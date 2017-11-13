₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Emmahunk(m): 3:03pm
The Assistant-Comptroller General of Immigration Service in-charge of Zone G, Mrs Chizoba Dibi, today, stormed the Warri Area Office of Delta State Command of the Service in continuation of a two-day working tour of formations under her watch .
Other dignitaries present to welcome her were the CIS of Delta State Command, Mr Baba Zakari Ali, the DCI and Warri Area Commander, Mrs Florence Igun and the Passport Control Officer of Warri Passport office, Mr Ibok and so many others.
Shortly after inspecting a colourful quarter guard mounted in her honor, the ACG, Mrs Dibi in a brief address thanked the officers/men of the Command for according her a warm welcome and proceeded to unveil that the present CGIS, Muhammad Babandede MFR has a full load of goodies for dedicated and hard working officers/ men in his administration's welfare package. She however, reiterated the CGIS' stand on zero tolerance for corruption in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari's led Administration. She enjoined all officers and men to give in their best at all times as there is no more room for mediocrity in the Service.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Comptroller of the State Command, Baba Zakari had assured the ACG that the officers and men of the Command have been well positioned for effective, efficient and undented Service delivery that has left no room for any form of sharp practices.
The ACG later, inspected the ongoing Immigration Estate being constructed by Flourish Global Services under a PPP agreement with the NIS.
It is speculated that the Immigration boss will also pay a courtesy visit to his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu Of Warri and members of his cabinet .
Other places to be visited by the Immigration boss while in Warri, Delta State, include, the new Warri Passport office located at the Government house Annex as well as Immigration formations in Escravos, Warri Seaport, Forcados etc.
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by makdcash(m): 3:12pm
This one wey resemble man so
Na joke o
3 Likes
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 4:11pm
Good to known
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:11pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:11pm
Hope she has stocked her zone with enough Passport booklets.
Too much passport processing delays in that her zone.
If the capturing machine is not bad, then it will be shortage of booklets.
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by izenco2005(m): 4:12pm
oh thats good she help us qualifier for RUSSIA
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Teewhy2: 4:12pm
Na this kind women dey tough pass for office, na make you no offend them be the thing.
i might be wrong sha.
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 4:12pm
So we should fry slippers?
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Keemzy4shizy(m): 4:13pm
SHE BE NIGGA
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Ezumakingsley(m): 4:13pm
makdcash:she is proud of the job
1 Like
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 4:13pm
i SEE WHERE THEY KEEP ALL THE BAGS OF RICE THEY SEIZE
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by bugidon(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Blitz888(m): 4:13pm
Lol
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by SWORD419(m): 4:13pm
is he suffering from gynaecomastia
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 4:13pm
Tomboy/ lesbian. Or is it my eyes
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:14pm
Which style does an OVERWEIGHT person like her carries?
We watch news and movies, travel around and see how fit, classy and sexy women in military and paramilitary organizations in other countries are.
Even our men in uniform are worse with their pot bellies.
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:14pm
sugar mummy
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Ezumakingsley(m): 4:14pm
Gallant officer
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:14pm
How did this Mama Apati storm Warri in style?
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:14pm
Josh44s:I tire o
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by bocin500(m): 4:14pm
Please, is it just me? I didn't see any 'style' here o!
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by censeakay: 4:15pm
she looks like a man
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by gete21: 4:16pm
Hi
The first question to ask.. who gave her visa to visit delta state.
She needs to visa delta state
People from the protectorate of Nigeria can go in and out of the colony of Nigeria.. but the colony ( Biafra) can not come out..
They are considered illegal immigrate
Before you get married as a woman, you have to think about this
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Waribloood: 4:17pm
Area!
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:18pm
COdeGenesis:
You know that's Customs and Excise right?
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by icon8: 4:19pm
Mama the mama
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by Comrsum: 4:19pm
What about the successful list ?
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 4:20pm
Who is d boss in zombie
|Re: Chizoba Dibi, Immigration Boss Storms Warri In Style (Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 4:21pm
Money moves
