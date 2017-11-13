Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pero Adeniyi Donates Kidney To Her Mother (Photos) (11453 Views)

She shared photos of them recuperating at the hospital on her page and wrote;



2 years, 2 surgeries, kidneystrong living on one! Thank you Lord! The Ultimate gift… the gift of life. All I can say is thank you Lord. #PROUDLIVINGDONOR#THEBIGASK#THEBIGGIVE#SHAREYOURSPARE#THEGIFTOFLIFE.



























Wow!



That's so touching 12 Likes 1 Share

The joys of having a daughter.wishing you both speedy recovery. 31 Likes 1 Share

Unconditional love. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Awwww...this is do sweet.



Lord this is the kind of daughter I pray for not some Slay queen that will squander all I'm working and will continue to work for.



No matter what, Pero's place in heaven will be special provided......



I wish them speed recovery 20 Likes

I ain't giving my kidney to no one. 13 Likes

Barney11:

The joys of having a daughter.wishing you both speedy recovery.



Not just a daughter.



The joy of not having ELERIBU daughter Not just a daughter.The joy of not having ELERIBU daughter 7 Likes

Good one there.

B4 nkor,was she expecting me to comman donate kidney for haa mama..? 5 Likes 1 Share

NairalandCS:

I ain't giving my kidney to no one. who ask u who ask u 18 Likes

Awwww... May we never be in such situation.. and May God bless us with kind hearted children 16 Likes

Imagine she is one of the slay queen that drank bottles of chelsea , Mc dowel with lots of shisha and sk. How could she have donated the kidney to her mom. 6 Likes

I can't just imagine Tuface leaving this pretty, goodlooking, decent Pero for that tout. Abeg I no mention anybody name o 4 Likes

For us to recognise her op you must put Tuface Baby Mama join. 3 Likes

They now one each... God will surely heal them

Oh

Awwwwwww. so sweet. May God give her mom a perfect healing. God bless you Pero. 1 Like

Ok

Rokia2:

Unconditional love.

This one na small thing









I'm sure sarrki will donate his kidney to buhari if need arises















After all he already donated his brains 12 Likes 1 Share

nice

Who be the mom, who be the daughter? If she did that , then it's safe to say 2face missed a wife in this woman.





You remember the incident or story of 2 ladies, related by fashola on the floor of the Senate , whose mom had kidney failure and the Lagos government was ready to pay the bill for the transplant, but operation was delayed because none of the daughters was ready to donate her kidney to their mom? And he offered one prayer I'd never forget in my life: may your loyalty never be tested. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Inspiring.

My mother? I can give her twice

This girl is far better than that ashawo Annie

Uyi168:

B4 nkor,was she expecting me to comman donate kidney for haa mama..?

SEE MUMU TALK!! SEE MUMU TALK!!

Wow! So lovely, but I think it shouldn't be in the news. 1 Like

Barney11:

The joys of having a daughter.wishing you both speedy recovery. you can say it again you can say it again 1 Like

NairalandCS:

I ain't giving my kidney to no one. And who is forcing you? And who is forcing you? 1 Like

NairalandCS:

I ain't giving my kidney to no one. sir attend to dis one. sir attend to dis one. 1 Like

modelmike7:



SEE MUMU TALK!! ok ok