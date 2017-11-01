Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 35 Apply To Build Modular Refineries In Niger Delta (1994 Views)

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on the New Vision for the Niger Delta.



Out of the 35 applications, Akande said 13 had reached what he called the Licence to Construct stage.



“Two out of these 13 refineries are almost ready for shipment. Consideration for Customs duty waiver and some form of tax holiday are also underway,” he said.



Akande also disclosed that the government was working with the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Bank of Industry, AfrExim Bank, and the Nigerian Content Development Management Board to address the issue of lack of financial capacity on the part of the local partners who are expected to come up with a minimum of 15 per cent of cost as counterpart funding.



He listed the objectives of establishing modular refineries in the Niger Delta region to include creation of a robust domestic refining sector necessary to meet and exceed the full capacity of national demand, addressing the proliferation of illegal refineries in the Niger Delta and the attendant environmental degradation, and to provide jobs for unemployed youths in the region.



He added that N65bn was allocated to the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme in the 2018 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.



Under the scheme, he said 21,615 beneficiaries had been trained, out of which 4,079 had been empowered.



He said, “PAP has empowered 4,079 ex-militants through the establishment of businesses such as agriculture (cluster farms). 3,237 ex-militants are in various stages of vocational training and university scholarship programmes.



“The Amnesty Office has initiated the training of 10,000 beneficiaries in modern agriculture and established them into 10,000-hectare cluster farms in the nine Niger Delta states.



“PAP modern agricultural schemes are projected to create 80,000 new jobs in three years.”



Akande recalled that in June 2016, the present administration started the implementation of the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoniland devastated by decades of oil spills.



He also recalled that an inter-ministerial committee on Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project under the Ministry of Environment was established.



He said the committee had since set up structures for the final take off of the clean-up and the restoration of the region devastated by oil spills.



“Eight companies were engaged to conduct Demonstration Clean-up Exercises in the four Local Government Areas of Ogoni land, to enable HYPREP to select the best and most suitable technology for the remediation work.



“These demonstrations were recently concluded; the results are being studied by the Governing Council of the Ogoni Clean-up Project.



“HYPREP has also trained 15 indigenous Ogoni scientists on environmental assessment remediation.



“HYPREP assessed existing water facilities in Ogoni land in line with the UNEP recommendation report that potable water be provided for Ogoni following the pollution of water sources in the region by oil spills.



“Health impact assessment study to be done to ascertain whether there is a link between some disease patterns and oil pollution in the affected communities.



“Bids have been invited for consultancy on provision of water, health study and environmental remediation,” he added.

Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/35-apply-build-modular-refineries-niger-delta/



FTC this land is not for sell... where is that my English teacher that said I'm not going to make it in life...







meanwhile Another Scam 1 Like

This is a good development only of it will be given to those who will do the rightful and not someone like Dangote who bought The Nigerian steel rolling in Osogbo and abandoned it. If it was sold to someone with a single company, definitely he will never want to to fold up. 1 Like

We have heard more than 100 of these modular refineries been built or been given license but none we have seen operational.



This government is too loud and good at raising false hopes. 7 Likes 1 Share

Is this not. Hope for Change?





They want to use this to buy themselves more time - APC A belated administration! After so much noise yet not even a single refinery was renovated talkless of building one!They want to use this to buy themselves more time - APC 1 Like

Another day, another lie... Since they started talking about modular refineries, till now, nothing had been done and the shameless fg is the using future tenses in almost 3years of their reign. 6 Likes

This is good news. Creation of job opportunities and development in this region. Just hoping the 13 companies in licencing stage are not owned by northerners.

sus4allng:

We have heard more than 100 of these modular refineries been built or been given license but none we have seen operational.



This government is too loud and good at raising false hopes. Don't mind them! Don't mind them!

Nice one...

Lazy government

This is a positive development.



The FGN should be encouraged and the Niger Deltans should reciprocate the good gesture. 2 Likes 1 Share

Works are being carried out on paper.... I just tire

paradigman:

This is a positive development.



The FGN should be encouraged and the Niger Deltans should reciprocate the good gesture. Some of you will just wake up and start blowing grammar upandan!



What encouragement and good gesture are you talking about?



Anyways, it's your opinion Some of you will just wake up and start blowing grammar upandan!What encouragement and good gesture are you talking about?Anyways, it's your opinion

Lol

Why am i laughing ?



Lol lol lol..

paradigman:

This is a positive development.



The FGN should be encouraged and the Niger Deltans should reciprocate the good gesture. ..it will eventually be a wasteful investment...who will they sell to when it com on stream ..it will eventually be a wasteful investment...who will they sell to when it com on stream

Good development.



God bless Pmb.

AFONJAPIG:

FTC this land is not for sell... where is that my English teacher that said I'm not going to make it in life...







meanwhile Another Scam

Another scam? let's observe it first before conclusion of calling it scam.



Mind you only IPOB and its supporters are called Pigs, I think you're one of them, don't disguised and be proud to be a PIG. Another scam? let's observe it first before conclusion of calling it scam.Mind you only IPOB and its supporters are called Pigs, I think you're one of them, don't disguised and be proud to be a PIG. 2 Likes

The govt should be running more refineries since it helps employ the people. Prospecting for oil should be left to private company who can do less politically motivated job than what the govt is currently doing up north.

siraj1402:

This is a good development only of it will be given to those who will do the rightful and not someone like Dangote who bought The Nigerian steel rolling in Osogbo and abandoned it. If it was sold to someone with a single company, definitely he will never want to to fold up. ...look very intensly,there must be a reason dangote bought and dumped the steel mill ...look very intensly,there must be a reason dangote bought and dumped the steel mill

AishaBuhari:



Some of you will just wake up and start blowing grammar upandan!



What encouragement and good gesture are you talking about?



Anyways, it's your opinion

He is talking of Encouragement of Ndiara and the Inadequate of Good gesture.. He is talking of Encouragement of Ndiara and the Inadequate of Good gesture..

OGAMINISTER:

Is this not. Hope for Change?

Hope for change you mean? I guess you are dreaming. Pls wake up it's morning already.. Meanwhile we have heard that hundred of times even before you went to sleep to dreamt about the sudden hope you are talking about. It's not hope.. It is another story for the gods. Wake up now or I else will be force to pour you water now. Hope for change you mean? I guess you are dreaming. Pls wake up it's morning already.. Meanwhile we have heard that hundred of times even before you went to sleep to dreamt about the sudden hope you are talking about. It's not hope.. It is another story for the gods. Wake up now or I else will be force to pour you water now.

Mccullum:





Another scam? let's observe it first before conclusion of calling it scam.



Mind you only IPOB and its supporters are called Pigs, I think you're one of them, don't disguised and be proud to be a PIG.

white elephant project that never sees daylight

AFONJAPIG:

FTC this land is not for sell... where is that my English teacher that said I'm not going to make it in life...







meanwhile Another Scam

But the English teacher is almost correct. Is it for *sell* or for *sale*? But the English teacher is almost correct. Is it for *sell* or for *sale*?