
cuties
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by ObeweTech(m): 2:15pm
9ja for life
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:18pm
LOVELY.
PRETTY.
BEAUTIFUL Ladies....
Nigeria Rep looking like Mrs Anne Idibia !
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:18pm
I got zero respect for beauty pageant contestants.
Only an uninhibited, wayward, lady with no sense of self-worth would consider it a route to take.
Even a roadside próstitute won't debase her self with the type of compromises these ladies have to make.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oh no, how can I be below and above this guy
Bad omen!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Daniyemi: 2:18pm
The lady representing Tanzania has no business doing there. She is ugly and shld be in her house doing house chores.
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Marvellouzkk(f): 2:19pm
Beautiful girls due for marriage y'a allah
2 Likes
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by onyidonaldson(m): 2:19pm
sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly 340/$
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by solablings(f): 2:19pm
Nigeria leads while others follows
2 Likes
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Amberon11: 2:20pm
hahahaahaha, south africa is the most useless country in africa. People who killed their ancestors now control 90% of their economy and still continue to race against the blacks in their own country despite the blacks accounting for over 80% of the population. Also whites always take the lead in their beauty pageants too. hahahaha
7 Likes
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by enoqueen: 2:20pm
Beautiful
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 2:20pm
H
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by millomaniac: 2:20pm
Why do most african women not carry there natural hair. I admire women that takes care of there natural hair.
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by frustratedrat(m): 2:22pm
all i see is food for senior men
1 Like
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Gotze1: 2:22pm
Ghana no try abeg. Them fall hand.
3 Likes
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:22pm
Daniyemi:
Bring someone from your side, so we can compare with her dude!
In the absence of that, please let her be.
Black is beautiful and beauty is relative!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Ontarget: 2:23pm
How many beauty pageants are in existence?
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 2:23pm
Nigeria has to win this
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Injiggerwolf(m): 2:23pm
v
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Siddeek: 2:23pm
That miss Nigeria and Namibia go sweet
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:24pm
I will nominate Zarha Buhari for this contest.
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 2:25pm
Miss Angola is da bomb. Looks exceptionally beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Notatribalist(m): 2:25pm
Haven lived in Tanzania and Ghana I can categorically claim that their representatives are not good enough.. This two countries have beautiful girls,just don't know why they preferred this average looking girls..
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by kulboy247(m): 2:25pm
this girl from angola dey burst my head would lyk to av her for a night
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by kullozone(m): 2:26pm
They're just there sha, but Mauritius, Tanzania and Ghana just spoilt my mood.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: African Contestants In The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant (Photos) by Walexybobo(m): 2:26pm
Cuties pics.
A Tailor/seamstress Needed / Get Fast Cute To Pimples Ruining Your Face In 2weeks / Makeup Training In Ogba
Viewing this topic: Blueeyedboi(m), oluvick(m), topetalks(m), folly22(f), phranklyn92(m), engreo(m), Heromaniaa, oyepaulkay(m), Sunbellar, rashmanny(m), justpeehay(m), Ambrosex(m), freecocoa(f), greatjoey, Erudite202, Nyntynplus, Jatinzbusinessc(m), cleggboy, nonxo007(m), forghon, abdulr747(m), purplekayc(m), obasiken, millomaniac, Adexvicky(f), Lilblack2(m), GKACME1, Sinmi53(m), PhilSeth, elmessiahs(m), Tstone1(m), kachibliss, AJ01(m), Blaqfellow, Settle25(m), Bennycoolest(m), Bilofmi(m), Icecode, ottizz, ajl, Dammyllionaire(m), jbhill(m), chinex276(m), miblolo(f), Sexytemi(f), Bibi294(f), venoc200(m), GuysnMum, Sholaco, 009(m), ozim(m), Anistef, sinola(m), Emmydann(m), Moikiitos, PETERENI1(m), cyborg123(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15