₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,966 members, 3,907,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? (4053 Views)
OPINION!! A Worker Is Not Suppose To Put Below 1,000 Naira In An Offering Box... / Is It A Sin To Have Sex With Wife On Sunday? / Sex Stories: Is It A Sin To Read Them? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by XXXwhistleblowe: 9:38am
I have been puzzled for a while, I remember the time I refused to collect the envelope because I didnt have money but I ended up feeling embarrased because everyone kept staring, when it passed and I didnt put any money. So I wanna know is it a sin to collect the envelope and put it there empty to avoid public embarrassment. Because I don't genuinely have. I'll like thoughtful opinion on this.
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by Toybreezy: 9:40am
It depends
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by mikejj(m): 9:42am
embrassed you say.with your conscience brother.is better to face the embrassement in the sight of men than fool myself with the things of God.i wonder why one wil feel embrassed when you dont have cash.kai
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by XXXwhistleblowe: 9:47am
Lalasticlala mynd44 I need more people to shed light on this.
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by sinaj(f): 9:54am
Why dont you go outside when its time to return the envelope if you feel you will be embarrassed instead of decieving yourself by putting an empty envelop.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by OtemSapien: 9:55am
Na wetin me do last time I go church be that o They gave me empty and I returned it empty.
If they want me to put money inside, then they should also fill it up with cash before they give it to me
Whatsoever a church sows, that shall it also reap
43 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by GavelSlam: 9:56am
Yes.
You will surely go to hell on judgement day.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by Seun(m): 10:01am
A man came unto Jesus and asked him if it was okay to submit empty envelopes to a prosperity church that makes people drop offerings openly in order to embarrass those who have nothing to give. "What is written on the envelope?" asked Jesus. "The name of the prosperity church", answered the man. Jesus said, "give to the prosperity church what belongs to the prosperity church". And the people were amazed.
28 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by Spylord48: 10:08am
OtemSapien:
You are funny eh
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by lilmarley(m): 10:09am
Lol some people will not kill us on nairaland
it's not a sin
If you don't have then it's a normal thing
At least you went tew worship
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by zionmde: 10:09am
OP Be careful of wat u become ashamed of. U should be more scared of the Holyspirit than be ashamed of wat people can say. If u dont have an offering and its not ur fault, God knows ur mind.
Dont try that prank in the presence of the Holyspirit, it may not turn out well.
If u dont have money for offering keep the envelop to urself, go home with it, place it infront of u and call upon ur God, let him know its ur desire to fill the envelop for him. He is a God that blesses people who have good intentions too
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 10:12am
This is just like a student writing on his answer script in an exam, "fill in the blank spaces" to his teacher.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by uboma(m): 10:13am
GavelSlam:
Shut your mouth, you gullible fellow.
Your type are the ones who pretend to be who they are not.
7 Likes
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by lilmarley(m): 10:14am
ElsonMorali:
We are not speaking about examination here
Tithe and exam is different entirely
Try to understand write ups before you comment
Don't topic touch me ooo
Am not feeling fine
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by hopefulLandlord: 10:14am
OtemSapien:
Hoe Lee Chit!!!!!
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by zionmde: 10:15am
Seun:With all due respect, I read some of ur posts why Christian threads are opened to all to comment while Islamic threads are closed, because of the insults muslims receive on their threads i agree wit u then but not now.
I woke up this morning to see a frontpage news of a pastor laying hands on the private part of a woman, which was a comic animation, ur people opened up the floor for rain of abuses to christianity. Nowadays a christian cannot open threads without atheists and muslims flooding the thread with insults, even wen the person is in dire need of biblical directions.
U can open at least 5 christian threads that made the front page and look at wat ur fellow atheists and muslims are doing there.
If nairaland is an anti christian forum, kindly and boldly put it in a write up , we would gladly stop complaining
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 10:15am
Seun:
Whedone sah! I'm yet to see you comment on any Islamic post. Instead you lock it down with an oath to proclaim bezeelbub as god. Continue!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by Benita27(f): 10:18am
Seun:In other words, you're saying that the motive behind putting offering in the open is to embarrass those who don't have. I wonder the joy most of you derive in masturbating on threads that have anything to do with the church with your fallacious statements.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by XXXwhistleblowe: 10:19am
GavelSlam:
I guess your garment us white as snow. Casting the first stone
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 10:23am
lilmarley:
You haf vex? Oya don't vex.
