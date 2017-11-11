₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,855 members, 3,907,200 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:26 AM

A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu (2074 Views)

Tattooed Lady Slapped & Flogged By Police In Rivers State (Photos) / Man Flogged For Touching A Lady’s Buttocks In FCT / Uzoamaka Chukwu Who Was Flogged In Ebonyi For Sex Act - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Dollyyo: 3:59am
A police officer on Friday, wounded a soldier during a fight at the automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

DAILY POST gathered that trouble ensued when the soldier, who was in uniform came to make withdrawal, but did not want to follow the queue.


When people began to protest, the police officer, who was in mufti confronted the Soldier demanding that, he must follow queue like any other person.

The two began exchanging words until combat followed with both displaying their tactics.

The policeman over powered the soldier and gave him the beating of his life until someone called the attention of both the military and police authorities in Damaturu.

The 2 i/c Mopol in Damaturu came and picked their man, including the police officers who were on duty at the bank for interrogation.


Another senior military officer, who arrived the scene also picked the wounded soldier back to base for treatment and possible interrogation.

It could be recall that few months ago, there was a similar clash between soldiers and policemen that left many casualties in the end.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/11/police-beat-soldier-atm-machine-damaturu/amp/

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Baawaa(m): 4:16am
What is bad is bad,even ordinary civilian that know is right will accept that.
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by yeyerolling: 8:19am
Good for d soldier. Eleribu

6 Likes

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by deepwater(f): 8:19am
Lol
Like my father always say to me:

Na khaki and gun they make person become soldier
One on one we go know who be man grin

5 Likes

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by rottenPussy(f): 8:19am
If only all Nigeria police are this coordinated, Nigeria would not have been in so much mess.

Kudos to the police officer for fighting for the civilians!

4 Likes

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by modelmike7(m): 8:19am
Hehehehe.
Naija my country!
Congrats to the Police this time around!
They won for the very first time against the soldiers!!!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by stepo707: 8:19am
Na dem 2 sabi
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Oblongata: 8:20am
If 2 of your best enemies dey fight , na jolly mood you go dey grin

I hate the 2 die

Although I prefer soldiers to mopol

Which one you hate pass?

Share for soldiers

Likes for mumu mopol
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Konection(m): 8:20am
Its now Gallant Police, And bloody Military.
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Teewhy2: 8:20am
Good one, he thinks it is by uniform. No be by gra gra , don't know why they always prefer to use their uniform to intimidate people it is not only the soldiers but most of the uniform men, there are some that respect people but most of them intimidate people with uniform even lastma people sef don dey join.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by AlexandriaToria: 8:20am
That's great. Nigerian soldiers don't deserve any sympathy. They are cruel, callous, useless and most annoying bunch of arrogant illiterates.
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by AnodaIT(m): 8:20am
In 2017, not a single picture to show the drama that supposedly happened in public
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by BAILMONEY: 8:21am
THE ARE ALL PATRIOTS
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Abaje195(m): 8:21am
huh! police beat soldier dis one weak me

1 Like

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by martinlooter(m): 8:21am
The soldier got it back, let the battle begin
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by sotall(m): 8:21am
OK
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by comradespade(m): 8:22am
Monkey wey beat babbon, na family matter na cheesy



Civilian dey beat military man cheesy no wonder shekau dey use dem count scores

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by ihatebuhari(f): 8:22am
Lol, Nigeria is a zoo.

I can tell u its been 3yrs+ I have been in Los Angeles now I haven't seen any army walking openly with civilians

1 Like

Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by HerXLNC(f): 8:22am
Nice one

CHECK MY SIGNATURE
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by emeejinsm: 8:22am
All this small small hausa army's that only understands kai ,
The think that the ar above the law if naija actually has one
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by stinggy(m): 8:22am
Now playing
#Toy Soldiers by Eminem grin grin grin
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Gepheral: 8:22am
End times grin
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Etizz: 8:22am
hahahahahahaha.... did is funny, I can't fit laugh....

waitin for dem soldier's reaction... lol
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by enigmaticlion: 8:23am
modelmike7:
Hehehehe.
Naija my country!
Congrats to the Police this time around!
They won for the very first time against the soldiers!!!
a reprisal will certainly occur very soon.
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Scatterscatter(m): 8:23am
Omo, Police beat Soldier!!! shocked

That soldier just dey start, the kain beating wey Hin go chop for barrack Ehn... Ouulala lipsrsealed
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by BiafraIShere(m): 8:23am
Lol, zoo police vs zoo soldier. Wetin concern IPOB for their stvpidity and uselessness. Barbarians in uniform!
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by soberdrunk(m): 8:23am
angry
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by samtinx(m): 8:23am
grin What a world,how things turn around u mean police beat soldier shocked anyways the score should be "Soldier 99 vs Police 1" am i correct cheesy
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by Whatsappmathema(m): 8:23am
omo them train that police well with baby Oku advanced hard training
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by twilliamx: 8:23am
This is a classic case of trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Fela..
Meanwhile If you look for trouble, make sure you win the fight when you find it if not you go fool ur self just like this soldier man.
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by OLUWOLEYINKA(m): 8:23am
Lol....I love this....
grin
Re: A Soldier In Uniform Beaten By A Policeman In Mufti At ATM In Damaturu by COdeGenesis: 8:24am
Why will a army in uniform queue. No respect at all. The police man is a fool.

