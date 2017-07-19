₦airaland Forum

Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by choku123: 11:20am
Nollywood Teenage actress, Regina Daniels took to his Insta -stories to share a photo of herself looking different an cute.

See photos below...


http://news.nollyzone.com/teen-actress-regina-daniels-looking-different-new-photos/

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by cyndy1000(f): 11:26am
She's beautiful but looks older than her age in the pix

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Yeligray(m): 11:28am
This girl is not 17years old..

2 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Jointhemiltons2(m): 11:29am
Looking like Nadia Buhari. Beautiful human being
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 11:49am
cute
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Airforce1(m): 12:50pm
Beautiful girl
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by olaolulazio(m): 12:50pm
She's beautiful.... I wonder how d puna will look like.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by crownedprinz(m): 12:50pm
amazing
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:50pm
Honestly, this girl is too small for seu.n, because the way this girls story enter front page these days no be here.

Seu.n please face your tonto dike and leave this girl for all the small small nairalanders

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by eanestca(m): 12:50pm
she may be 17 but the below( you know what am talking of) is way older
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:50pm
Yeligray:
This girl is not 17years old..

Nah you born her?

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by sholajigga(m): 12:51pm
Meself Just turned 6 last week.
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:51pm
Regina Daniels...
She's been on Nairaland's front page for the 12th time in 2 weeks.
Una de advertise am??
angry angry
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Anthony4578(m): 12:51pm
Nairaland or Regina Daniels Land ?
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by GreenMavro: 12:51pm
I went to visit my girlfriend yesterday at night in her house. As usual I threw some jokes And a guy under the bed laughed
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by chaberry(m): 12:51pm
My crush
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by nwakibie3(m): 12:52pm
grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
sholajigga:
Meself Just turned 6 last week.

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Johnbosco77(m): 12:52pm
Looks doll-like.
Beautiful...her
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:52pm
chaberry:
My crush

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:52pm
nwakibie3:
grin grin

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:53pm
GreenMavro:
j

J- JESUS

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by statesman110: 12:53pm
Na wash jor. who her age help.
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:53pm
Who says the beautiful ones are it yet born..........?
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:54pm
statesman110:
Na wash jor.
who her age help.

Like say you no go sample her if she call you

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by jennybright(f): 12:54pm
15, 16, 17, 30, 50 what is all your problems. you don't even contribute in her welfare. channel all your problems to God and stop being monitoring agent to her. mmadu ama anu miri togbo iko
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by younglleo(m): 12:54pm
any more pap to fry.?

1 Like

Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by 1miccza: 12:56pm
Sirheny007:
Regina Daniels...
She's been on Nairaland's front page for the 12th time in 2 weeks.
Una de advertise am??
angry angry


My brother me sef no understand e be like say E-Money , this girl and several celebrities dey pay some pipo for Nairaland just to come dey show their yeye face, even dem Sarrki BMC no dey show reach this one oo
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by thunderbabs(m): 12:56pm
olaolulazio:
She's beautiful.... I wonder how d puna will look like.

Chai, kontinuuuuu. Talkin puna on a monday morning.....u nid cane
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by iammolise(m): 12:57pm
She don dey collect pweeeek wey big pass her head grin
Re: Regina Daniels Looking Older And Cute In New Photos by wunmi590(m): 12:57pm
eanestca:
she may be 17 but the below( you know what am talking of) is way older

You mean this?

