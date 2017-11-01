Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / AY Meets Governor Okorocha: "Your Statue Is Loading" - Fans React (10061 Views)

Issa Statue Festival, lol..

see few reactions i grabbed below!





Imo state is now a joke 12 Likes

?[color=#000000] [/color] could be likelihood instead to create employment rather than?[color=#000000]



Thou ? ItThou 1 Like

Lols......The state house is dusty 3 Likes

There's no privacy in this country... How can i be

pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the

back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl

picture well" 10 Likes 1 Share

He Is not into local level... Mad Governor





Rochas and AY.



Two of a foolish kind. Rochas and AY.Two of a foolish kind. 14 Likes 2 Shares

hahahahahaha



land of statue

My country is dead.



I ain't coming back. 1 Like

Nigerians like to play too much



Waste Product of Political Metabolism

savages everywhere savages everywhere

Buhari oooooo were are u I just remember I haven't done it since morning

Better it be a statue of our Hero Buhari than that boy AY

a comedian and a joker 1 Like

Visit kwa! Ndi imo ndonu because another statue is indeed LOADING...

IMO State is a land of statues � AY congratulations cos you are about to be gifted a statue of you. Congrats bro.

Nigerians will always be Nigerians 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one AY

Hmm

GibsonB:

who else came here to look for the ritual decaying legs?egbo not found going to ffk.� who else came here to look for the ritual decaying legs?egbo not found going to ffk.� 1 Like 1 Share

Grandfinale of the program will showcase AY's statue

as u be nigerian, ur own statue no go fyn. Bros no gree

hi hi

Please if there's anyone in Anambra state, help me confirm if Rochas has started erecting my statue.

Dumbest governor.





At least Ortom keeps quiet.



Okowa is also silent.

Dumbest Governor