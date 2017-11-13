₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,346 members, 3,909,162 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 10:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) (11453 Views)
2face & Pero Celebrate Ehis' 10th Birthday / Tuface Idibia And His Kids With Pero Adeniyi In The US Yesterday (Pictured) / Kenea Udoh, Teebillz's First Babymama And His Two Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 6:49am
2Face’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, just sucessfully donated her kidney to her ailing mother!
She shared photos of them recuperating at the hospital on her page and wrote;
2 years, 2 surgeries, kidneystrong living on one! Thank you Lord! The Ultimate gift… the gift of life. All I can say is thank you Lord. #PROUDLIVINGDONOR#THEBIGASK#THEBIGGIVE#SHAREYOURSPARE#THEGIFTOFLIFE.
https://www.lailasblog.com/pero-adeeniyi-donates-kidney-mum/
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:52am
Wow!
That's so touching
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Barney11: 6:52am
The joys of having a daughter.wishing you both speedy recovery.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:56am
Unconditional love.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Florblu(f): 6:57am
Awwww...this is do sweet.
Lord this is the kind of daughter I pray for not some Slay queen that will squander all I'm working and will continue to work for.
No matter what, Pero's place in heaven will be special provided......
I wish them speed recovery
20 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 6:57am
I ain't giving my kidney to no one.
13 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Florblu(f): 6:58am
Barney11:
Not just a daughter.
The joy of not having ELERIBU daughter
7 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 6:59am
Good one there.
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 7:11am
B4 nkor,was she expecting me to comman donate kidney for haa mama..?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 7:17am
NairalandCS:who ask u
18 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 7:25am
Awwww... May we never be in such situation.. and May God bless us with kind hearted children
16 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by nifemi25(m): 7:27am
Imagine she is one of the slay queen that drank bottles of chelsea , Mc dowel with lots of shisha and sk. How could she have donated the kidney to her mom.
6 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by braimeddy: 7:33am
I can't just imagine Tuface leaving this pretty, goodlooking, decent Pero for that tout. Abeg I no mention anybody name o
4 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by policy12: 7:58am
For us to recognise her op you must put Tuface Baby Mama join.
3 Likes
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by dan9ice(m): 8:27am
They now one each... God will surely heal them
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by webngnews: 9:43am
Oh
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:43am
Awwwwwww. so sweet. May God give her mom a perfect healing. God bless you Pero.
1 Like
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:44am
Ok
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by samhugo(m): 9:44am
Rokia2:
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:44am
This one na small thing
I'm sure sarrki will donate his kidney to buhari if need arises
After all he already donated his brains
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by GreenMavro: 9:45am
nice
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Caseless: 9:45am
Who be the mom, who be the daughter? If she did that , then it's safe to say 2face missed a wife in this woman.
You remember the incident or story of 2 ladies, related by fashola on the floor of the Senate , whose mom had kidney failure and the Lagos government was ready to pay the bill for the transplant, but operation was delayed because none of the daughters was ready to donate her kidney to their mom? And he offered one prayer I'd never forget in my life: may your loyalty never be tested.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by mykh01(m): 9:46am
Inspiring.
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by EkoErrands: 9:46am
My mother? I can give her twice
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:46am
This girl is far better than that ashawo Annie
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:46am
Uyi168:
SEE MUMU TALK!!
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:48am
Wow! So lovely, but I think it shouldn't be in the news.
1 Like
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Honestagbons(m): 9:49am
Barney11:you can say it again
1 Like
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:51am
NairalandCS:And who is forcing you?
1 Like
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 9:51am
NairalandCS:sir attend to dis one.
1 Like
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:51am
modelmike7:ok
|Re: Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) by hopexter(m): 9:52am
nifemi25:
Why are you so pained, is it your kidney?
1 Like
[read]see What This Girl Saw On Her Pr*vate Part After Sex / Yvonne Nelson Done Building Her Own House (PHOTO) / Star Actor Kissed And Grabbed Wife Butt In Public (pics)
Viewing this topic: ynnekri, Tobium1(m), ilyasmuy, Amhappy(f), Chizzyjoyce(f), kaywizee(m), emmanuel26, kennylizzy(f), yhuti(m), Morikaih, stillseth, SeanDada1(m), Sexytemi(f), bhadmux(m), Mikeobi54, ogbeiwi(m), amani63, cosfrac, christ1stlove(f), macdaniel25(m), drejeje84, leyxman4190, ogogoroNo1, dival247(m), strongtech2(m), Akoja360(m), HomesOfLife(m), bossy512(f), maasoap(m), prettycee(f), Momsietwins, Ayofaks(f), potiglo, Shadeolad(f), twinklemaia, BlizzydoDo(f), fixingtins, EddyBlingzz(m), koksybrown, Jozket(m), babzlim(m), Samjay009(m), kunletoks(m), toysleek(f), jagabanlewis(m), Chuvin22(m), djakinwande(m), omoga3(f), Philipmems(m), seyizma(m), VeeJay95(m), finebois(m), majekleo(m), Ezptymsonyx1, ECT1288(m), loskally(m), cunicinni, linknero2000, cowleg(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6