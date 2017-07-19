₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,440 members, 3,909,469 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos (3628 Views)
Regina Daniels Looking Cute In New Photos / Peks Ikeji, Linda Ikeji's Brother Cute In Pictures / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by choku123: 11:20am
Nollywood Teenage actress, Regina Daniels took to his Insta -stories to share a photo of herself looking different an cute.
See photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/teen-actress-regina-daniels-looking-different-new-photos/
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by cyndy1000(f): 11:26am
She's beautiful but looks older than her age in the pix
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Yeligray(m): 11:28am
This girl is not 17years old..
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Jointhemiltons2(m): 11:29am
Looking like Nadia Buhari. Beautiful human being
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:49am
cute
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Airforce1(m): 12:50pm
Beautiful girl
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by olaolulazio(m): 12:50pm
She's beautiful.... I wonder how d puna will look like.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by crownedprinz(m): 12:50pm
amazing
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:50pm
Honestly, this girl is too small for seu.n, because the way this girls story enter front page these days no be here.
Seu.n please face your tonto dike and leave this girl for all the small small nairalanders
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by eanestca(m): 12:50pm
she may be 17 but the below( you know what am talking of) is way older
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:50pm
Yeligray:
Nah you born her?
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by sholajigga(m): 12:51pm
Meself Just turned 6 last week.
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:51pm
Regina Daniels...
She's been on Nairaland's front page for the 12th time in 2 weeks.
Una de advertise am??
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Anthony4578(m): 12:51pm
Nairaland or Regina Daniels Land ?
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by GreenMavro: 12:51pm
I went to visit my girlfriend yesterday at night in her house. As usual I threw some jokes And a guy under the bed laughed
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by chaberry(m): 12:51pm
My crush
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by nwakibie3(m): 12:52pm
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
sholajigga:
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Johnbosco77(m): 12:52pm
Looks doll-like.
Beautiful...her
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:52pm
chaberry:
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:53pm
GreenMavro:
J- JESUS
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by statesman110: 12:53pm
Na wash jor. who her age help.
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:53pm
Who says the beautiful ones are it yet born..........?
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:54pm
statesman110:
Like say you no go sample her if she call you
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by jennybright(f): 12:54pm
15, 16, 17, 30, 50 what is all your problems. you don't even contribute in her welfare. channel all your problems to God and stop being monitoring agent to her. mmadu ama anu miri togbo iko
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by younglleo(m): 12:54pm
any more pap to fry.?
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by 1miccza: 12:56pm
Sirheny007:
My brother me sef no understand e be like say E-Money , this girl and several celebrities dey pay some pipo for Nairaland just to come dey show their yeye face, even dem Sarrki BMC no dey show reach this one oo
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by thunderbabs(m): 12:56pm
olaolulazio:
Chai, kontinuuuuu. Talkin puna on a monday morning.....u nid cane
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by iammolise(m): 12:57pm
She don dey collect pweeeek wey big pass her head
|Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:57pm
eanestca:
You mean this?
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Featur / Drive 1 Million Guaranteed Real Visitors To Your Site Every Month Totally Free / Hybikay Ft Ab1- Blackberry Pin: Check It Out, Download And Share.its Hot
Viewing this topic: taylor88(m), mykquincy, Lennylinconlee(m), Wisdomval67(m), onehouse(m), estyvino(m), CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), Atlantia(f), olutop(m), samobaba(m), Jaykolo10(m), justinajp, Craigbrown4076, temmy6996(m), Tman104(m), bolubej, Donmos(m), skullzflex(m), Skilme(m), NEHLIVE, iFirst, Mrokaykay(m), Blade21, NimiWrites(f), tunjilomo(m), BlaqCoffee109(f), rafabenitez, marriedmum(f), Jonbeezy(m), AmKen, EmoBoy(m), AfriAskMen, Titoloba, 9jawhite, OfficialAwol(m), kelly27(m), Mizjemie25, nimaat(f), goldenval(m), Josphine4good(f), obums0209(m), suwas2003, Donopsiano, tohmeson(f), Oluwaesko(m), folly22(f), Osmondinho(m), Omooniya1 and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24