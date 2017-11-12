Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? (4053 Views)

I have been puzzled for a while, I remember the time I refused to collect the envelope because I didnt have money but I ended up feeling embarrased because everyone kept staring, when it passed and I didnt put any money. So I wanna know is it a sin to collect the envelope and put it there empty to avoid public embarrassment. Because I don't genuinely have. I'll like thoughtful opinion on this.

It depends

embrassed you say.with your conscience brother.is better to face the embrassement in the sight of men than fool myself with the things of God.i wonder why one wil feel embrassed when you dont have cash.kai 23 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala mynd44 I need more people to shed light on this.

Why dont you go outside when its time to return the envelope if you feel you will be embarrassed instead of decieving yourself by putting an empty envelop. 4 Likes

They gave me empty and I returned it empty.

If they want me to put money inside, then they should also fill it up with cash before they give it to me

They gave me empty and I returned it empty.

If they want me to put money inside, then they should also fill it up with cash before they give it to me

Whatsoever a church sows, that shall it also reap

Yes.



You will surely go to hell on judgement day.

A man came unto Jesus and asked him if it was okay to submit empty envelopes to a prosperity church that makes people drop offerings openly in order to embarrass those who have nothing to give. "What is written on the envelope?" asked Jesus. "The name of the prosperity church", answered the man. Jesus said, "give to the prosperity church what belongs to the prosperity church". And the people were amazed. 28 Likes 9 Shares

OtemSapien:

They gave me empty and I returned it empty.

If they want me to put money inside, then they should also fill it up with cash before they give it to me

Whatsoever a church sows, that shall it also reap

You are funny eh

some people will not kill us on nairaland



it's not a sin

If you don't have then it's a normal thing

it's not a sin

If you don't have then it's a normal thing

At least you went tew worship

OP Be careful of wat u become ashamed of. U should be more scared of the Holyspirit than be ashamed of wat people can say. If u dont have an offering and its not ur fault, God knows ur mind.

Dont try that prank in the presence of the Holyspirit, it may not turn out well.

If u dont have money for offering keep the envelop to urself, go home with it, place it infront of u and call upon ur God, let him know its ur desire to fill the envelop for him. He is a God that blesses people who have good intentions too

This is just like a student writing on his answer script in an exam, "fill in the blank spaces" to his teacher. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Yes.

You will surely go to hell on judgement day.



Shut your mouth, you gullible fellow.



Shut your mouth, you gullible fellow.

Your type are the ones who pretend to be who they are not.

ElsonMorali:

This is just like a student writing on his answer script in an exam, "fill in the blank spaces" to his teacher.

We are not speaking about examination here



Tithe and exam is different entirely



Try to understand write ups before you comment



Don't topic touch me ooo

We are not speaking about examination here

Tithe and exam is different entirely

Try to understand write ups before you comment

Don't topic touch me ooo

Am not feeling fine

OtemSapien:

Na wetin me do last time I go church be that o They gave me empty and I returned it empty.

If they want me to put money inside, then they should also fill it up with cash before they give it to me

Whatsoever a church sows, that shall it also reap

Seun:

a man came unto Jesus and asked him if it was okay to submit empty envelopes to a prosperity church that makes people drop offerings openly in order to embarrass those who have nothing to give. "What is written on the envelope?" asked Jesus. "The name of the prosperity church", answered the man. Jesus said, "give to the prosperity church what belongs to the prosperity church" And the people were amazed. With all due respect, I read some of ur posts why Christian threads are opened to all to comment while Islamic threads are closed, because of the insults muslims receive on their threads i agree wit u then but not now.

I woke up this morning to see a frontpage news of a pastor laying hands on the private part of a woman, which was a comic animation, ur people opened up the floor for rain of abuses to christianity. Nowadays a christian cannot open threads without atheists and muslims flooding the thread with insults, even wen the person is in dire need of biblical directions.

U can open at least 5 christian threads that made the front page and look at wat ur fellow atheists and muslims are doing there.

With all due respect, I read some of ur posts why Christian threads are opened to all to comment while Islamic threads are closed, because of the insults muslims receive on their threads i agree wit u then but not now.

I woke up this morning to see a frontpage news of a pastor laying hands on the private part of a woman, which was a comic animation, ur people opened up the floor for rain of abuses to christianity. Nowadays a christian cannot open threads without atheists and muslims flooding the thread with insults, even wen the person is in dire need of biblical directions.

U can open at least 5 christian threads that made the front page and look at wat ur fellow atheists and muslims are doing there.

If nairaland is an anti christian forum, kindly and boldly put it in a write up , we would gladly stop complaining

Seun:

A man came unto Jesus and asked him if it was okay to submit empty envelopes to a prosperity church that makes people drop offerings openly in order to embarrass those who have nothing to give. "What is written on the envelope?" asked Jesus. "The name of the prosperity church", answered the man. Jesus said, "give to the prosperity church what belongs to the prosperity church". And the people were amazed.

Whedone sah! I'm yet to see you comment on any Islamic post. Instead you lock it down with an oath to proclaim bezeelbub as god. Continue!

Seun:

A man came unto Jesus and asked him if it was okay to submit empty envelopes to a prosperity church that makes people drop offerings openly in order to embarrass those who have nothing to give. "What is written on the envelope?" asked Jesus. "The name of the prosperity church", answered the man. Jesus said, "give to the prosperity church what belongs to the prosperity church". And the people were amazed.

In other words, you're saying that the motive behind putting offering in the open is to embarrass those who don't have. I wonder the joy most of you derive in masturbating on threads that have anything to do with the church with your fallacious statements.

GavelSlam:

Yes.



You will surely go to hell on judgement day.



