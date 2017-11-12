₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:40pm
Slim Daddy Number One & MMMG Singer Tekno taps powerful current with new single titled “Mama”, the new single features African Starboy Wizkid.
Tekno’s new smash single “Mama” featuring Wizkid is arguably off his soon to be debuted album “Teenage Dream
cc; Lalasticlala
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by dapsin999(m): 7:50pm
E no sweet, Tekno +Wizz . . . Which kain dance we go dance to this one now?
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 7:50pm
The song too dope......
No Tag..... Cool
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Oluwolex2000(m): 7:50pm
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Amirullaha(m): 7:51pm
They try sha...
#Dope...
#Tekno x Wizkid...
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Oladeep: 7:51pm
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by alexistaiwo: 7:51pm
Same trash
Different beat
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Davidatita: 7:51pm
E no sweet abeg.... Too dull
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by lilmax(m): 7:52pm
it's crap
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Ayo4251(m): 7:52pm
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:52pm
i pray and wish this song not a banger
two skinny, drug baron, crack inhaler be try qll mean to be heard
davido wher r u
#no filter attitude#
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Eshazy: 7:52pm
Duck and Wizkid
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by ibkayee(f): 7:52pm
Not one of his better tracks, maybe I need to hear it at a party
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 7:52pm
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Naijagirlfriend: 7:52pm
kiss Daniel - mama
mayorkun - mama
tekno ft wizkid. - mama
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Thormewah: 7:53pm
And after downloading from this shitty link, you start hearing I publicize Africa after every line mtcheww
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Omofunaab2: 7:55pm
Trash
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by idreezbaba(m): 7:55pm
slow very very dope RnB song
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by fadario(m): 7:55pm
The song is sh!t. Mtcheeew
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Oladeep: 7:55pm
When Wizkid and Davido go collabo sef? . . . dem dey form king for their lane. . . pscheww!
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by okerekeikpo: 7:56pm
They have released another useless song as usual
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by 2chainzz(m): 7:57pm
Another rubbish
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 7:57pm
Poor work. Not a banger. Weak. Wasted data. Delete asap.
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Amirullaha(m): 7:57pm
Davidatita:Help us sing your own ogbeni singer...
Learn to appreciate people...
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:57pm
Shey song title don finish wey naija artistes dey use similar title
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 7:58pm
FIA is a hit compel to these same old rymes.
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 7:59pm
Rawbeash!!
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by internationalman(m): 7:59pm
And they made their gullible fans believe they were beefing.
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by YINKS89(m): 8:00pm
Now pple wld start debating on wch mama sweet pass.
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by Chommieblaq(f): 8:02pm
Slow and dope, at least not the regular pon pon pon beat, something different.
Re: Tekno Ft Wizkid – ''mama'' (audio) by chronique(m): 8:02pm
Would have been better if they took out time to pen down reasonable lyrics.
