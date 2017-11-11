Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu (2074 Views)

A police officer on Friday, wounded a soldier during a fight at the automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.



DAILY POST gathered that trouble ensued when the soldier, who was in uniform came to make withdrawal, but did not want to follow the queue.





When people began to protest, the police officer, who was in mufti confronted the Soldier demanding that, he must follow queue like any other person.



The two began exchanging words until combat followed with both displaying their tactics.



The policeman over powered the soldier and gave him the beating of his life until someone called the attention of both the military and police authorities in Damaturu.



The 2 i/c Mopol in Damaturu came and picked their man, including the police officers who were on duty at the bank for interrogation.





Another senior military officer, who arrived the scene also picked the wounded soldier back to base for treatment and possible interrogation.



It could be recall that few months ago, there was a similar clash between soldiers and policemen that left many casualties in the end.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/11/police-beat-soldier-atm-machine-damaturu/amp/

What is bad is bad,even ordinary civilian that know is right will accept that.

Good for d soldier. Eleribu 6 Likes



Like my father always say to me:



Na khaki and gun they make person become soldier

If only all Nigeria police are this coordinated, Nigeria would not have been in so much mess.



Kudos to the police officer for fighting for the civilians! 4 Likes

Hehehehe.

Naija my country!

Congrats to the Police this time around!

They won for the very first time against the soldiers!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Na dem 2 sabi





I hate the 2 die



Although I prefer soldiers to mopol



Which one you hate pass?



Share for soldiers



Its now Gallant Police, And bloody Military.

Good one, he thinks it is by uniform. No be by gra gra , don't know why they always prefer to use their uniform to intimidate people it is not only the soldiers but most of the uniform men, there are some that respect people but most of them intimidate people with uniform even lastma people sef don dey join. 1 Like 1 Share

That's great. Nigerian soldiers don't deserve any sympathy. They are cruel, callous, useless and most annoying bunch of arrogant illiterates.

In 2017, not a single picture to show the drama that supposedly happened in public

THE ARE ALL PATRIOTS

huh! police beat soldier dis one weak me 1 Like

The soldier got it back, let the battle begin

OK









Lol, Nigeria is a zoo.



I can tell u its been 3yrs+ I have been in Los Angeles now I haven't seen any army walking openly with civilians 1 Like

Nice one



CHECK MY SIGNATURE

All this small small hausa army's that only understands kai ,

The think that the ar above the law if naija actually has one



End times

hahahahahahaha.... did is funny, I can't fit laugh....



waitin for dem soldier's reaction... lol

That soldier just dey start, the kain beating wey Hin go chop for barrack Ehn... Ouulala Omo, Police beat Soldier!!!That soldier just dey start, the kain beating wey Hin go chop for barrack Ehn... Ouulala

Lol, zoo police vs zoo soldier. Wetin concern IPOB for their stvpidity and uselessness. Barbarians in uniform!

omo them train that police well with baby Oku advanced hard training

This is a classic case of trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Fela..

Meanwhile If you look for trouble, make sure you win the fight when you find it if not you go fool ur self just like this soldier man.



Lol....I love this....