I guess your garment us white as snow. Casting the first stone

lilmarley:





We are not speaking about examination here



Tithe and exam is different entirely



Try to understand write ups before you comment



Don't topic touch me ooo

Am not feeling fine



You haf vex? Oya don't vex.



You haf vex? Oya don't vex.

You are not feeling fine? Pele. Maybe you should put your phone down and take a nap. You might feel better.

God sees your Heart before you drop the empty envilope. And so He judges by your Heart. 2 Likes

uboma:









Shut your mouth, you gullible fellow.





Your type are the ones who pretend to be who they are not.







Don't you know a stupid question deserves a stupid answer?

ElsonMorali:





Whedone sah! I'm yet to see you comment on any Islamic post. Instead you lock it down with an oath to proclaim bezeelbub as god. Continue!

When did Bellzebub and Allah amount to the same. FYI, Belzebub was only one of the angels of Yahweh and Allah and he is not any of them. When did Bellzebub and Allah amount to the same. FYI, Belzebub was only one of the angels of Yahweh and Allah and he is not any of them.

orisa37:

And you saw God judging by your heart abi. Ride on pastor

OtemSapien:





When did Bellzebub and Allah amount to the same. FYI, Belzebub was only one of the angels of Yahweh and Allah and he is not any of them.

FYI all false gods are demons.



Do you ever wonder why the symbol of Islam is a half crescent moon and a star? And why violence is second nature?



FYI all false gods are demons.

Do you ever wonder why the symbol of Islam is a half crescent moon and a star? And why violence is second nature?

Don't get me started on those please.

ElsonMorali:





FYI all false gods are demons.



Do you ever wonder why the symbol of Islam is a half crescent moon and a star? And why violence is second nature?



Don't get me started on those please.

There is nothing like false gods, gods are gods, Yahweh, Allah, Vishnu, Atum, Moloch, Mazda, Olorun, Eshu, Chimides, Jupitus, Mercurious, Chaleb, Wayionyi, Iweya, Enlil and thousands other are all gods and they are not false. However, they have God Almighty who created them.

There is nothing like false gods, gods are gods, Yahweh, Allah, Vishnu, Atum, Moloch, Mazda, Olorun, Eshu, Chimides, Jupitus, Mercurious, Chaleb, Wayionyi, Iweya, Enlil and thousands other are all gods and they are not false. However, they have God Almighty who created them.

As per the half moon crescent symbol of islam, it is because Allah once ruled the moon and for the violence of Islam, it is because of the philosophy of Allah and Moh Ahmad his messenger which is a violent philosophy. Yahweh of Juda also was violent in his days until Pol, Eusebius and other Christian former brought a philosophy of gullibility and sheepishness to the world to replace the violent philosophy of Yahweh.

OtemSapien:





There is nothing like false gods, gods are gods, Yahweh, Allah, Vishnu, Atum, Moloch, Mazda, Olorun, Eshu, Chimides, Jupitus, Mercurious, Chaleb, Wayionyi, Iweya, Enlil and thousands other are all gods and they are not false. However, they have God Almighty who created them.

As per the half moon crescent symbol of islam, it is because Allah once ruled the moon and for the violence of Islam, it is because of the philosophy of Allah and Moh Ahmad his messenger which is a violent philosophy. Yahweh of Juda also was violent in his days until Pol, Eusebius and other Christian former brought a philosophy of gullibility and sheepishness to the world to replace the violent philosophy of Yahweh.

There is only one God, the Almighty, the Creator of all that exists. He exists as a Trinity of Persons. He is a Triune God. Every other being that calls itself God is a fraud, a crook and a demon.



There is only one God, the Almighty, the Creator of all that exists. He exists as a Trinity of Persons. He is a Triune God. Every other being that calls itself God is a fraud, a crook and a demon.

To speak of equally powerful gods is to speak of equally powerless gods!

ElsonMorali:





There is only one God, the Almighty, the Creator of all that exists. He exists as a Trinity of Persons. He is a Triune God. Every other being that calls itself God is a fraud, a crook and a demon.



To speak of equally powerful gods is to speak of equally powerless gods!

God Almighty is different from the gods whom he created in the sense that God Almighty has the power that is unquantifiable. The gods whom he created such as Allah, Yahweh, Moloch, Mazda, Vishnu, Olorun. Chukwu, Iweya, Eshu are all of fairly equal power. They don't come near God Almighty in terms of power at all. The power of Yahweh for example is far far less than 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001 of the power of God Almighty who created him and all things.

ElsonMorali:





There is only one God, the Almighty, the Creator of all that exists. He exists as a Trinity of Persons. He is a Triune God. Every other being that calls itself God is a fraud, a crook and a demon.



To speak of equally powerful gods is to speak of equally powerless gods! Chaiiii



Chaiiii

You think your Christian god is powerful?

GavelSlam:





Don't you know a stupid question deserves a stupid answer?





the op asked the question seeking advise as to whether his action of dropping an empty envelope is right in the sight of God or not.





the op asked the question seeking advise as to whether his action of dropping an empty envelope is right in the sight of God or not.

the best you could do is correct him using the Scriptures and not passing judgement on him already like it is in your place to do that.

OtemSapien:





God Almighty is different from the gods whom he created in the sense that God Almighty has the power that is unquantifiable. The gods whom he created such as Allah, Yahweh, Moloch, Mazda, Vishnu, Olorun. Chukwu, Iweya, Eshu are all of fairly equal power. They don't come near God Almighty in terms of power at all. The power of Yahweh for example is far far less than 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001 of the power of God Almighty who created him and all things.

You are ignorant.



You are ignorant.

People call the Almighty different names in their different tongues. How come you don't know something so basic?