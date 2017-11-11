₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Dollyyo: 3:59am
A police officer on Friday, wounded a soldier during a fight at the automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/11/police-beat-soldier-atm-machine-damaturu/amp/
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Baawaa(m): 4:16am
What is bad is bad,even ordinary civilian that know is right will accept that.
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by yeyerolling: 8:19am
Good for d soldier. Eleribu
6 Likes
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by deepwater(f): 8:19am
Lol
Like my father always say to me:
Na khaki and gun they make person become soldier
One on one we go know who be man
5 Likes
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by rottenPussy(f): 8:19am
If only all Nigeria police are this coordinated, Nigeria would not have been in so much mess.
Kudos to the police officer for fighting for the civilians!
4 Likes
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by modelmike7(m): 8:19am
Hehehehe.
Naija my country!
Congrats to the Police this time around!
They won for the very first time against the soldiers!!!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by stepo707: 8:19am
Na dem 2 sabi
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Oblongata: 8:20am
If 2 of your best enemies dey fight , na jolly mood you go dey
I hate the 2 die
Although I prefer soldiers to mopol
Which one you hate pass?
Share for soldiers
Likes for mumu mopol
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Konection(m): 8:20am
Its now Gallant Police, And bloody Military.
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Teewhy2: 8:20am
Good one, he thinks it is by uniform. No be by gra gra , don't know why they always prefer to use their uniform to intimidate people it is not only the soldiers but most of the uniform men, there are some that respect people but most of them intimidate people with uniform even lastma people sef don dey join.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by AlexandriaToria: 8:20am
That's great. Nigerian soldiers don't deserve any sympathy. They are cruel, callous, useless and most annoying bunch of arrogant illiterates.
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by AnodaIT(m): 8:20am
In 2017, not a single picture to show the drama that supposedly happened in public
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by BAILMONEY: 8:21am
THE ARE ALL PATRIOTS
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Abaje195(m): 8:21am
huh! police beat soldier dis one weak me
1 Like
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by martinlooter(m): 8:21am
The soldier got it back, let the battle begin
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by sotall(m): 8:21am
OK
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by comradespade(m): 8:22am
Monkey wey beat babbon, na family matter na
Civilian dey beat military man no wonder shekau dey use dem count scores
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by ihatebuhari(f): 8:22am
Lol, Nigeria is a zoo.
I can tell u its been 3yrs+ I have been in Los Angeles now I haven't seen any army walking openly with civilians
1 Like
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by HerXLNC(f): 8:22am
Nice one
CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by emeejinsm: 8:22am
All this small small hausa army's that only understands kai ,
The think that the ar above the law if naija actually has one
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by stinggy(m): 8:22am
Now playing
#Toy Soldiers by Eminem
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Gepheral: 8:22am
End times
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Etizz: 8:22am
hahahahahahaha.... did is funny, I can't fit laugh....
waitin for dem soldier's reaction... lol
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by enigmaticlion: 8:23am
modelmike7:a reprisal will certainly occur very soon.
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Scatterscatter(m): 8:23am
Omo, Police beat Soldier!!!
That soldier just dey start, the kain beating wey Hin go chop for barrack Ehn... Ouulala
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by BiafraIShere(m): 8:23am
Lol, zoo police vs zoo soldier. Wetin concern IPOB for their stvpidity and uselessness. Barbarians in uniform!
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by soberdrunk(m): 8:23am
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by samtinx(m): 8:23am
What a world,how things turn around u mean police beat soldier anyways the score should be "Soldier 99 vs Police 1" am i correct
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Whatsappmathema(m): 8:23am
omo them train that police well with baby Oku advanced hard training
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by twilliamx: 8:23am
This is a classic case of trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Fela..
Meanwhile If you look for trouble, make sure you win the fight when you find it if not you go fool ur self just like this soldier man.
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by OLUWOLEYINKA(m): 8:23am
Lol....I love this....
|Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by COdeGenesis: 8:24am
Why will a army in uniform queue. No respect at all. The police man is a fool.
