|AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by GibsonB(m): 4:21pm
So Comedian AY who just returned from Dubai Vacation shared this photo of himself and Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha minutes ago as he paid visit to the state House, and his savage fans are already saying they will soon erect his own statue..lol..
Issa Statue Festival, lol..
see few reactions i grabbed below!
1 Like
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Nbote(m): 4:27pm
Imo state is now a joke
12 Likes
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by nittroboy(m): 4:35pm
It[/color] could be likelihood instead to create employment rather than ?[color=#000000]
Thou ?
1 Like
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by LesbianBoy(m): 4:39pm
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by jamexborn(m): 5:42pm
Lols......The state house is dusty
3 Likes
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by epospiky(m): 5:43pm
There's no privacy in this country... How can i be
pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the
back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl
picture well"
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Micheezy7(m): 5:43pm
He Is not into local level... Mad Governor
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:43pm
Rochas and AY.
Two of a foolish kind.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by morereb10: 5:43pm
hahahahahaha
land of statue
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by TruePass(m): 5:43pm
My country is dead.
I ain't coming back.
1 Like
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Raph01(f): 5:43pm
Nigerians like to play too much
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by EVILFOREST: 5:43pm
Waste Product of Political Metabolism
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Mgoffa: 5:43pm
savages everywhere
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Devane(m): 5:44pm
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by neonly: 5:44pm
Buhari oooooo were are u I just remember I haven't done it since morning
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by McBeal10(f): 5:44pm
Better it be a statue of our Hero Buhari than that boy AY
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by prynsex(m): 5:45pm
a comedian and a joker
1 Like
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by velai(m): 5:46pm
Visit kwa! Ndi imo ndonu because another statue is indeed LOADING...
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Chevalier(m): 5:49pm
IMO State is a land of statues � AY congratulations cos you are about to be gifted a statue of you. Congrats bro.
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by mazimee(m): 5:49pm
Nigerians will always be Nigerians
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by romoruyi(m): 5:51pm
Nice one AY
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by johnstar(m): 5:53pm
Hmm
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:53pm
GibsonB:who else came here to look for the ritual decaying legs?egbo not found going to ffk.�
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by lunacol(m): 5:53pm
Grandfinale of the program will showcase AY's statue
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by pezeji(m): 5:54pm
as u be nigerian, ur own statue no go fyn. Bros no gree
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by obas01(m): 5:55pm
hi
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by epospiky(m): 5:57pm
Please if there's anyone in Anambra state, help me confirm if Rochas has started erecting my statue.
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by thedondada(m): 5:59pm
Dumbest governor.
At least Ortom keeps quiet.
Okowa is also silent.
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:02pm
Dumbest Governor
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by ZombieTAMER: 6:03pm
|Re: AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React by johnstar(m): 6:05pm
Ok
