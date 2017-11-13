The Assistant-Comptroller General of Immigration Service in-charge of Zone G, Mrs Chizoba Dibi, today, stormed the Warri Area Office of Delta State Command of the Service in continuation of a two-day working tour of formations under her watch .

Other dignitaries present to welcome her were the CIS of Delta State Command, Mr Baba Zakari Ali, the DCI and Warri Area Commander, Mrs Florence Igun and the Passport Control Officer of Warri Passport office, Mr Ibok and so many others.

Shortly after inspecting a colourful quarter guard mounted in her honor, the ACG, Mrs Dibi in a brief address thanked the officers/men of the Command for according her a warm welcome and proceeded to unveil that the present CGIS, Muhammad Babandede MFR has a full load of goodies for dedicated and hard working officers/ men in his administration's welfare package. She however, reiterated the CGIS' stand on zero tolerance for corruption in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari's led Administration. She enjoined all officers and men to give in their best at all times as there is no more room for mediocrity in the Service.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Comptroller of the State Command, Baba Zakari had assured the ACG that the officers and men of the Command have been well positioned for effective, efficient and undented Service delivery that has left no room for any form of sharp practices.



The ACG later, inspected the ongoing Immigration Estate being constructed by Flourish Global Services under a PPP agreement with the NIS.



It is speculated that the Immigration boss will also pay a courtesy visit to his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu Of Warri and members of his cabinet .

Other places to be visited by the Immigration boss while in Warri, Delta State, include, the new Warri Passport office located at the Government house Annex as well as Immigration formations in Escravos, Warri Seaport, Forcados etc.