You are not feeling fine? Pele. Maybe you should put your phone down and take a nap. You might feel better.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by orisa37: 10:33am
God sees your Heart before you drop the empty envilope. And so He judges by your Heart.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by GavelSlam: 11:06am
uboma:
Don't you know a stupid question deserves a stupid answer?
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by OtemSapien: 11:11am
ElsonMorali:
When did Bellzebub and Allah amount to the same. FYI, Belzebub was only one of the angels of Yahweh and Allah and he is not any of them.
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by OtemSapien: 11:11am
orisa37:And you saw God judging by your heart abi. Ride on pastor
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 11:37am
OtemSapien:
FYI all false gods are demons.
Do you ever wonder why the symbol of Islam is a half crescent moon and a star? And why violence is second nature?
Don't get me started on those please.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by OtemSapien: 11:42am
ElsonMorali:
There is nothing like false gods, gods are gods, Yahweh, Allah, Vishnu, Atum, Moloch, Mazda, Olorun, Eshu, Chimides, Jupitus, Mercurious, Chaleb, Wayionyi, Iweya, Enlil and thousands other are all gods and they are not false. However, they have God Almighty who created them.
As per the half moon crescent symbol of islam, it is because Allah once ruled the moon and for the violence of Islam, it is because of the philosophy of Allah and Moh Ahmad his messenger which is a violent philosophy. Yahweh of Juda also was violent in his days until Pol, Eusebius and other Christian former brought a philosophy of gullibility and sheepishness to the world to replace the violent philosophy of Yahweh.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 12:06pm
OtemSapien:
There is only one God, the Almighty, the Creator of all that exists. He exists as a Trinity of Persons. He is a Triune God. Every other being that calls itself God is a fraud, a crook and a demon.
To speak of equally powerful gods is to speak of equally powerless gods!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by OtemSapien: 12:14pm
ElsonMorali:
God Almighty is different from the gods whom he created in the sense that God Almighty has the power that is unquantifiable. The gods whom he created such as Allah, Yahweh, Moloch, Mazda, Vishnu, Olorun. Chukwu, Iweya, Eshu are all of fairly equal power. They don't come near God Almighty in terms of power at all. The power of Yahweh for example is far far less than 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001 of the power of God Almighty who created him and all things.
1 Like
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by adepeter2027(m): 12:21pm
ElsonMorali:Chaiiii
You think your Christian god is powerful?
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by uboma(m): 12:34pm
GavelSlam:
the op asked the question seeking advise as to whether his action of dropping an empty envelope is right in the sight of God or not.
the best you could do is correct him using the Scriptures and not passing judgement on him already like it is in your place to do that.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 1:10pm
OtemSapien:
You are ignorant.
People call the Almighty different names in their different tongues. How come you don't know something so basic?
|Re: Is It A Sin To Drop Empty Envelope In Offering Box? by ElsonMorali: 1:12pm
adepeter2027:
And you really expect an answer for this?
Mama Afriki - Africa The Goddess / Photo : Female Preacher Who Exposes Her Chest While Preaching / When You See A Jehova Witness Coming Towards You.
Viewing this topic: mfm04622, atheist5(m), pasroland, designVATExcel, Blaisec(m), Deen112, henryhee, TDIsaac(m), Cocoyamu, W3xy1(m), udi4eva(m), anitank(f), dani1luv, Cashrange660, kneehighbootz, sainty2k3(m), mikeeze(m), FlyTee(m), ABM17(m), Nuges11(m), Vajose, greatdeal1408(m), xmich(m), festusbiz(m), pascal558(m), Deen100, garantus2, foxe, Neyopumping, mymoney001(m), chineduemmao, ceeroh(m), ariklawani(f), Akposy(m), queenpin, ayikondu(m), seunsola2411(m), doubletop(m), olawuyi78, fortunes01, amiibaby(f) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29