|Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by GistMorer: 8:47pm
The suicide rate in Nigeria is becoming alarming. Just this evening, a young construction worker committed suicide in Abuja. Below is how Facebook user, Theresa Igwuanyi, narrated the story...
his is a breaking story..40mins ago at Oyo street area 2 Garki Abuja
A young man named Ugochukwu from Abia state who works with a construction firm in Abuja yesterday got a bottle of Sniper.. his colleagues saw it and asked him what he was doing with a bottle of the insecticide . .he said he wanted to put it in the house to repel insects..they collected it from him that it wasn't necessary..unknown to them he went back and got two more bottles of the insecticide and consumed it with a bottle of water..he slumped and died..most of his colleagues are crying and cursing the poor soul.. hope he finds rest where he is now..
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by GistMorer: 8:47pm
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by ademasta(m): 8:48pm
Haaa... Is today suicide day?
This is pathetic, what could have happened that he concluded death was the solution?
God take control...
RIP
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:50pm
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:56pm
Awwww
This sniper is too conc.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Ebuka007: 9:00pm
I pray u find the things u are looking, where ever u are.
Rip
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by jdluv(f): 9:03pm
rip but you could have waitd. tough times dont last.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by hebrac(m): 10:31pm
Hardship is eating deep these dayz
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by tishbite41: 10:32pm
RIP nigga. we need Biafra
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by 9jayes: 10:32pm
ademasta:
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by NgcoboP: 10:32pm
tsat is a strong man... After usautobuy seized his 9 million naira for two years... With stories..
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by HARDLABOR: 10:32pm
D man don die?
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Nobodys(f): 10:32pm
sniper again... rip.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Adaowerri111: 10:33pm
Good man, one less, more to go
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by benn94(m): 10:33pm
I blame buhari
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 10:34pm
He has N1500 to buy 3 bottles of SNIPER, that would have sustained him to his promised day. May he find peace whatever he maybe
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by yanshDoctor: 10:34pm
only if he would have waited till 2019. r.i.p
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Josh44s(m): 10:34pm
Chai! It sha never be well with Buhari, his canals and their generations.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Bills2307(m): 10:34pm
"suicide is cheap, never give Up No matter how hard nd what "
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by darkenkach(m): 10:34pm
Such a brave heart.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Montez90: 10:35pm
Too much suicide for this apc government
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by AntiWailer: 10:35pm
I hope murder scenes are not made to look like suicide.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by Donald3d(m): 10:35pm
sniper has killed
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by teacherbim(f): 10:35pm
But what is it with this Snipper Gan?
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by BrightEye(m): 10:35pm
HARDLABOR:no, he dey do press up
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide In Abuja (Disturbing Photo) by rozay12345: 10:35pm
Pre 2015, the word SUICID was just another junk word in the Oxford Advanced learning Dictionary or used as a prefix for a hollywood/nollywood movie, things have gone so bad that this country have recorded the highest number of suicide since amalgamation under a man, and you keep telling me to keep quiet?? RIP to the dead.