(0) (1) (Reply)

How 3-week-old Baby’s Hand Was Amputated By Half-brother-photos / What Is The Latest On The Uniport 4? / Man Bags 20-year Jail Term For Killing Father Over Fish

Viewing this topic: Coldfeets, Drinokrane, Curiouscity(m), sharatech, lovely22, Owlumeday(m), RELAN2446(m), lampidoo, combophonist01(m), ThreeD(f), JamesReacher(m), stepo707, kollistic(m), cheucheu, ssogundele, gwason, deeduke1, Hizzy(m), Racing(m), kumalee, Ikegift4real(m), Apple2, StankovicEgeni(m), playnaija, jamexborn(m), Victorchuks4(m), dudiz4me(m), easy4beno(m), taiobruzwiz, Kelaondona, HerXLNC(f), fisayo02(m), Anonymous1900, LilSmith55(m), Barfibassey(m), kkboy(m), dagsbest(m), babamoha(m), wollexie1106, redfly(m), OriyomiDammy(m), praisecity(m), walenack(m), BiafraIShere(m), Pontaboki, samtinx(m), narorose, MrMoRitz, Aol360, deariekay(m), Aiphai, rottenPussy(f), siraj1402(m), adetunjioludami, SmartyPants(m), tballeyy(m), Whatsappmathema(m), hopebacy(m), cyberblood, blackberries, kingNovak, yamusa5, UnimkeAk(m), arithcom(m), serege(m), AbuadStudent(m), davspog2(m), BrightDeGea, Halesh(m), EngrMarve(m), stinggy(m), twoofakind(m), sparkle10(m), QuietHammer(m), DaFlash, jerrythafinisher(m), Sobolev, Viqtour(m), Omokafejames, yusods(m), 321A4(m), phexxo, Sunshyne200(m), onatisi(m), Emperorone(m), onesimus4(m), Badge1, kurlarday, daroz(m), iamNotAlone(f), Jjason, Teewhy2, finenigga, Mtm5313, chiorganic, RoyalRoy(m), Philipgreat(m), olurotimi1, sweerychick(f), Akexstinger(m), olafyn(m), lexyzboy, soberdrunk(m), XD3G, ceezarhh(m), unto(m), Oxman(m), deepwater(f), d4real890(m), keandre, jimmynick, tundelight, HZwriters, billionman, Ayo25, gbolex(m), jayjayjay, goldenval(m), shyenar999, etibaba(m), san4u(m), Fmartin(m), Nathnaija(m), Khris222, Femmy02(m), Chidi4u(m), obafemee80(m), amdx21, SlayQueenSlayer, kingogundana, ezekwe1, Donshemzy1234, Joeflexy, Tolulopefinest(m), SOFTENGR, IFEANYI50(m), 2222jjjj, compunigeria, gilgal7(f), MISTAICEY02288(m), Finstar, cutiedave(m), strong766, uwa1(m), Awedman, Mynd44, ikson(m), greenlegs(m), Oblongata, chenel, cuttestprince(m), Kingzola4life(m), Donchyke007(m), odalon, ernieholla, christopheojo(m), amenota(m), duduwest(m), shurch(m), dbar, correctguy101(m), ibnzubair(m), writerights, Teebox8, efficacy17, Adekunzy(m), nwokolokingsley(m), Religiondb(m), Vanmatrix(m), Jeromejnr(m), salesengine, ATTITUDE2, Bethor, mymadam, Emmioo(m), dotuntayo, olajuwonju, brossam2001(m), AlexandriaToria, kesx(m), osef(m), unapologetic, 26Clueless(m), frubben(m), Lateefaje, sylva1, Scatterscatter(m), donstan18(m), speedchariot(m), smokeyupu(m), BabbanBura(m), donemenike, Dammytrager(m), OneManLegion(m), kogi2010, samyyoung1(m), fuckingAyaya(m), siloXIX(m), gloryon, silva4u, wandevincent(m), zeedof(m), chloride6, kelvinovie(m), drkay(m), franciskaine(m), Omoadeola(m), emvuatt, Viking007(m), Musaf(m), finofaya, ogundokun, shypo(m), benzics(m), obojememe, Vincintoire007, Supercoo, FabulousAutos(m), Ayolachris, PoliticalChinex, truth4u, twilliamx, yinkarh187(m), brilliant5(m), hardbody, apoloki(m), wealthyk, calddon(m), moscobabs(m), fellom, Milo96(m), nurey(m), Abudu2000(m), Folaoladapo(m), tk002(m), VictorJr(m), Siggysangel, TEEGER1, Youwin(m), dtyla(m), jayjayfancy(m), bigpicture001, MrPIE(m), marhoinspire, mousco(m), Diamondcrown97(m), NSNA, kachy, Benuromi, anny268(f), Africamustawake and 345 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.